(KRQE News)   Yeah, that's what I said, meet me at the corner of Squirtle and Jigglypuff   (krqe.com) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How long before Nintendo sends a cease and desist letter to the developer of the subdivision?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

crustysandman: How long before Nintendo sends a cease and desist letter to the developer of the subdivision?


It would probably be the Pokémon Company, but yeah.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
your mom's a jigglypuff

/literally nothin
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poke poke

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beats the hell out of here, tho on brand
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would get old really fast having to convince businesses on the phone that your address is real.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Vulpix Ave. going to be the Red Light District?

/asking for a friend...
//objectively better than Jynx Ave.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be somewhat amusing to try hitchhiking in full cosplay at one of these intersections.
Fark user image Pass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
I'm scared.Fark user image What's the trick?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That site was a hot mess.
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
fastly.4sqi.netView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How do you get 100 Pikachus onto a bus?
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: How do you get 100 Pikachus onto a bus?


Transfer them!
5 Shinys today, w00t!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Poke poke

[Fark user image 478x302]
[Fark user image 478x396]


"Poke, Mon!" is the name of my Jamaican Poke stand
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It'll be fun if gangs take their names from the streets they're on like in other places.  "Last night the Hoothoot crew hit the Lickitung boys hard."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Gordon Bennett: How do you get 100 Pikachus onto a bus?

Transfer them!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/friend code in profile
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jtown: [fastly.4sqi.net image 537x537]


Yeah yeah, we all know where subby's mom's house is.
 
