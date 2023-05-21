 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   ♫ Three morons in the fountain. ♫   (bbc.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri says the city will have to "throw away 300,000 litres of water" to clean-up the tourist attraction, because it uses recirculating water.

Our next protest will be shutting down the wind farm because the blades are made using fossil fuels.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They should have taken showers first before climbing into the fountain.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Three idiots in a fountain, I know
I know, it's serious
Three idiots in a fountain, I know
I know, it's really serious

Or was that a take off of Three Blind Mice, of which I refuse to look up the lyrics for
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Three idiots in a fountain, I know
I know, it's serious
Three idiots in a fountain, I know
I know, it's really serious

It's a song and movie.


It's a song and movie.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Three idiots in a fountain, I know
I know, it's serious
Three idiots in a fountain, I know
I know, it's really serious

3 coins in the fountain.


3 coins in the fountain.
 
Muso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: maxandgrinch: Three idiots in a fountain, I know
I know, it's serious
Three idiots in a fountain, I know
I know, it's really serious

It's a song and movie.

It's a song and movie.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Oh yeah: that movie!
 
Tentacle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I see a fountain and I want to paint it black...
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was right in guessing this was in Rome. Tourists are always being stupid in the fountains there.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: wildcardjack: maxandgrinch: Three idiots in a fountain, I know
I know, it's serious
Three idiots in a fountain, I know
I know, it's really serious

Or was that a take off of Three Blind Mice, of which I refuse to look up the lyrics for

It's a song and movie.

Oh yeah: that movie!


I think they were actually referring to the Indian movie Three Idiots. The song is quite catchy

Na na nahnah
 
