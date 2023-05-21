 Skip to content
(Click2Houston)   Must be a Jeep thing. 200 arrests and 50 people taken to the hospital during Jeep Weekend in Galveston   (click2houston.com) divider line
    More: Strange  
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait until you see the carnage from Toyotathon.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's why I drive a Pinto. The PintoFest was always fun, and nobody got hurt, nobody fought, and nobody wasn't a friend.  Unfortunately, the PintoFest disbanded in the 80s. But we keep in contact via the Internet.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tried to take my doors off but the passenger door is stuck. Or I'm old. I'll find out tomorrow.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
During the event, the attendees stay in their Jeeps to enjoy the beach.

Not sure if that says more about the attendees or the beach.
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How many Jeeps ended up in the ocean when the tide came in?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jeeps are just douche canoes on the hard.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All right, Ford, I'm going to help you dominate this market.  "No one gets arrested until they decide they're ready to get arrested, in a Ford Bronco."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Seldom do I wish for things, but a tidal wave in the middle of that would be hilarious.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Combustion: That's why I drive a Pinto. The PintoFest was always fun, and nobody got hurt, nobody fought, and nobody wasn't a friend.  Unfortunately, the PintoFest disbanded in the 80s. But we keep in contact via the Internet.


Username checks out.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
BiG LiBeRaL CiTiEs aRe cRiMe RiDdEn
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mistahtom: BiG LiBeRaL CiTiEs aRe cRiMe RiDdEn


53, 000 people is a large city?
 
