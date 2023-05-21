 Skip to content
(Slate)   Sure, you suck at working out. But failure is good for you, so do it anyway   (slate.com) divider line
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know who could work out?
The Beatles - We Can Work it Out
Youtube Qyclqo_AV2M
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I go to the gym for aroma therapy. Wonderful smells. Ahhhh.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Getting up off your ass is always better than not getting up off your ass, whether you're good at it or not."

Everyone is already armed with this information, we all just deal with it differently.
 
berylman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I work out alone in the basement with rudimentary gear and go into full Olivia Newton John cosplay. /not really
Olivia Newton-John - Physical (Official Music Video)
Youtube vWz9VN40nCA
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My wife and I just walk the boardwalk after two hours at the Fresh Harvest Buffet at Hard Rock in Atlantic City. Should be good exercise to walk off a little of what we ate!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm perfect just the way I am. I don't need "self improvement"; that's a Republican thing.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I loved this article last year: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/08/style/water-polo-aging-elderly.html

"That I can do almost anything if I don't mind not being good at it. Being forced to be good at something has excluded me from doing things all my life."
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The thing about working out, losing weight, building muscle, etc is that you really have to want to do it. It can't be something like "I want to lose some pounds to go to the beach, guess I have to get a gym membership." You have to have the mindset of "I want to lose weight, keep it off, and continue to get healthy."

Getting fit is never a short-term only condition. I mean, you could let yourself fall off, but once you see results (and YMMV, people are different) you'll really want to keep going. Once you cross that threshold, then finding motivation becomes much easier.

The hardest part for me was the first 3 weeks of going. My body was aching, I was winded and out of shape, and I really wanted to stop. But every day I'd see some small progress, and that was enough to keep me going. After a few months, I really started to notice gains, building up muscle in areas I'd nearly given up on. Now, I look forward to going - whereas a year ago I would have hated the thought.

It really does help your mental attitude towards things in general once you start exercising and keep doing it despite the initial pain.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I went indoor skydiving and you have to keep your legs spread apart to maintain control.

Afterwards my hips were killing me, I think it my tensor or gluteus medius muscle groups. I guess I'm not used to spreading my legs lol. I recognized, acknowledged my weakness and started doing these side leg lifts and surprisingly it has helped alleviate my back pain. Like, a lot.

If you're over 40 and have back pain, break out your Jazzercise VHS tapes and leg warmers and go do a few reps. It'll help!
 
