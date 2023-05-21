 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   If birds aren't real, how are they disappearing?   (usatoday.com) divider line
36
    More: Ironic, Bird, Agriculture, Extinction, California condor, National Audubon Society, Organization, Condor, Conservation biology  
•       •       •

733 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2023 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Computer chip shortage.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A computer virus called Bird Flu.

Also, humans have shiat up the place really bad.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're mustering for attack.

The Birds (1963) The school scene - Alfred Hitchcock, Tippi Hedren
Youtube 19r7ctge2lI
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: They're mustering for attack.

[YouTube video: The Birds (1963) The school scene - Alfred Hitchcock, Tippi Hedren]


Cinema Classics: The Birds - SNL
Youtube vcApGelNTh8
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: They're mustering for attack.

[YouTube video: The Birds (1963) The school scene - Alfred Hitchcock, Tippi Hedren]


They're gathering in my backyard:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: They're mustering for attack.

[YouTube video: The Birds (1963) The school scene - Alfred Hitchcock, Tippi Hedren]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Word is getting out, now only the convincing ones are allowed to patrol out skies.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I found a hummingbird nest this spring and photographed the progress of the chicks.

The last picture with the two chicks on the nest was my last photo of them. The next day they were gone.

Real or not it was a great experience.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chexsystems, evolutionists!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not disappearing, they've gained cloaking technology
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny. The birds are already all gone. There ARE no more real birds, except, of course, in the secret government aviaries where they engage in that genetic bird/man combo stuff.
But I know a guy in bird maintenance and he told me that there is a battery supply issue. Most of the birds are on an island and can be re-distributed, but if they screw it up and you start finding penguins in Miami and pelicans in the Bronx and stuff, don't be surprised
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starlings are probably the biggest threat, followed by habitat loss.

When I was doing insect research in the late 90's, I worked with ornithologists. Some songbird species were experiencing 70-80% nest parasitization, meaning many of the natural nestlings were being starved out, because the starling chicks grow faster and eat all the food.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 425x503]
[Fark user image image 425x531]
[Fark user image image 425x301]

I found a hummingbird nest this spring and photographed the progress of the chicks.

The last picture with the two chicks on the nest was my last photo of them. The next day they were gone.

Real or not it was a great experience.


At the same time!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They just ran out of batteries?

covid-19archive.orgView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think The Electric Cloaca would make a good band name.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
kidfromthe6ix.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We need a bird lawyer
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [kidfromthe6ix.files.wordpress.com image 481x180]


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
proton
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: Word is getting out, now only the convincing ones are allowed to patrol out skies.


Well, everybody knows that the bird is the word.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just to think I just read about the ivory-billed woodpecker possibly finally gaining the "extinct" status.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder if declining insect populations are affecting them. I'm not the only person who remembers that summer would bring the front of the car absolutely covered in bugs. Now days, not so much.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Just to think I just read about the ivory-billed woodpecker possibly finally gaining the "extinct" status.


Maybe not.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ece3.10017
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also, it would be cool if someone brought back the passenger pidgin with genetic engineering. It would be impressive to see birds darken the skies.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Keep your cats inside.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Starlings are probably the biggest threat, followed by habitat loss.

When I was doing insect research in the late 90's, I worked with ornithologists. Some songbird species were experiencing 70-80% nest parasitization, meaning many of the natural nestlings were being starved out, because the starling chicks grow faster and eat all the food.


There should be a bounty on starlings. Say, 50 cents a bird?

If we could get every other American kid out there with their wrist rockets and their Daisy Red Ryders, we could make a real dent in the damage those birds are doing.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: There should be a bounty on starlings. Say, 50 cents a bird?


Agreed.  Fun fact, the only two birds you can legally kill without a license are starlings and sparrows.  Invasive little farkers.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Keep your cats inside.


The only cat I let out can't catch moths or jump higher than 4 feet. Sometimes the hummingbirds dive bomb her and she gets confused. She is an utterly unfit hunter. But agreed in general.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: optikeye: They're mustering for attack.

[YouTube video: The Birds (1963) The school scene - Alfred Hitchcock, Tippi Hedren]

[media.tenor.com image 394x212]


Wow. That flying animation reminded me of the old Commodore 64 games.

/wasn't there some prehistoric game or something? Or am I thinking even before that period. There was some caveman stealing eggs, I think.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 425x503]
[Fark user image image 425x531]
[Fark user image image 425x301]

I found a hummingbird nest this spring and photographed the progress of the chicks.

The last picture with the two chicks on the nest was my last photo of them. The next day they were gone.

Real or not it was a great experience.


Stop taking pictures of chicks without their consent.

/also, nice pics!
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: a_room_with_a_moose: Starlings are probably the biggest threat, followed by habitat loss.

When I was doing insect research in the late 90's, I worked with ornithologists. Some songbird species were experiencing 70-80% nest parasitization, meaning many of the natural nestlings were being starved out, because the starling chicks grow faster and eat all the food.

There should be a bounty on starlings. Say, 50 cents a bird?

If we could get every other American kid out there with their wrist rockets and their Daisy Red Ryders, we could make a real dent in the damage those birds are doing.


I trap them with a remote control net, twist their necks, then stick them in the freezer for the local raptor rehab. :)
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Also, it would be cool if someone brought back the passenger pidgin with genetic engineering. It would be impressive to see birds darken the skies.


I'd go for that if they re-engineered them to eat cats.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
usahole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Keep your cats inside.


Agreed. Just because your cat gets bored indoors doesn't mean countless birds, chipmunks, frogs, etc. should lose their lives.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"They're not disappearing! More people know the TRUTH, so there are less people to support the mass delusion in the first place! STUDY IT OUT!"
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bsod

Bird seed of death.  Latest firmware borked it
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.