 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   That's the way John Wayne would've done it   (ktla.com) divider line
30
    More: Obvious, San Diego, San Jose International Airport, San Diego International Airport, John Wayne Airport, recent Forbes, International airport, United States, O'Hare International Airport  
•       •       •

717 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 21 May 2023 at 8:20 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a dress?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Eye Roll*

I have flown in and out of John Wayne Airport many times and have zero complaints.

Trying to pick someone up at LAX?  It SUCKS.

And outside California, dealing with the TSA dunces at SeaTac will make you hate humanity even more.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would be much more cheerful if they made their employees start referring to travelers as pilgrims.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indianapolis?  Of course no one gripes about the airport, they've just landed in Indiana.  There's a lot more to complain about than the airport.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: *Eye Roll*

I have flown in and out of John Wayne Airport many times and have zero complaints.

Trying to pick someone up at LAX?  It SUCKS.

And outside California, dealing with the TSA dunces at SeaTac will make you hate humanity even more.


yeah this wtf
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why was John Wayne ever considered a tough guy?  The man was an actor.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Funny how so many people can extend the courtesy to identify Mr Morrison by the name he chose, but not for the trans people in their life.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Funny how so many people can extend the courtesy to identify Mr Morrison by the name he chose, but not for the trans people in their life.


I mean, it's literally John Wayne Airport, not Marion Morrison Airport.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Funny how so many people can extend the courtesy to identify Mr Morrison by the name he chose, but not for the trans people in their life.


Those people love sure do love their draft dodgers
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Attack Native Americans indiscriminately and unambiguously?
 
docsigma [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drewogatory: UNC_Samurai: Funny how so many people can extend the courtesy to identify Mr Morrison by the name he chose, but not for the trans people in their life.

I mean, it's literally John Wayne Airport, not Marion Morrison Airport.


Maybe the airport is named after a different John Wayne?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Funny how so many people can extend the courtesy to identify Mr Morrison by the name he chose, but not for the trans people in their life.


Well consider this statement stolen and passed along.

Test case 1 may be my dad.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Important to note though, results of John Wayne Airport's own passenger survey show a high overall airport approval rating. Nearly three-fourths of passengers who were surveyed in 2022 awarded the airport an overall score of 5 out of 5.


Way to close out on that note after making your headline and 90% of the "article" about how angry twitter users are airing their minor grievances online.  This feels like the appropriate balance of coverage.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: *Eye Roll*

I have flown in and out of John Wayne Airport many times and have zero complaints.

Trying to pick someone up at LAX?  It SUCKS.

And outside California, dealing with the TSA dunces at SeaTac will make you hate humanity even more.


I've been through many, many airports all over the world.

SeaTac is far and away the worst.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

holdmybones: [ih1.redbubble.net image 750x1000]


That you, Flava Flav?
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Eh?  John Wayne is a weird airport, lots of oddly old stuff, slowly modernizing, and is utterly fine.  PSP is somewhat worse, and LAX is a farking nightmare.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
By verbally abusing and physically threatening a native american woman, then having sex with a bunch of dudes?  Because that's what John Wayne did...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't know why. It's far and away the best airport in So Cal.
[thinks a moment]

Actually, Long Beach is probably better, but nobody flies out of there, so it's harder to get places. It's a good airport, though because it's small. But John Wayne has the advantage of being "international" yet still small enough that you don't take your life in your hands just trying to park.

Also f*ck LAX. It's horrid.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Based on that Twitter activity, John Wayne Airport angers its travelers more than any other U.S. airport.

I think your study is crap and you should want to die.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jacksonville?  Seriously?

This article is completely full of shiat.

Jax gets a lot of things wrong and a lot of people shot but one of the bright spots (literally and figuratively) is the airport. It's super simple to get in and out of, there's usually not much wait and it's not a long walk compared to most airports. The Delta lounge is a little basic, but you rarely have layovers there anyway. Usually you're just coming or going.

The parking is a breeze and often free on the weekends. You can get to any restaurant in any of the concourses from your gate in like 5 minutes at the most. There's rarely any wait to take off or land. The weather is generally favorable.

Basically everything that people hate about airports is minimal or just isn't a problem when it comes to Jax.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A lot of guys like to watch their buddies fark. I know I do.

Don't you?
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I don't know why. It's far and away the best airport in So Cal.
[thinks a moment]

Actually, Long Beach is probably better, but nobody flies out of there, so it's harder to get places. It's a good airport, though because it's small. But John Wayne has the advantage of being "international" yet still small enough that you don't take your life in your hands just trying to park.

Also f*ck LAX. It's horrid.


Burbank

/agree LAX sucks
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's like naming aircraft carriers after Presidents that either never served in the forces, or did and basically did nothing special. As I have said before; it's an insult to not name them after Medal of Honor recipients, and/or Navy giants, like Hyman Rickover. Not after Navy door knobs like Reagan.
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would say that the Denver airport would have made me the angriest but by the time I got halfway there I forgot why I was mad, or why i was driving down this road.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: *Eye Roll*

I have flown in and out of John Wayne Airport many times and have zero complaints.

Trying to pick someone up at LAX?  It SUCKS.

And outside California, dealing with the TSA dunces at SeaTac will make you hate humanity even more.


Yep, John Wayne is pretty chill for as busy as it is. I didn't read the Forbes link, but noisy? LOL

Since the survey is based on Twitter posts, I bet the "noise" complaints are still coming from Newport Beach aholes even though pilots are required to climb steep and roll back the engines on ascent.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Disneyland is "next to" SNA?

You've never been to Orange County, have you?
 
hlehmann
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The_Sponge: *Eye Roll*

I have flown in and out of John Wayne Airport many times and have zero complaints.

Trying to pick someone up at LAX?  It SUCKS.

And outside California, dealing with the TSA dunces at SeaTac will make you hate humanity even more.


I have very few relatives for whom I will drive to LAX in order to pick them up.  To all the rest I say, to quote Pulp Fiction, "I see a bus in your future".  I haven't ever had to deal with John Wayne, however, but how could it possibly be worse than LAX?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.