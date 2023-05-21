 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning, Kitchen Edition: Share your favorite recipes, memories, or tips and tricks from your culinary adventures
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Having been in the food service industry for the better part of 45 years I've seen a lot, fads come and go.
The only position I have never been employed as is a dishwasher... though I busted many of a sud in my day.

I've had the pleasure of working everything from a corn dog stand at the Illinois state fair... To a Michelin rated private club...

The biggest game changer I have seen, in my humble opinion... Is sous vide cooking.

The top round pictured above simmered at 135° for 16 hours then reverse sear in cast-iron... Melted in your mouth like butter in a skillet.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On one of our first dates, my wife and I were on the steps of the Met. It was lunch time and I suggested a hot dog from a vendor over there. She laughed, a surprisingly awkward laugh, and quickly explained that food, prepared by you or for you, was a celebration of life with those dearest to you. I was already in love with her, but her correction made me a devotee.

She took me to La Jumelle in SOHO. I had the steak tartare. I forget what she had because the steak tartare bent my brain.

We are married twenty five years this summer. We've had many adventures since that brief exchange on those steps (I remember it as Marion and Indiana on the steps at the end of Raiders; she remembers it as taking a somewhat charming literary dork to school). But that tartare made me realize how little I understood about life and enjoying it with others.

I have worn many hats, but I have not worked one minute in a restaurant. I don't have the intelligence, the strength, or the grit. But the counter to the right of the stove has some lavender, some chervil, a jar of my home-grown garlic confit, and a bottle of cognac. She did ok.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here's a fail...
put a chicken in the oven sunday evening, end of a big party weekend.  not to eat then, needed cooking in advance for the next day.
fell asleep on the sofa.  woke up (barely) a few hours later... uncomfortable, confused and tired.  just capable of homing pigeoning up the stairs, and crashed.

didn't even remember the oven was on.

next morning, still dutifully roasting away! The chicken was coalblack, basically just charcoal, and tiny.
but it hadn't gone on fire, or smoked or stunk the place out... it hadn't even set the smoke alarm off (which is irritatingly sensitive), and it's bloody loud- it would definitely have woken us up, and been a horrible way to be ripped untimely from unconsciousness.

so... got away with it.
I also once left a gas ring burning without realising, when I lit a spl... you know what, another day

/huh... a lot of the stuff I tell you starts, 'so... huge weekend...', or 'this one time in Ibiza'... or involves irresponsible/illegal shenanigans.
//it's all lies anyway  : )
///four (lie!)
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great side dish or main for vegetarians/vegans (just eliminate the butter and use more olive oil instead).

Using strong red/purple onions will make it all sweeter, I prefer to use Vidalia onions or just yellow onions, and I double or triple the amount used (3lbs was not "enough" in my opinion for a double batch....)

Scanned image of our old recipe just so you could see how loved this piece of paper was....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spices, lot of spices.

But I will admit that all a good steak needs is a little bit of salt and pepper.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like making ambrosia salads, but not with the usual ingredients. Here's my recipe. This isn't your mother's ambrosia.

Mini marshmallows
Sour cream
Coconut
One dragon fruit, chopped into chunks
One jar maraschino cherries, drained
One can lychees, drained (stuff them with maraschino cherries from the jar)
One fresh pineapple, chopped into chunks
One large can (or two small) of mandarin oranges

Mix them all together, and chill in the fridge.

Enjoy!
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange Julius from the 1970s
1 cup of orange juice
1 cup of sugar
1 cup of milk
1 cup of water
1 teaspoon of vanilla
12 ice cubes
put it in a blender
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bets tip or trick I have is admittedly not much, but it helps with cleanup of electric grills and hot plates (like those george foreman grills)

As soon as you're done cooking on it, take a paper towel, soak the towel in water, and toss it on the still warm/hot grill (obviously unplug it).  The water helps keep the grease from starting to settle, which makes cleaning the grill as easy as just wiping it off with the still wet paper towel.

Between that and foil on the bottom of ovens, clean up is a bit easier
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I love the idea of sous vide but my wife likes her beef well done.  Getting two setups seems unreasonable.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eat me
 
ar393
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I think the solution is a new wife.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cheaper to keeper
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yup. A full beef tenderloin that's mid rare from center to the seared outside was one of the best pieces of meat I've ever had - and I'm usually a "ribeye over filet mignon any day"guy.

