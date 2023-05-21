 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Cyclist, cyclist, what do you see? I see a black bear coming at me. Black bear, black bear what do you see? I see an EMT coming for thee. EMT, EMT, what do you see? Ambulance   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
5
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The last thing I saw of the bear before the accident was just him running. I can see his muscles as he was charging across the road, and I just hit him right behind the shoulder blade and then I kind of launched myself over top of him," said Milner, whose expects it will take six weeks to recover.

When asked for her version of events, the bear replied, "I dunno, some mosquito bit me or something."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

koder: "The last thing I saw of the bear before the accident was just him running. I can see his muscles as he was charging across the road, and I just hit him right behind the shoulder blade and then I kind of launched myself over top of him," said Milner, whose expects it will take six weeks to recover.

When asked for her version of events, the bear replied, "I dunno, some mosquito bit me or something."


Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cyclist recovers after T-boning a bear as spring brings spike in ursine encounters.

I first read that as "urine encounters."  Also, did he yell "On your right!"? Or was it more like "On your riiiighhhhht!"?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess being mauled by a black bear is an easy way to get an ambulance to give you ketamine.
 
