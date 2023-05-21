 Skip to content
(Zillow)   When you shiplap a ship   (zillow.com)
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ew Texas
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I once met an old Libertarian guy who sided the exterior of his home in 4x8 formica panels, that he had traded for.

This listing was uglier.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
🎵 Ooooohhh Who lives in a house that looks like the sea?
                       Some guy in Texas!
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Arr, this abode shivers me mizzenmast.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WTF?  Damn, that is one hell of an "I'll be your cabin boy" fantasy life going on there.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Care to come in for some rum, sodomy and the lash?


Care to come in for some rum, sodomy and the lash?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't people realize that if they buy the place, they can take the stuff down from the walls?  Put the big ships wheel into their pants and when anybody asks what it's doing there then can say "It's driving me nuts"
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I know there are sea-lovers everywhere, but Plano is like 4-5 hours from the ocean.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No diving board.
Can't even walk a plank
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn. Half of Plano, TX is up for sale on Zillow.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A ship in Plano? No. A tackle box house? That fits.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The HDR bullshiat processing they use always makes everything look worse, too.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking at those photos made me see sick.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must be a navy dude that was forced to move a hundred miles from the ocean.
 
austerity101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Do other countries do this? Or is it just us?
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Unless you're a retired pirate, that's tacky as hell.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
10-1 the owner's truck has a Salt Life sticker on the back window.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can tell you exactly where the owner purchased all of the décor.  It was a helluva going-out-of-business sale!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Oh it's still tacky as hell if you are a retired pirate, you just DGAF


Oh it's still tacky as hell if you are a retired pirate, you just DGAF
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pirate ship by the pool is pretty cool.  That's it
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Ew Texas


Way way way too much for *any* house in Texas under one acre.  If I'm go8ng to sacrifice my morals or political representation it better be for more than 0.7acres.

Wtf.
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When you shiplap a ship

Just be sure not to Schlapp a Lap.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did anybody bother to check for barnacles?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

"Would you like to buy a monkey?


"Would you like to buy a monkey?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Damn. Half of Plano, TX is up for sale on Zillow.


Guess all those bonuses from EDS in the 90s finally ran out.

For real though, couldn't pay me to live there. White Plano people were magats before it had a name, innovators of Karen culture.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I dig it. Kinda have a half-stiffy.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ugh, so much gray to paint over.

Also, little planning. They just built a pool 'over there' and dropped a hot tub on a lousy patio. The sauna / spa-shower setup is poorly implemented. It is like they farked everything up just a little as they did it. The two garages must be a Texas thing.

Also, is Plano just an overwhelmingly hot market right now? Austin obviously is, but Plano? Paying over $600k for a 3BR seems a bit high.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why so much gray?
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Applied after Creepy McGeezer admitted to manslaughtering his teenage girlfriend.


Applied after Creepy McGeezer admitted to manslaughtering his teenage girlfriend.
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Why so much gray?


It's just "gay" with more "aaar!"

/nttawwt, matey
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I somehow both love it and, want to see it burned to the ground.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Keep the rudder amidships, we've only got 0.7 acres.
 
CakeandBeer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

madgonad: Ugh, so much gray to paint over.

Also, little planning. They just built a pool 'over there' and dropped a hot tub on a lousy patio. The sauna / spa-shower setup is poorly implemented. It is like they farked everything up just a little as they did it. The two garages must be a Texas thing.

$600k for a house 10 feet from a highway requiring guardrails also seems a bit high.


$600k for a house 10 feet from a highway requiring guardrails also seems a bit high.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

madgonad: Ugh, so much gray to paint over.

Also, little planning. They just built a pool 'over there' and dropped a hot tub on a lousy patio. The sauna / spa-shower setup is poorly implemented. It is like they farked everything up just a little as they did it. The two garages must be a Texas thing.

TX real estate is exploding like everywhere else. Plano is an older white flight community, the house would go for 150k more and not last a day on the market in any of the newer cities north of Plano.


TX real estate is exploding like everywhere else. Plano is an older white flight community, the house would go for 150k more and not last a day on the market in any of the newer cities north of Plano.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
After someone takes down all the pirate stuff from the inside, that might actually be a really cool house. Although I hate how the top sticks put on the end. That doesn't make sense why you'd do that
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The perfect house for a Pirate Metal band.

ALESTORM - Drink (Official Video) | Napalm Records
Youtube f55CqLc6IR0
 
NobleHam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Eh, I could do without the pirate figures and the sails, but otherwise I kinda like the aesthetic. Looks nice.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is why "Ron Swanson" type guys shouldn't decorate.
I didn't notice a F650 Bro-dozer in the garage (car hole).
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Approves.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Owner is in one of the photos.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
midmodan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm more curious about the floor plan. The garage entry is the master bedroom closet? And the main(front?) entry goes into the kitchen.

Just realized there are stairs from the garage up to the game room?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yo ho, yo ho, a pirates life for ... somebody

4K UHD Pirates of the Caribbean ride: Yo Ho A Pirate's Life for Me scene detailed look Disney
Youtube bJPJT7s-vG0
 
hlehmann
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is it just an optical illusion or are most of those ceilings barely seven feet high?  The rooms looks awfully claustrophobic.  A tall person is going to get decapitated by those ceiling fans.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This makes my neck hurts just by looking at a picture of it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Those tiny, cramped rooms combined with tiny or non-existent windows would make me suicidal.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why do I get the feeling there was a lot of buggering going on there.
 
midmodan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CakeandBeer: madgonad: Ugh, so much gray to paint over.

Also, little planning. They just built a pool 'over there' and dropped a hot tub on a lousy patio. The sauna / spa-shower setup is poorly implemented. It is like they farked everything up just a little as they did it. The two garages must be a Texas thing.

Also, is Plano just an overwhelmingly hot market right now? Austin obviously is, but Plano? Paying over $600k for a 3BR seems a bit high.

$600k for a house 10 feet from a highway requiring guardrails also seems a bit high.


A six lane divided highway, yet. Although the speed limit drops to 40 right before the driveway. Every time you go home, you have to enter from the west, and every time you leave, it's gonna be a right turn out.

Weirdly, the house is obscured on Google maps. Wonder who lived there.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Too close to highway.
Too damn many trees (trimming costs a fortune) and several trees are too close to the house.
Kitchen layout and cabinets are awful.
Drywall looks like amateur work - you can see seams everywhere, and where you can't its because of GD texture paint.
And that's before thinking about decor and paint colors!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Right next to the highway. Intercom at the gate for a single-family home. A shower that can seat four, with hot tub and swimming pool.

Yeah, no one lived here. This was someone's party house, and I'm betting there's some pirate-based porn footage featuring the inside of this place somewhere...
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That's a hell of a restraining order. Was he caught banging underage sea turtles?


That's a hell of a restraining order. Was he caught banging underage sea turtles?
 