I've got a pork butt in now that's been cooking for 50 hours. In a few, I'll pull it out and toss it in a hot oven for 15 minutes to crisp up

It'll be amazing (I know because it's the only way I've cooked it for years now)

Even hamburgers come out better, but the thicker the meat the more you want to cook that way
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

I'm an aspic magician
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I love the idea of sous vide but my wife likes her beef well done.  Getting two setups seems unreasonable.


Very simple solution... Do them at 1:35 to 140°... Then pull yours out and run hers up to 155 160°... Then when you see her you can see her them both and hers will be well and yours will be medium rare
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Yup. A full beef tenderloin that's mid rare from center to the seared outside was one of the best pieces of meat I've ever had - and I'm usually a "ribeye over filet mignon any day"guy.

I've got a pork butt in now that's been cooking for 50 hours. In a few, I'll pull it out and toss it in a hot oven for 15 minutes to crisp up

It'll be amazing (I know because it's the only way I've cooked it for years now)

Even hamburgers come out better, but the thicker the meat the more you want to cook that way


How do you sous vide a hamburger? Doesn't it fall apart?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An actual true story from the annals of my life.

Once when I was a teenager, one night home alone before the turn of the century, I was trying to deep fry some mozzarella sticks. Oil was taking way too long to heat up so I very stupidly shook the pan out of frustration, and because it's what you do with popcorn to encourage cooking.

Some oil spilled out and hit the gas flame below resulting in flare up of fire into my face.

I panicked.

I decided to smack any flames out that might be there. All while still tightly clutching an oven mitt in one hand and a strainer basket on the other. I ended up vigorously beating myself about the head, punching myself with still closed fists due to the kitchen tools.

Unsure if the flames were truly gone, I ran into the shower to jump in to douse the flames. All while fully clothed. All before the water heated up.

By the time it was over, I was standing there wet and cold with a pounding headache inside of a sore head, and I had no eyebrows since they burned off.

And to top it all off, I was still hungry.
 
12YearBid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, one night when I was rather far in my cups, I decided to cook a London Broil. I heated up my trusty cast iron skillet so I could properly brown the meat. I threw in an entire stuck of butter, let the butter start to brown and then tossed the London Broil in. Molten butter, slightly cooler than the surface of the sun splashed everywhere. Most of it seemingly aimed directly for my junk. Did I mention I was cooking "sín pantalonés"? Sigh. It took forever for the blisters to go away.

/Always wear clothing when cooking.
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So many kitchen stories. If we had family visiting, everyone sat around the kitchen table and swapped stories. I used to beg to skip homework and stay up late so I could listen.

The house I grew up in had a flaky kitchen, or what my mom called a one-butt kitchen, as only one person could prep, cook, or serve at a time. My current kitchen is a two-butt kitchen of the occupants are friendly.

Once, when I was in elementary school, Mom accidentally started a grease fire in the frying pan. She panicked a bit. She was smart enough not to throw water on it, but didn't have a lid handy, and she was terrified it would set the wall on fire, so she set the pan on the floor in the middle of the kitchen. It burned right through the linoleum to the concrete. Stayed that way until we got the flooring replaced ten years later.

Another time, Mom wanted to change the wallpaper, as it was the same harvest gold and green designs from when the house had been built. We picked a nice green ivy trellis pattern, and measured the walls. This required the refrigerator, which sat between cabinets and a built-in desk, be pulled away from the wall. We were in the middle of watching a much anticipated show, no idea what, so we worked during commercial breaks. While we were watching, my cat became curious about the disruption and began exploring. My brother went in to move the refrigerator back, and Mom and I heard *grunt* >HEAVE!<, *grunt* >HEAVE!<, *grunt* >HEA- RRREOWWW!!! "Oh shiat!" *grunt* "Oh shiat!" *grunt* and scrambled into the kitchen just in time to see my cat claw her way over the edge of the desk and bolt out of the room. I checked on my kitty. Mom checked on my brother. We all agreed that if a major appliance had to be moved, we would check for cats before replacing it.
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The other day I picked apart a rotisserie chicken and threw it in the crockpot with a few orange peppers, two cartons of mushrooms, a bunch of spring and white onions, garlic, paprika, cayenne, harissa, pepper, and a hint of cumin and salt for a few hours and it turned out incredibly well. The best kind of FAFO.
 
