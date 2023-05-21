 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Police shoot woman before she has a chance to put anyone's eye out   (cbsnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it was a very realistic pellet gun.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 For several months now, the woman has gone into Mast Coffee - often with tree branches - yelling and trying to steal from the tip jar.
This time, things escalated.

Oh no.  Anyway.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB, but pointing anything that looks like a gun at a police officer will generally get you shot.  It's doubly likely if you are "known" to them.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Q and 28th streets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point anything toward a cop chasing you and you are liable to be shot.  Fake gun, cell phone, finger, hose nozzle.  You turn and raise into a firing position, police are not going to wait to find out if you actually have a gun and will get the shots off first to protect themselves and the public.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: ACAB, but pointing anything that looks like a gun at a police officer will generally get you shot.  It's doubly likely if you are "known" to them.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators said a call came in regarding a woman who had a gun near Ink Eats & Drinks on N and 28th before a second call came in that a woman was now waving a gun at Mast Coffee at O and 28th.
...
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Q and 28th streets.

Apparently there is either nothing interesting at P and 28th.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: Investigators said a call came in regarding a woman who had a gun near Ink Eats & Drinks on N and 28th before a second call came in that a woman was now waving a gun at Mast Coffee at O and 28th.
...
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Q and 28th streets.

Apparently there is either nothing interesting at P and 28th.


or a crazy woman with a pellet gun is normal on that corner.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thee Dumbass tag should have prevail on this one.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone want a jar of foreskins?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: Point anything toward a cop chasing you and you are liable to be shot.  Fake gun, cell phone, finger, hose nozzle.  You turn and raise into a firing position, police are not going to wait to find out if you actually have a gun and will get the shots off first to protect themselves and the public.


Yeah this isn't one of those trigger-happy police situations.  She literally pointed a gun at officers. Yes it was a pellet gun, but everyone knows that I'd basically a death sentence.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Daedalus27: Point anything toward a cop chasing you and you are liable to be shot.  Fake gun, cell phone, finger, hose nozzle.  You turn and raise into a firing position, police are not going to wait to find out if you actually have a gun and will get the shots off first to protect themselves and the public.

Yeah this isn't one of those trigger-happy police situations.  She literally pointed a gun at officers. Yes it was a pellet gun, but everyone knows that I'd basically a death sentence.


Whoops- *that is a death sentence * - was that a Freudian slip????
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AcktuAlly, the Red Ryder gun in A Christmas Story loaded BBs. This was a pellet gun. Stop talking about things about which you don't know about. It makes your argumentation sound like you don't understand the cowboy warrior code.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: Why would anyone want a jar of foreskins?


Do you want the three best answers or the three worst answers?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: it was a very realistic pellet gun.


I could understand someone mistaking a pellet pistol for the real thing if they couldn't get a good look at it. They are more or less gun-shaped and cops aren't going to take a chance.
cdn.replicaairguns.caView Full Size


cdn.replicaairguns.caView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should we all be packing guns now, I have enough with the car keys and wallet.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: AstroJesus: Why would anyone want a jar of foreskins?

Do you want the three best answers or the three worst answers?


Yes. And I want to know how many are on both lists
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ok, so I get that it's unreasonable to expect someone to identify a pellet gun in the heat of the moment.  But if it's unreasonable to expect a cop with training to think that quickly then why are regular citizens expected to instantly know that the armed men that just busted down their door without warning are cops and not home invaders?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For several months now, the woman has gone into Mast Coffee - often with tree branches
 
Dryad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Why would anyone want a jar of foreskins?


Ask Saul
 
lanceuppercut23
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Ok, so I get that it's unreasonable to expect someone to identify a pellet gun in the heat of the moment.  But if it's unreasonable to expect a cop with training to think that quickly then why are regular citizens expected to instantly know that the armed men that just busted down their door without warning are cops and not home invaders?


Because home invaders don't have an APC parked out front.  And generally, if you have the cops kicking down your door, you knew that they had to show up sometime what with your law breaking and all that.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lanceuppercut23: Neondistraction: Ok, so I get that it's unreasonable to expect someone to identify a pellet gun in the heat of the moment.  But if it's unreasonable to expect a cop with training to think that quickly then why are regular citizens expected to instantly know that the armed men that just busted down their door without warning are cops and not home invaders?

