 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   An estimated twenty million Americans live in mobile home parks. There's an F5 Vortex of Suck coming right at them, and no where to run   (ktla.com) divider line
47
    More: Murica, Mobile home, Dwelling, Affordable housing, United States, Homelessness, House, City, Home  
•       •       •

1323 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2023 at 4:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And some farkers wonder where trump got 20 million votes
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do Earthquakes and Volcanoes.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're a big thing in Oregon
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We still let them be called "land lords"
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This ties in with the other thread about young people not having enough money, about not enough starter homes being built. Somewhere along the way, trailer parks became the new low income housing ghettos of America. You'll find them on the edge of every city
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: They're a big thing in Oregon


Oregon has pretty good laws regarding the homeowners' right if the land owner decides to sell
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't no tornadoes in Californy.  Load up and head west.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hobodeluxe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: And some farkers wonder where trump got 20 million votes


no coincidence he became president and now we're into a neo-fifedom situation with Wall st getting into rental housing mkt
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So we're back to federal policy sucking off large builder corporations to push for expensive suburbia because white people are scared of their city being too ethnic.

The working poor have to go somewhere, and most of this could have been avoided by sacrificing the elusive property value in exchange for people having somewhere to live.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Start Dark Side Of The Moon when the lion roars
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's about 1 in 17 Americans, and it's not just "low-income," but "fixed income."

We're destroying low-income housing while we work as hard as we can to criminalize homelessness. The end game is slavery - the War on Drugs isn't serving up enough bodies any more for private prisons to use as cheap labor, so the War on Vagrancy is spinning up again.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rideaurocks: This ties in with the other thread about young people not having enough money, about not enough starter homes being built. Somewhere along the way, trailer parks became the new low income housing ghettos of America. You'll find them on the edge of every city


Hell, depending on where one lives, trailer parks are in the heart of the city.  I know, because I live in one that is adjacent to a large military base.  It's also located a quarter of a mile from a major thoroughfare, so it's a quick ride to shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Honestly, from the exterior, it's difficult to tell the difference between a manufactured house that's been set on a foundation and a built on site house.  It's even more difficult to tell when you're inside one.  A properly maintained mobile home can last 60 years.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bad enough they're losing their homes, but they're being forced out by a second rate for profit diploma mill.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not for much longer.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Periwinkle Mobile Home Park

"They allo dags?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
John Oliver covered this in 2019.  TFG was still Prez then:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCC8fPQOaxU
 
Hobodeluxe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Not for much longer.



yeah civil society is a lot more fragile than people think. you push people enough they will push back.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Periwinkle Mobile Home Park

"They allo dags?"
[Fark user image 270x160]


what an excellent flick. i've never met someone who has seen it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My FIL had a cousin that lived in a Mobile Home Community in Tampa. It was in the first evacuation zone, not because of flooding, but from wind danger. It is a nice place. The homes are well maintained, as is the entire community. But if they got kicked off their land, most of those homes wouldn't be moveable, because they all have fixed additions built onto them, and because of the age of the mobile homes, probably don't meet current codes.

We visited her several times, and also went to the memorial service the community had for her. If I were looking for housing in that area, I'd seriously consider moving in there. There were people from all over, including several Canadians who snowbird there.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hobodeluxe: farkitallletitend: Not for much longer.


yeah civil society is a lot more fragile than people think. you push people enough they will push back.


Yup. Enough homeless, hungry and disenfranchised people make a perfect recipe for disaster.
 
VodakMoment
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: rideaurocks: This ties in with the other thread about young people not having enough money, about not enough starter homes being built. Somewhere along the way, trailer parks became the new low income housing ghettos of America. You'll find them on the edge of every city

Hell, depending on where one lives, trailer parks are in the heart of the city.  I know, because I live in one that is adjacent to a large military base.  It's also located a quarter of a mile from a major thoroughfare, so it's a quick ride to shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Honestly, from the exterior, it's difficult to tell the difference between a manufactured house that's been set on a foundation and a built on site house.  It's even more difficult to tell when you're inside one.  A properly maintained mobile home can last 60 years.


If you are living in a mobile home, chances are you don't have the time, energy and money to properly maintain said mobile home.
 
Hobodeluxe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Hobodeluxe: farkitallletitend: Not for much longer.


yeah civil society is a lot more fragile than people think. you push people enough they will push back.

