Oh, I'm melting, melting. Oh what a whirl
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always thought the name Bullskin Township was funny.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police are searching for suspects, but have nothing to go on.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we can't have nice things public toilets.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intense.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plastic toilets? Do their parks have plastic grills, too?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x1322]


Melted cheese makes everything better.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peaches - 'Billionaire' Official Music Video
Youtube neshaVnqP6Y
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fatboy Slim - Gangster Trippin (SD Rip)
Youtube ovvjDnm2P7Y
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fireworks? The rest of us just use Chipotle.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
watta woil, watta woil
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Finally, toilet related video
Die Krupps "To The Hilt" (1993)
Youtube tN5fnlfwt1s
 
SamLowryDZ-015 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Might be the fireworks ignited sewage gases that burned hot enough to melt the toilet.  Probably lucky the hold outhouse wasn't blown up.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ripe for caption.
 
sunsawed
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Quick! to the TURDIS!

TURDIS
Youtube k95EBVOCUJM
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you're gonna vandalize, go big.

In fact, you've got a case here. "What toilet? I'd like to see the evidence against me besides a gaping hole."
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gives a new meaning to "blew up the public toilet".
 
kabloink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Relaxing Japanese Toilet Music from South Park for 10 minutes - 高価なうんち機
Youtube 298t7LBQvtA
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 306x279]
Ripe for caption.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby,
Fark user imageView Full Size


you have our gratitude!
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