WyDave
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The instructor in a class I took a few years ago had us try the genius hour concept. She had us use the time we'd normally use for classwork to learn something we wanted to learn rather than assign a topic. I decided I'd always wanted to try making bacon. Using Meathead's Maple Bacon Recipe recipe, I cured a pork belly and smoked it on my crappy little smoker.

It was awesome.  Here's how it looked after the smoker and then with an egg or two.  One of those rare kitchen moments where I discovered just how awesome food I made could taste. When I finished that class, I rewarded myself with a shiny new smoker.
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also, my recipe for ham and bean soup. All amounts are to taste.

Ingredients:
Butter
Ham, .5-1 lb, diced
Celery, 1 cup, sliced
Carrots, 1 cup, sliced
Onion, 1, diced
Mushrooms, 1 cup, sliced
Italian seasoning, go nuts
Garlic, measure that shiat with your heart
Pinto beans, 2 cans with liquid
Beer, 2 bottles, I prefer amber or red ale
Trader Joe's aioli mustard, .25-.5 cup
Salt and pepper to taste
Hot sauce to taste

Sautée vegetables and garlic in a generous amount of butter. Add ham, mustard, and Italian seasoning, mix well. Add pinto beans and beer. Simmer for one hour. Add salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Serve with corn bread and more beer.

Makes 6-8 1 cup servings. Freezes well. Tastes even better reheated. Official "sticks to your ribs" status.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I love the idea of sous vide but my wife likes her beef well done.  Getting two setups seems unreasonable.


175 to 250 degree oven until 1 to 2 inch meat gets 135 internal temp. sear the crap out of it on a cast iron skillet until it is done to your wife's liking.  i pull mine from the oven at 120-125nd sear until 130-135. i also dry brine the steaks 24 hours in the refrigerator.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Another Mr true story.

I loathe pot lucks. Most of the time they are an exhibition of bad cooking from people whose kitchens are in unknown states of sanitation. My old job always bothered me about signing up for the monthly pot luck, pestering me to bring something. Never letting up, and never getting the hint. So one day I decided to prove to them why they should leave me alone. I signed up and promised to bring a dish. What was that dish?

Beef Jello.

I even wrote it on the sign up sheet and assured everyone I was not joking.

I took a jar of cocktail onions and dyed them red overnight with food coloring to look like cherries. I prepared some clear Knox gelatin with beef bouillon powder and lots of food coloring. By the time it was over it looked like dark while cherry jello with cherries in it.

You thought you would tasted a sweet, cherry dessert. What it actually tasted like was beef ramen. But cold. And wiggling down your throat. This was compounded by the sheer number of coworkers who were LDS and held jello as a dietary staple.

People were appalled. But I did write beef jello on the sheet and my somewhat sympathetic boss agreed that aspics were technically valid foods.

I was then told by the committee I was only allowed to bring sealed goods like beverages, or non food items like napkins from now on. Even after a year of protesting and an episode of culinary insurrection, they still didn't get the hint that I don't like pot lucks.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Many years ago while still living in the Florida Keys, a friend of mine came to visit with his teenage son who immediately started hanging out with my GF's teen/same age daughter. Well the four of us decided to hit the Tiki Bar on Ramrod Key via my boat and left the two kids at the house to watch movies and fend for themselves.

After about an hour of drinking at the bar, my GF's daughter calls and wants to know if I have any vegitable oil as she found a box of brownie mix and wanted to make brownies for her and her new boyfriend. I said sure, look under the kitchen sink, she says thanks and hangs up.

A few hours later and we are safely back at my dock and house and we go in. The kids on are the couch watching a movie, there is a tray of brownies on the kitchen counter. Having a case of the munchies are all 'Oooh, fresh backed brownies!' But the kids are, 'Uh, yeah, they came out funny.' Me 'What do you mean 'funny'. GF's daughter 'They aren't horrible, but they taste kind of weird'. So I bite into one, and I taste sweet chocolate, pecans and fried chicken. 0_o

Me "Uh, when you guys grabbed the vegitable oil out from under the cabinet you did use the NEW oil, not the USED vegitable oil I save up until I have a full gallon and take in for recycling right?

Kids "0_0"

Me "Yeah, you guys put used fryer oil into the brownie mix."

