 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fortune)   Going to go out of an limb here and suggest that maybe it's because they don't have as much money?   (fortune.com) divider line
37
    More: Obvious, Baby boomers, Great Recession, Wealth, House, Retirement, Economist, Millennials, Home  
•       •       •

1039 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2023 at 9:30 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Only because of avocado toast.
 
TannerWorke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Done in 0 as subby nailed it already
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Only because of avocado toast.


And don't forget all those lattes they keep buying. The road to financial ruin is paved with caffeine.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Millennials, eventually you're going to inherit a shiat load of generational wealth. Of course, you'll be in your 60s or 70s at that point. Good luck until then!
 
Koodz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Don't worry, Millennials, eventually you're going to inherit a shiat load of generational wealth. Of course, you'll be in your 60s or 70s at that point. Good luck until then!


Nah. It'll all go to end of life care.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Don't worry, Millennials, eventually you're going to inherit a shiat load of generational wealth. Of course, you'll be in your 60s or 70s at that point. Good luck until then!


Keep that SNES copy of Chrono Trigger behind a glass case, you'll put your kids through college with that thing.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
With wages that don't keep up with the rate of inflation over all these years it's not really rocket science especially when those at the top have made well over the rate of inflation year after year. You have companies and businesses playing the "fair market wage" and other excuses to keep wages low, while begging for tax breaks from government at all levels, and turning around gleefully reporting record profits. Not having as much or enough money is the point to keep people working for peanuts and treat them as disposable resources.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Don't worry, Millennials, eventually you're going to inherit a shiat load of generational wealth. Of course, you'll be in your 60s or 70s at that point. Good luck until then!


Nope! Every last penny will get gobbled up by health care, and you'll be left with a $2,000 funeral bill (or a letter of thanks from the local medical school)
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Koodz: The Dog Ate My Homework: Don't worry, Millennials, eventually you're going to inherit a shiat load of generational wealth. Of course, you'll be in your 60s or 70s at that point. Good luck until then!

Nah. It'll all go to end of life care.


Then maybe you'd better let your parents live with you instead of shipping them off to a home

I have never seen any such thing as a good nursing home in the US. There are better ones and worse ones, but they all suck.
 
full8me
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, as Gen X, am I screwed or in the catbird seat?
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And once again, everyone holds the discussion in an (seeming) agreement that Generation X doesn't exist.  Sigh.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

full8me: So, as Gen X, am I screwed or in the catbird seat?


Unless you're one of the rare exceptions, you're screwed.
 
GORDON
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Qwurky1: And once again, everyone holds the discussion in an (seeming) agreement that Generation X doesn't exist.  Sigh.


That's the way we like it.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Qwurky1: And once again, everyone holds the discussion in an (seeming) agreement that Generation X doesn't exist.  Sigh.


Whatever.

b. 1973
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meh, the economy will collapse soon, there will be car bombings and insurgent attacks, and then anyone can have whatever house they want.
Don't worry about it.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x265]


Next On The Impulse Buying Network (The Simpsons)
Youtube NpYAqX-Y7Zc
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bruscar: full8me: So, as Gen X, am I screwed or in the catbird seat?

Unless you're one of the rare exceptions, you're screwed.


Everyone is screwed.

media.tenor.comView Full Size


//Yeah, I forgot to mention the climate and Putin and his nukes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Qwurky1: And once again, everyone holds the discussion in an (seeming) agreement that Generation X doesn't exist.  Sigh.


Shh! Best that we go on being invisible.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can't tell you how many millennials I know whose Boomer parents either bot or gave them the money to buy a house.... significant 6 figures.....
/I live in Cali
//Your experience may vary
///Bring honor to your house
 
misguided
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pdieten: Koodz: The Dog Ate My Homework: Don't worry, Millennials, eventually you're going to inherit a shiat load of generational wealth. Of course, you'll be in your 60s or 70s at that point. Good luck until then!

Nah. It'll all go to end of life care.

Then maybe you'd better let your parents live with you instead of shipping them off to a home

I have never seen any such thing as a good nursing home in the US. There are better ones and worse ones, but they all suck.


So who's going to quit their job to take care of them?
 
pdieten
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Qwurky1: And once again, everyone holds the discussion in an (seeming) agreement that Generation X doesn't exist.  Sigh.


Having been born in 1971 I'll tell you how that worked out for me. My wife's mother moved in after a fall in 2020 and stayed here for three years until she passed in January. We sold her house during that time to a flipper who massively overpaid because the basement and roof needed a lot of very expensive work, and now my wife and her sibs split the proceeds. It wasn't much but it's not nothing.

Meanwhile my father passed away fairly quickly, leaving behind a million dollar estate for my sibs and I to split because he was a farmer and owned valuable land. The debt on this land nearly bankrupted the family during Reagan's first term (seriously, fark that guy) but decades later it all worked out.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They don't have any money cause they spending it all on the paywalled articles fark links to
 
pdieten
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

misguided: pdieten: Koodz: The Dog Ate My Homework: Don't worry, Millennials, eventually you're going to inherit a shiat load of generational wealth. Of course, you'll be in your 60s or 70s at that point. Good luck until then!

