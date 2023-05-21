 Skip to content
(NBC 11 Grand Junction)   "I wasn't really coming out here for the kids," says local man who keeps hanging around school bus stops with an assault rifle   (nbc11news.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Guns can be safe if they're controlled by the right person," McAdory said. "I really wasn't coming out here for the kids. I was coming out here to show people that this is legal."


He's not the right person. The right person would have left the weapon at home because they had no need for it, rather than waving their dick in public.

and for that matter, try actually waving your dick in public , especially near children.

"Guns Dicks can be safe if they're controlled by the right person," McAdory said. "I really wasn't coming out here for the kids. I was coming out here to show people that this is legal."

See how farking stupid that sounds.
That goes for every asshole who tries to use that argument.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are many legal things that shouldn't be done.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if there were no bad intentions, you just don't do this. It is common sense.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A bad guy with a gun who thinks he's a good guy with a gun.

Seeking out and scaring children to make a point is definitely something a bad guy would do, after all.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mean, why even wait for the kids to get to school? Just shoot up a bus. Way easier, honestly.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Clowns are scary, but not as scary as gun-culture cultists.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Same story as the other day, no update.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
An idiot with a gun is only slightly more reassuring than a lunatic with a gun.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why do I have the feeling that the guy who wants the freedom to carry a gun visibly in public, even around kids near a school, wouldn't be happy with the freedom of a Muslim girl wearing a hijab to school.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Guns can be safe if they're controlled by the right person," the wrong person said.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lots of things are legal. Doesn't mean you have to do them, people. And it doesn't mean they SHOULD be legal.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: I mean, why even wait for the kids to get to school? Just shoot up a bus. Way easier, honestly.


He's not white. That's a white male thing.

I'm honestly shocked this didn't end in his death, and more shocked that he made a reasonable agreement with the nearby school not to do this during pickup and drop--off hours. Most gun nuts would just keeeep ooooon walkin.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: Same story as the other day, no update.


Actually, since Fark is a week behind on Reddit postings, *spoilers* he's not doing it during pickup times anymore.
 
Equipped to Handle Pres Genius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There is one and only one reason to have that gun - to kill people. Displaying it for kicks and attention says way more about the guy than about his fake point.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So it's a black man holding an AR-15 in public. I wonder if this is the message white NRA members want promoted.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another drag queen antifa threatening our kids!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: There are many legal things that shouldn't be done.


No kidding.

"J'den McAdory"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anne Arundel County police say he is permitted to carry a gun under Maryland law, but officers "are in the area to help ease growing concerns between students and parents."

So is this a case of gun nuts protecting one of their own, or could it be that the police are terrified of this guy and don't want to risk their own safety in dealing with a potential school shooter?

Citation offered:

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm just impressed he managed to wear both a camouflage T-shirt and a pink arm bracelet at the same time without spontaneous annihilation occurring like matter and anti-matter. This guy is really ill
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Simo Häyhä would have fixed this.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cretinbob: "Guns can be safe if they're controlled by the right person," McAdory said. "I really wasn't coming out here for the kids. I was coming out here to show people that this is legal."


Fark user imageView Full Size


and sheep aren't armed.  where would they even keep money- no pockets!
 