Because home invaders don't have an APC parked out front.  And generally, if you have the cops kicking down your door, you knew that they had to show up sometime what with your law breaking and all that.


Except for the numerous examples of cops going to the wrong address.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: 4seasons85!: Daedalus27: Point anything toward a cop chasing you and you are liable to be shot.  Fake gun, cell phone, finger, hose nozzle.  You turn and raise into a firing position, police are not going to wait to find out if you actually have a gun and will get the shots off first to protect themselves and the public.

Yeah this isn't one of those trigger-happy police situations.  She literally pointed a gun at officers. Yes it was a pellet gun, but everyone knows that I'd basically a death sentence.

Whoops- *that is a death sentence * - was that a Freudian slip????


Yes it is a potential death sentence.  Act like you have a gun and cops will treat you as if you have a gun.  A gun pointed at officers (or bystanders) is a lethal force use situation and cops will fire to stop the threat.  If they don't act that way, the cops or bystanders may be killed.  Sorry, innocent lives are more valuable than a criminal or mentally ill individual who is armed or acting like they are armed.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Book 'er, Lou.  One count of farking around.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: lanceuppercut23: Neondistraction: Ok, so I get that it's unreasonable to expect someone to identify a pellet gun in the heat of the moment.  But if it's unreasonable to expect a cop with training to think that quickly then why are regular citizens expected to instantly know that the armed men that just busted down their door without warning are cops and not home invaders?

Because home invaders don't have an APC parked out front.  And generally, if you have the cops kicking down your door, you knew that they had to show up sometime what with your law breaking and all that.

Except for the numerous examples of cops going to the wrong address.


Yeah, and if you're asleep in your bed you're not going to know who the fark is parked out in front of your house.  But if they get the wrong address and kick in your bedroom door while you're asleep you're supposed to just know that's the cops and not grab your gun off the nightstand and defend yourself.
 
budrojr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: lanceuppercut23: Neondistraction: Ok, so I get that it's unreasonable to expect someone to identify a pellet gun in the heat of the moment.  But if it's unreasonable to expect a cop with training to think that quickly then why are regular citizens expected to instantly know that the armed men that just busted down their door without warning are cops and not home invaders?

Because home invaders don't have an APC parked out front.  And generally, if you have the cops kicking down your door, you knew that they had to show up sometime what with your law breaking and all that.

Except for the numerous examples of cops going to the wrong address.


Or being swatted for whipping up on some kids in CoD
 
mr0x
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Daedalus27: Point anything toward a cop chasing you and you are liable to be shot.  Fake gun, cell phone, finger, hose nozzle.  You turn and raise into a firing position, police are not going to wait to find out if you actually have a gun and will get the shots off first to protect themselves and the public.

Yeah this isn't one of those trigger-happy police situations.  She literally pointed a gun at officers. Yes it was a pellet gun, but everyone knows that I'd basically a death sentence.


I have to give full talk about this to people who visit from overseas.

Most are used to walking miles and miles (or kms) per day and don't have a drivers license. So, they inevitably end up walking around the suburb neighborhood for hours and that catches the attention of the cops.

Have had a few bad interactions and have to give a full talk about how to handle interactions with the police. Don't point things, expect escalation from the police side etc. Nothing bad so far thankfully except some bad experiences.
 
budrojr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Ivo Shandor: lanceuppercut23: Neondistraction: Ok, so I get that it's unreasonable to expect someone to identify a pellet gun in the heat of the moment.  But if it's unreasonable to expect a cop with training to think that quickly then why are regular citizens expected to instantly know that the armed men that just busted down their door without warning are cops and not home invaders?

Because home invaders don't have an APC parked out front.  And generally, if you have the cops kicking down your door, you knew that they had to show up sometime what with your law breaking and all that.

Except for the numerous examples of cops going to the wrong address.

Yeah, and if you're asleep in your bed you're not going to know who the fark is parked out in front of your house.  But if they get the wrong address and kick in your bedroom door while you're asleep you're supposed to just know that's the cops and not grab your gun off the nightstand and defend yourself.


Should be noted that when it comes to examples of "responsible gun ownership" cops are probably some of the last people who display restraint, good judgment, and good marksmanship.  If we are going to disarm the populace, we probably need to start with criminals, cops, then worry about the 75 million other gun owners in America.
 
