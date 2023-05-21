 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   It's Mailbox Improvement Week   (al.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Privacy policy, Mail, United States Postal Service, Terms of service, Door, Privacy, YouTube's privacy policy, United States  
•       •       •

811 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2023 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of Alabama communities..."

The only thing that can do that is a tornado.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm on it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of Alabama communities

Yeah, polish up that turd!
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this count as infrastructure week?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here you go. Mailbox Peak near North Bend WA. Only three Miles from the car and 4,000 foot elevation gain. Easy access winter or summer  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USPS still drops my mail through the slot in my front door. They've been doing so for 20 years but I just know some jackass bureaucrat is going to come along to change that. I'd tell 'em, you want a box at the street, you have my permission to dig around and put one there.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an Oregonian (from the photo), maybe show what the average Alabama mailbox looks like.....
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Improve my mailbox? I'd prefer to get rid of it. Almost nothing it receives is anything other than junk. The next time some jackass knocks it down is the end of it. You can leave the junk at the door or keep it.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We relaced our mailbox and post this year. Was surprised to see there were two price points - about $80 for crap at the big box stores, or over $600 for overbuilt choices. Went for the fancy stuff, and am hoping it's at least several years before the snowplows attack it.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does this remind of phone-cleaning day or internet-cleaning day?

It originated as phone-cleaning day.  You're supposed to unplug your phone or leave it off the hook so the phone company could flush out any debris that had built up over the past year.  Then it got upgraded to internet cleaning day.

You've just got to convince some luddite that you're the expert geek who knows these things and it may sound silly but they really should do it.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As soon as they start honoring the requests of the American people, maybe we can talk. It's pretty audacious to be like "Hey, we're going to purposefully make your service worse in every measurable way. Oh, also, change this stuff for us." How about f*ck you?
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just stuff my box.  Don't talk.  Don't make eye contact.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My landlord's dad (and current next-door neighbor) is a retired postman.

My mailbox will never be out of compliance. It's literally at the optimal height, down to the 1/4 in, for the mail truck
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another cash-grab for Big Mailbox
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CSB: years ago I noticed our mailbox was getting rough, so I pulled the post stripped everything, repainted and put one of those bigger Rubbermaid type boxes on there. Actually got a thank you note from my carrier, so it must have been in worse shape than I thought.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Improvements? Say no more!
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Blowing-Up Mailboxes with Cricket Bomb, Pipebomb, Grenade, Dynamite, & TNT
Youtube _ijYsvPPUgw
 
proton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Soon after is mailbox baseball week.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Funny mailboxes?

i0.wp.comView Full Size

cdn.architecturendesign.netView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

proton: Soon after is mailbox baseball week.


Try that with this one on a street near me

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My neighborhood is half mailboxes and then the city changed its mind so the second half has a clusterbox at the back of our neighborhood.

Been three years and we already had to have the clusterbox leveled and it's still not level, and USPS has to change their route in the winter because the geniuses decided to not put a light by it.

/guess I at least don't have to worry about a plow taking it out
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: Just stuff my box.  Don't talk.  Don't make eye contact.


Must also be femail box week.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think I'm good.

I bought a nice mailbox on a post, black powder coated aluminum. I found a guy to put it up for me. He dug a giant hole  ( about 2 feet x 2 feet by 3 feet deep) and filled it with concrete and installed 4 bolts in the wet concrete to attach the mailbox.

It looks great, but you can probably mount a full sized street light on that concrete.

I just hope nothing happens to that mailbox while I live here. Somebody will need a jackhammer to replace it.
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You wanted these monstrosities, you maintain them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.