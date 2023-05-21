 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Florida Man: You'll never take me alive, coppers. Florida Cops: No problem   (local10.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

873 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2023 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strangely there is no downside to this story.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Broward County resident, I am glad the suspect was killed outside of Broward County.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This literally didn't even make the news in Jacksonville.

This was pretty far outside of Duval...CCSO must be totally inept at this shiat so they had to call for help. Clay County's department has had a lot of problems in the last few years.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your mom is Florida man
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MiamiChef: As a Broward County resident, I am glad the suspect was killed outside of Broward County.


User name no liogico.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never pleased to see a person die, not particularly by the cops. But when it's Florida Man I just can't help myself:

They Might Be Giants - Particle Man (lyrics)
Youtube 3fUdqWyXbmk


Florida Man
Florida Man
Florida Man hates Police Man
They have a fight
Police wins
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Florida Man gets the Mark of Chaos Undivided for free...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Strangely there is no downside to this story.


yeah I'm pretty sure I'm ok with this story.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jmr61: Obscene_CNN: Strangely there is no downside to this story.

yeah I'm pretty sure I'm ok with this story.


Police are happy, society is happy, fark is happy, the guns are happy
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Florida Man gets the Mark of Chaos Undivided for free...

[Fark user image 850x1090]


The guy who bit his brother's penis off...

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
be careful what you wish for...
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

khatores: RoyFokker'sGhost: Florida Man gets the Mark of Chaos Undivided for free...

[Fark user image 850x1090]

The guy who bit his brother's penis off...

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 537x358]


Just the haircut alone screams 'You're gonna need a Heavy Flamer to handle this amount of Heresy'...
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.