/They were that weird balance between yuck and I should try another bite.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Made French Onion Soup for the first time ever last night (5/20/2023). Found a recipe online (on SimplyRecipes.com), bought all the ingredients a few days ago (so they'd be as fresh as possible), broke out the Instant Pot, and started making the soup right about the time my brother, driving over from Seattle, called and said he was about an hour from the house. Chopped, sauteed, and caramelized all the onions, put in all the liquid ingredients, sealed the pot, let everything cook, then broiled the bread and cheeses separately. I wasn't sure if the bowls we were using were oven/broiler-safe, so I chose a better-safe-than-sorry method. Soup was done, as was the bread right about the time my brother walked in the door, so we (mom, dad, brother, and I) all sat down to one of the best soups I've ever had in my life. Up until last night, I have never eaten French Onion Soup.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretty sure I may have made a few mistakes, and I thought maybe I had overcooked the bread/cheese (I put the parmesan and dijon mustard on the bread *after* I'd broiled them), but given the compliments my brother gave me, I'm reasonably certain I did something right.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Always wear gloves when cutting hot peppers. Even with washing it stays on your hands for a long time.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I do most of the cooking in our household. I'm not great but not bad either. This is actual footage of my attempt at a YouTube cooking channel:
Pöpcørn | Recipes with The Swedish Chef | The Muppets
Youtube B7UmUX68KtE
 
ingo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do not substitute based on shape alone

Also, same type does not have the same flavor.

I learned this by attempting to make a mac and cheese casserole using mozzarella instead of cheddar and string beans instead of macaroni.  (They're both hollow tubes and veggies are healthier, right?).

So, I ended up carving slices from the bizarre brick all week to make the strangest looking toasted cheese sandwiches.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I did my first beef wellington about a month ago.   My sister-in-law produced one on St. Stephens' day that was awe inspiring, so I figured I'd give it a shot.   I spent about three weeks getting puff pastry down to a science, and then determined it wasn't any better than what you'd buy at the store.   The Duxelle was traditional:  Squeezed the mushrooms dry and sautéed them in vermouth with onion and thyme.   Prosciutto was from a local meat market, and I let the loin sit in it's herbs for a long time.

The whole thing took about three days to prep and cook.   Totally worth it.  You can do the same thing with pork loin for about a tenth of the cost.   I did a bunch that way before I spent the money on beef loin.  I also experimented with substituting pate with truffles for the Duxelle.  That turned out spectacularly well and is a whole lot easier.

Anyway, my cardiologist hates me.   Don't care, had beef wellington.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

12YearBid: So, one night when I was rather far in my cups, I decided to cook a London Broil. I heated up my trusty cast iron skillet so I could properly brown the meat. I threw in an entire stuck of butter, let the butter start to brown and then tossed the London Broil in. Molten butter, slightly cooler than the surface of the sun splashed everywhere. Most of it seemingly aimed directly for my junk. Did I mention I was cooking "sín pantalonés"? Sigh. It took forever for the blisters to go away.

/Always wear clothing when cooking.


I, not too long ago, decided I needed hash browns. I was wearing a robe, but took it off to make sure I didn't stain it. I hadn't had coffee yet. Shredded the potatoes without losing a finger to the mandoline. Heated avocado oil to a shimmer and started dropping in the slightly damp potatoes and boom, everything below my pecs and above my boxers was spattered with minimum of 400° oil. So many tiny blisters.
/never cook without clothing, and also don't forget your arms
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone Else's Alt:

Totally unrelated to this thread (well, maybe... ) but since we're almost neighbors you ought to know that Nettles Sausage up in Lake City is having their annual meat sale next Thursday and Friday.  If you've got the freezer space, may want to head up there and fill it....
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WyDave: The instructor in a class I took a few years ago had us try the genius hour concept. She had us use the time we'd normally use for classwork to learn something we wanted to learn rather than assign a topic. I decided I'd always wanted to try making bacon. Using Meathead's Maple Bacon Recipe recipe, I cured a pork belly and smoked it on my crappy little smoker.