Yup. Enough homeless, hungry and disenfranchised people make a perfect recipe for disaster.


yep. when given no other option and backed into a corner they will react.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: rideaurocks: This ties in with the other thread about young people not having enough money, about not enough starter homes being built. Somewhere along the way, trailer parks became the new low income housing ghettos of America. You'll find them on the edge of every city

Hell, depending on where one lives, trailer parks are in the heart of the city.  I know, because I live in one that is adjacent to a large military base.  It's also located a quarter of a mile from a major thoroughfare, so it's a quick ride to shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Honestly, from the exterior, it's difficult to tell the difference between a manufactured house that's been set on a foundation and a built on site house.  It's even more difficult to tell when you're inside one.  A properly maintained mobile home can last 60 years.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hobodeluxe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When my wife and I first got married I bought a mobile home on a lot in a park. Paid cash for it and paid a whopping 45 bucks a month in lot rent that included water and garbage svc. This is 1981 in the south. And for 10 yrs we lived there and raised our two kids and saved enough money to put a huge down on a real house. I changed jobs and moved to another city where we bought a bigger house but I was only able to do that because I was able to buy something decent but inexpensive and could bank what would be 10 yrs of rent to make a huge down and have low mtg pymts from then on.

Now that's near impossible.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Auntie Cheesus:

Hell, depending on where one lives, trailer parks are in the heart of the city.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
one of the biggest scams is trailer parks. Own all the depreciating parts of a home and rent the land, which is the only part that has value.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Can't find a rental in Maricopa under $1800"

Bullshiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Woe is me.
 
thaduke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Hobodeluxe: farkitallletitend: Not for much longer.


yeah civil society is a lot more fragile than people think. you push people enough they will push back.

Yup. Enough homeless, hungry and disenfranchised people make a perfect recipe for disaster.


I'm not sure why people keep saying this. The rich have devised a perfect system to further enrich themselves and to keep the rest fighting each other over scraps. If there's ever any kind of "revolution" (I put the odds at 1/20) it will just be the poors having it out with the slightly less poor, the latter having been identified by the rich cult leaders as the source of all woes.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: My FIL had a cousin that lived in a Mobile Home Community in Tampa. It was in the first evacuation zone, not because of flooding, but from wind danger. It is a nice place. The homes are well maintained, as is the entire community. But if they got kicked off their land, most of those homes wouldn't be moveable, because they all have fixed additions built onto them, and because of the age of the mobile homes, probably don't meet current codes.


One guy I know lives in a 55+ community and most of the people are retired on fixed incomes. He says there's enough retired construction types, so problems get taken care of internally. The lots aren't really big enough for much more than a car port and a shed. The County has resisted rezoning efforts by developers to buy the place and several others. One community nearby was falling apart and had so many vacancies the land owner told the County to go ahead and foreclose for back taxes. It was replaced by a Goodwill store.
 
Hobodeluxe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: one of the biggest scams is trailer parks. Own all the depreciating parts of a home and rent the land, which is the only part that has value.


is it a scam if people have no other expectation that what they get?
 
Hobodeluxe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: "Can't find a rental in Maricopa under $1800"

Bullshiat.

[Fark user image 850x674]

[Fark user image 689x451]

Woe is me.


fine if you don't have a family.
 
acouvis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A new law in Arizona recently increased state funds for owners forced to move their mobile homes because of redevelopment to $12,500 for a single-section dwelling and $20,000 for a multi-section.
Those who must abandon their home because of precarious condition can now get $5,000 for a single-section home and up to $8,000 for a multi-section.

So those that lose their home because it can't be moved get LESS than those whose homes can.

Great job Arizona.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x456]


You joke, but motorsports can be a great time.  I'm as Bougie as it gets, and I f*cking LOVE monster truck and motocross events.

Nascar or F1 type races not so much...but dirt stuff with jumps?  All day long.

BrAAAAAPP!!!!!
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

VodakMoment: Auntie Cheesus: rideaurocks: This ties in with the other thread about young people not having enough money, about not enough starter homes being built. Somewhere along the way, trailer parks became the new low income housing ghettos of America. You'll find them on the edge of every city

Hell, depending on where one lives, trailer parks are in the heart of the city.  I know, because I live in one that is adjacent to a large military base.  It's also located a quarter of a mile from a major thoroughfare, so it's a quick ride to shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Honestly, from the exterior, it's difficult to tell the difference between a manufactured house that's been set on a foundation and a built on site house.  It's even more difficult to tell when you're inside one.  A properly maintained mobile home can last 60 years.

If you are living in a mobile home, chances are you don't have the time, energy and money to properly maintain said mobile home.


Modular homes are a different animal that the traditional view of single and double-wides. Made by the same people but they're made at least comparable to what new builds are for quality. The crappy single/double wides are lucky to last 20 years anymore with the roof rotting out of the HVAC being too expensive to replace versus junking it.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cities often don't like older parks because unlike other housing they don't generate property taxes for municipal services. Rundown parks can also be eyesores, depressing the worth of nearby properties even as the value of the land the mobile homes sit on has increased exponentially.