Nah. It'll all go to end of life care.

Then maybe you'd better let your parents live with you instead of shipping them off to a home

I have never seen any such thing as a good nursing home in the US. There are better ones and worse ones, but they all suck.

So who's going to quit their job to take care of them?


Whoever isn't getting paid shiat or is on full time remote work. If you need an actual nursing home / memory care, that costs more than a lot of jobs pay.
 
Alwysadydrmr [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cwheelie: I can't tell you how many millennials I know whose Boomer parents either bot or gave them the money to buy a house.... significant 6 figures.....
/I live in Cali
//Your experience may vary
///Bring honor to your house


Yeah, my Gen X brothers got their house down payments from other people, which is how they were able to buy. I (millennial) don't have anyone to help me so I'm working 2 jobs scrimping and saving, but student loan payments are about $1600/month, so it's going to be a long time before I can afford a little plot of land and a trailer to live in.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm a millenial (1983) and bought my house, which is my first and only, three years ago.  It was valued exactly as it should have been, the value has since gone up over 50%.  I haven't done any major renovations to it, it's just the market.  That's how it is everywhere up here (northern Michigan) right now, everything overpriced by tens of thousands of dollars.

Even then, it's almost impossible to buy anything now.  Everyone I know looking for something gets outbid in the last hour or so.  From what I understand it's mostly private firms buying everything up, not boomers, but maybe it's different in different areas.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i5.walmartimages.com image 850x733]


GenX
['je-n 'eks]
Noun

who?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

full8me: So, as Gen X, am I screwed or in the catbird seat?


Depends on which end of Gen X you are. I'm 1st year gen x, and am doing ok for the moment. Gen xers closer to the millennial generation may be screwed.

\ why Android decided to capitalize gen x the 1st time but not subsequent times, I have no idea, and am too lazy to change it.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

full8me: So, as Gen X, am I screwed or in the catbird seat?


Depends on who's writing the article and who their target audience is.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: I'm a millenial (1983) and bought my house, which is my first and only, three years ago.  It was valued exactly as it should have been, the value has since gone up over 50%.  I haven't done any major renovations to it, it's just the market.  That's how it is everywhere up here (northern Michigan) right now, everything overpriced by tens of thousands of dollars.

Even then, it's almost impossible to buy anything now.  Everyone I know looking for something gets outbid in the last hour or so.  From what I understand it's mostly private firms buying everything up, not boomers, but maybe it's different in different areas.


It's because it's the boonies and the MAGAs are moving from here in the wrist to up there.
I hope.
well, not for your sake.
But I know what you mean. I bought a small house on a river that was priced reasonably and way way below a shiat house in Florida. The Zillow estimate was insane, but in the few years I've been here it's edging towards it.
I love it and plan on dying here but hell, if the ROI ends up being good enough, and it could especially if I can snag the empty lot next to me, I'll go die in Jamaica.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Housing prices doubled here in the last few years. A 3 bedroom for 600k, a junky 750sqft for 350k, a trailer that needs to be moved at my expense for 150k.  BUT if I could get financing for dirt to drop a trailer on, the interest would make it unaffordable.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: full8me: So, as Gen X, am I screwed or in the catbird seat?

Depends on which end of Gen X you are. I'm 1st year gen x, and am doing ok for the moment. Gen xers closer to the millennial generation may be screwed.

\ why Android decided to capitalize gen x the 1st time but not subsequent times, I have no idea, and am too lazy to change it.


Generation X - Your Generation (1977)
Youtube poc4TgOmpPM
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: I'm a millenial (1983) and bought my house, which is my first and only, three years ago.  It was valued exactly as it should have been, the value has since gone up over 50%.  I haven't done any major renovations to it, it's just the market.  That's how it is everywhere up here (northern Michigan) right now, everything overpriced by tens of thousands of dollars.

Even then, it's almost impossible to buy anything now.  Everyone I know looking for something gets outbid in the last hour or so.  From what I understand it's mostly private firms buying everything up, not boomers, but maybe it's different in different areas.


You should move to Austin, the housing market sucks for sellers there. The value of my old condo dropped 100k in a year, just according to the state tax assessor.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All those broke nursing homes will be property rich in a few years.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: full8me: So, as Gen X, am I screwed or in the catbird seat?

Depends on which end of Gen X you are. I'm 1st year gen x, and am doing ok for the moment. Gen xers closer to the millennial generation may be screwed.

\ why Android decided to capitalize gen x the 1st time but not subsequent times, I have no idea, and am too lazy to change it.


There are generally two types of GenXers: The Woodstock '94 crowd and the Woodstock '98 crowd. Both are farked to an extant, but the 98 crowd is really farked, for a lot of different reasons (and some are obvious).
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.