It was awesome.  Here's how it looked after the smoker and then with an egg or two.  One of those rare kitchen moments where I discovered just how awesome food I made could taste. When I finished that class, I rewarded myself with a shiny new smoker.[Fark user image 850x637]


[Fark user image 850x1133]


Meathead is a farking BBQ genius. I just smoked two racks of Memphis ribs yesterday using his technique (which I have been using for years) and his Memphis Dust rub recipe. Awesome as always.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I bake sandwich rolls, letting them rise by preheating the oven and then turning it off before the rolls go in to rise.  A couple of batches ago, I forgot to turn off the oven, but left it on the lowest setting.  That was enough to kill the yeast, and I was left with little whole wheat rocks.  Being cheap as hell, I ate them anyway, not terrible to bring to work to gnaw on when I got hungry enough.
The last batch, I overproofed the yeast by a lot, having got distracted while the warm water, brown sugar, and yeast mixture was proofing.  Then I didn't add enough liquid, so the rolls were dry and misshapen.  Being cheap as hell, I let them rise anyway, and to my surprise, they rose quite a bit.  They are crusty and shaped like various countries on the map.
Another thing I have been doing is leaving them in the warm oven to rise, and just cranking it up to 350 without removing the rolls pre-heating the oven.  They rise a bit extra and come out fine after about 15 minutes of baking.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Someone Else's Alt:

Totally unrelated to this thread (well, maybe... ) but since we're almost neighbors you ought to know that Nettles Sausage up in Lake City is having their annual meat sale next Thursday and Friday.  If you've got the freezer space, may want to head up there and fill it....


I love Nettles smoked sausages. Had no idea they did that.

Thanks!
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yup. A full beef tenderloin that's mid rare from center to the seared outside was one of the best pieces of meat I've ever had - and I'm usually a "ribeye over filet mignon any day"guy.

I've got a pork butt in now that's been cooking for 50 hours. In a few, I'll pull it out and toss it in a hot oven for 15 minutes to crisp up

It'll be amazing (I know because it's the only way I've cooked it for years now)

Even hamburgers come out better, but the thicker the meat the more you want to cook that way

How do you sous vide a hamburger? Doesn't it fall apart?


Nope!  I just put the seasoned patty in a sandwich bag and squeeze out the air. Don't have to cook it long to get to 125 throughout. Then sear it off in a hot pan

tbh, it really only makes sense for a really thick burger. For a smash burger type thickness, might as well do it in the pan start to finish
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not much of a tip or trick, but over the years I've found most from scratch baked stuff is way easier than people think.  Choux pastry is this hoity-toity thing that's supposed to be difficult- it's dead simple, albeit a bit finicky (recipe below)  There's no need for mixes- I literally just did pancakes from scratch and it's less than 5 minutes including getting everything out.  Hand made soft pretzels are awesome, etc.

I was watching a video of a submarine tour yesterday and the CO mentioned one of the reasons sub food is so good is that they have no room so they only stock staples rather than pre-made stuff.  Want hamburgers?  Patties are hand made and they don't have room for buns, so they're baked fresh.

Choux pastry

1 stick butter
1/2 water
1/2 cup milk
Pinch of salt
1 Tbsp sugar

Melt the above in a saucepan over medium-low heat until the edges get foamy.

Critical step: Add 1 cup flour *all at once* and stir until a glassy dough forms.  Dump dough in mixer, let cool for a few minutes.

Beat 4 eggs.  Slowly add about 3.5 of them to the dough while mixing

Drop dough in tablespoons onto wax paper and smooth into ball.  (Tip: wet your fingertips and the dough won't stick)   Brush with remaining egg.  Sprinkle water onto pan (Choux is steam raised)

Bake 20 minutes at 400, lower to 350 for 10.  Do *not* open the oven since you need the steam to get the dough to rise.  That's it.  Serve with high quality jam and homemade whipped cream

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Right out of high school, my boss fired me from my job that I'd held during after-school hours. So, I got a job during the day, working at a Holiday Inn laundry AND later doing the "graveyard shift" at an all-night diner. At the diner, we were only busy in the 2 hours immediately after the bars closed. Then, we served 3rd rate sliders (natural order of sliders: White Castle, Krystal's, us) and breakfasts. So, I learned how to cook short order eggs. (I'd only previously made box brownies or date nut bars. Also out of a box)  I could have used the metal ring they provided  to keep the cooking eggs confined, but perfectly round fried eggs look like a prop from a cartoon.