In other words, this is a cash grab by the city, as well as developers marketing cheap housing to the middle-class Whites fleeing "woke capitalism" in Blue states being encouraged to flock to Florida. The residents are the sort that the city and state figure cost money (never mind how little they'll willing work for), and the ones able to vote at all rarely vote Red.

Why bother building on undeveloped land and getting the tree-huggers involved, after all, when it's easier to clear a slum and order the slum dwellers to go to hell or back to wherever the fark they came from in the first place?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: puffy999: They're a big thing in Oregon

Oregon has pretty good laws regarding the homeowners' right if the land owner decides to sell


Yeah, but that doesn't really make the state's love of trashy residences any better. First, people were priced out of homes. Now it's apartments and mobiles/trailers.

About the only decent trailer parks here are exclusive to 55+ people. (RV parks with long-term residents also tend to be better)
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hobodeluxe: SumoJeb: one of the biggest scams is trailer parks. Own all the depreciating parts of a home and rent the land, which is the only part that has value.

is it a scam if people have no other expectation that what they get?


many people treat it like they have purchased all the security and benefits that come with actual home ownership. Then when the landowner sells to a golf course developer they finally find out what sort of bum deal they have been buying into.  Even getting the money out of the used mobile home is difficult due to moving and inspection costs.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

acouvis: A new law in Arizona recently increased state funds for owners forced to move their mobile homes because of redevelopment to $12,500 for a single-section dwelling and $20,000 for a multi-section.
Those who must abandon their home because of precarious condition can now get $5,000 for a single-section home and up to $8,000 for a multi-section.

So those that lose their home because it can't be moved get LESS than those whose homes can.

Great job Arizona.


I assume the cost of moving the trailer would be on those who have to move their place, so most of that money probably gets eaten up.
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Hobodeluxe: farkitallletitend: Not for much longer.


yeah civil society is a lot more fragile than people think. you push people enough they will push back.

Yup. Enough homeless, hungry and disenfranchised people make a perfect recipe for disaster.


And China is bankrupting dozens of countries which is causing lots of homelessness and poverty too..
Sounds like humans will be causing more displacement than Climate change...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How much is a tax base issue? No doubt a fair number of land owners are gouging, but as civilization builds around the parks the property values, or at least assessments, rise and so does the tax liability. I've seen a few parks razed in favor of a small amount of retail.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Has anyone ever actually seen a "mobile home" being mobile?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: And some farkers wonder where trump got 20 million votes


Not as heavily from trailer parks as you think

According to exit polling in the 2020 Presidential Election in the United States, 57 percent of surveyed voters making less than 50,000 U.S. dollars reported voting for former Vice President Joe Biden. In the race to become the next president of the United States, 54 percent of voters with an income of 100,000 U.S. dollars or more reported voting for incumbent President Donald Trump.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hobodeluxe: DeathByGeekSquad: "Can't find a rental in Maricopa under $1800"

Bullshiat.

[Fark user image 850x674]

[Fark user image 689x451]

Woe is me.

fine if you don't have a family.


Fark user imageView Full Size


COUPLE.

Not family.

Additionally, I provided a screenshot that included a 2bd from a few hundred under their statement.  But let's play that game:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stop making excuses and recognize that some people will frame their lives as being harder than they actually are.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Auntie Cheesus: rideaurocks: This ties in with the other thread about young people not having enough money, about not enough starter homes being built. Somewhere along the way, trailer parks became the new low income housing ghettos of America. You'll find them on the edge of every city

Hell, depending on where one lives, trailer parks are in the heart of the city.  I know, because I live in one that is adjacent to a large military base.  It's also located a quarter of a mile from a major thoroughfare, so it's a quick ride to shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Honestly, from the exterior, it's difficult to tell the difference between a manufactured house that's been set on a foundation and a built on site house.  It's even more difficult to tell when you're inside one.  A properly maintained mobile home can last 60 years.

[Fark user image 850x585]


Or, you could be like Trevor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Auntie Cheesus: rideaurocks: This ties in with the other thread about young people not having enough money, about not enough starter homes being built. Somewhere along the way, trailer parks became the new low income housing ghettos of America. You'll find them on the edge of every city

Hell, depending on where one lives, trailer parks are in the heart of the city.  I know, because I live in one that is adjacent to a large military base.  It's also located a quarter of a mile from a major thoroughfare, so it's a quick ride to shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Honestly, from the exterior, it's difficult to tell the difference between a manufactured house that's been set on a foundation and a built on site house.  It's even more difficult to tell when you're inside one.  A properly maintained mobile home can last 60 years.

[Fark user image image 850x585]


I never realized this before, but where's the phone line that the answering machine gag depends on?
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.