Crack the egg to one side of the hot surface. Separate the egg shell close enough to the hot surface to feel the heat on the back of your fingers. You will get a burn or 2 as you learn how close is too close. If you don't want to do that, crack the egg into a cup first and pour it onto the hot surface. Be as gentle with the eggs as you would be petting the head of a sleeping dog.

I can't remember anything about how I managed "over easy". We're talking > 50 years ago. I think we kept a metal pitcher of hot oil on the grill surface. A light spritz of hot oil would cook the top of the eggs and give the illusion of the egg having been flipped. Either I did that or a friend described doing that. I can't remember.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Right out of high school, my boss fired me from my job that I'd held during after-school hours. So, I got a job during the day, working at a Holiday Inn laundry AND later doing the "graveyard shift" at an all-night diner. At the diner, we were only busy in the 2 hours immediately after the bars closed. Then, we served 3rd rate sliders (natural order of sliders: White Castle, Krystal's, us) and breakfasts. So, I learned how to cook short order eggs. (I'd only previously made box brownies or date nut bars. Also out of a box)  I could have used the metal ring they provided  to keep the cooking eggs confined, but perfectly round fried eggs look like a prop from a cartoon.

Crack the egg to one side of the hot surface. Separate the egg shell close enough to the hot surface to feel the heat on the back of your fingers. You will get a burn or 2 as you learn how close is too close. If you don't want to do that, crack the egg into a cup first and pour it onto the hot surface. Be as gentle with the eggs as you would be petting the head of a sleeping dog.

I can't remember anything about how I managed "over easy". We're talking > 50 years ago. I think we kept a metal pitcher of hot oil on the grill surface. A light spritz of hot oil would cook the top of the eggs and give the illusion of the egg having been flipped. Either I did that or a friend described doing that. I can't remember.



Caution: Don't use the first method I described to get the egg onto the hot surface. I'm sure I'm remembering my own experience before the supervisor corrected me. You will burn your hand.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I call it "slackards pie"
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Every Sunday morning I sit down at the computer and do at least two things: plan my household meals for the  week and see what the Fark CSB topic is. Look at that, some overlap today! I'm a good cook, but not a really knowledgeable one. Like most of my hobbies and interests, my skills are a mile wide but an inch deep.

I don't think I have any truly great recipes to share. Most of what I make is taken from "Serious Eats" online. I don't think you can go wrong with anything they put out. I have a lot of little stories about individual meals, like the time my mom asked me to help work the kitchen at a dinner party she was having. She didn't tell me who was coming or what it was for, so imagine my surprise when a famous HOF hockey player found his way into the kitchen and asked what I was making.

But I think the best story I have is about my mémère and a soup she used to make. When I was sick, too young to stay home alone and couldn't go to school, my mother would drop me off at mémère's for the day while she went to work. We'd always have soup for lunch. I just remember being 4-5 years old and thinking this was the greatest soup ever. At home I refused to eat pasta of any sort, especially thin types like spaghetti, but her soup with its tiny noodles was somehow different. I craved that soup. On more than one occasion I tried to fake being sick to get the soup. My mom used to shake her head at me when I refused to eat her food at home, saying, "You eat this at mémère's all the time!" I'd insist it was different, thinking to myself that she had no clue what constituted good food. So sad for her.

I got old enough to stay home alone, then came high school and college. I forgot about the soup, but I had really gotten into cooking. I used to try to make all these strange, complex recipes-- anything simple and straight forward was too pedestrian. And then, for a 6 month span, my family needed to live with mémère while my parents were doing a lot of home construction demo / renovations. One Saturday I was around for lunch and she asked if I want some soup. Heck yeah! And it dawned on me-- I could watch her make it and get the recipe. It would be so cool to have that in my repertoire-- "Oh this?" I pictured myself saying to some woman I was trying to impress with my cooking, "It's an old family recipe from my mémère." So I asked her if she'd teach me. She gave me a weird look, shrugged, and said ok.

I followed her into the kitchen where she got a pot and set it on the stove. She took a can of Campbells Chicken Noodle Soup out of the cabinet, dumped it unceremoniously into the pot, turned on the flame and said, "Voila. Just wait until it's hot."

I remember this story because of the number of lessons I learned all at once. Food, a lot of time, is about context-- who you're sharing it with, especially. Simple recipes can often be the best ones; there's no need to be pompous about overly complex recipes. And most of all, a four-year-old's palette cannot be trusted.
 
