(BBC-US)   Day 452 of WW3: "It's a pity, it's a tragedy, but for today Bakhmut is only in our hearts." This is your Sunday Ukraine War discussion   (bbc.com) divider line
fasahd
2 hours ago  
At night, the Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk UAVs.

All drones launched by the occupiers were destroyed by the military from the air command "East".
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
Bakhmut and Marinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

"The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on the Kupyansk, Lymansk, Bakhmutsk, Avdiivsk and Marinka directions," the General Staff reported.

Over the past day, 53 combat clashes took place on the specified areas of the front.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍Donetsk region
On May 20, the Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Predtechyn. Another 8 people in the region were injured.

📍Kharkiv Region
In the past, the occupiers massively bombarded populated areas in the Kharkiv, Kupyan and Chuguyiv districts with artillery, mortars and the use of aircraft. As a result of shelling of the city of Kupyansk, buildings of a civilian enterprise and a private residential building were damaged, and fires broke out. A 44-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries.

📍Kherson Oblast
Russian occupiers shelled peaceful settlements of Kherson Oblast 63 times. 314 shells were fired from artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, drones and aviation. Yesterday, two people were killed and two more were injured due to Russian aggression.

📍Zaporozhye
Rashists carried out 84 attacks on 18 front-line villages and towns of the region.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
The US announced a new military aid package for Ukraine in the amount of $375 million.

Following Joe Biden's meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Japan, the US Department of Defense today announced additional aid to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. It included:

additional ammunition for HIMARS missile and artillery systems
artillery shells
TOW anti-tank guided missiles
Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems
bridge systems
armored medical vehicles
trucks and trailers for transporting heavy equipment
thermal imaging systems
spare parts and other field equipment
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 UAVs

On the evening of May 20, 2023, four enemy attack UAVs "Shahed-136/131" were destroyed in the eastern direction in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Air Command.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
At night, the Defense Forces hiat occupied Berdyansk

"As a result of a night strike, the Defense Forces successfully hit the headquarters of one of the occupiers' units in the city of Berdyansk ," reports the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy losses are currently being determined.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
Ukrainian troops took Bakhmut in a semi-encirclement, - Hanna Malyar

"The enemy failed to surround Bakhmut and they lost part of the dominant heights around the city. That is, the advance of our troops in the suburbs on the flanks, which is still ongoing, makes it very difficult for the enemy to stay in Bakhmut," - explained the deputy minister of defense.

Hanna Malyar also noted that our defenders maintain control over industrial and infrastructure facilities and the private sector of Bakhmut in the "Litak" area.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
Russian propagandist challenges Zelensky to a duel
Youtube _PaTFjydwN8
 
Harlee
2 hours ago  
Major props to NKBABE for finding a huge error in the spreadsheet. The problem was in the quarterly 3/29-4/28/23 (31 days)  column on the far right (3rd column from the right edge). I missed updating the formulas for that column at the end of last month, and the daily raw number was including May activity. This also screwed up the Daily Rate numbers. I think it is fixed now.

In other news, I really want to find out what the UKR program is for pounding Russian artillery (another 29 kills today). There has GOT to be a major story there.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas
1 hour ago  
It's got some heartbreaking pictures, but you should really check out the album from my visit to the Ukraine House last weekend if you haven't already. My only regret is that I didn't buy the morning star.

At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links (part 2), notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of May 13 through May 19 (Days 444 to 450):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Or firing an ATGM at aid workers in Bakhmut. Or that the Kremlin financed torture centers. Or keeping 400 people in a 170m2 school basement/concentration camp. Rarely there will be a happy ending, often because the enemy is so stupid. Finally countries are calling Russia out on its crimes, but you have to wonder what took them so long. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one, here you go. Or the latest from Bakhmut & Soledar and the returned PoWs.

Why I laughed at the grain train causing Russia untold pain in Ukraine.

So if you weren't already sure who the bad guys were: Russia launched a terror bombing strike at the start of the Eurovision contest. The hometown of Ukraine's performers, situated deep in western Ukraine, was one of the targets. And that's why Ukraine fights back, as Zaluzhny will tell you. And also why Russia just broke the 200k KIA mark per Ukraine's estimates.

The shaping phase for the next offensive is in full swing. How do I know beyond the increased tempo of counter-battery fire? Just like last summer when Ukraine got HIMARS and didn't tell anyone for a couple weeks, everyone is confused about what's happening. Did Russian AA operators (what air defense doing) start MALD-ing because of Ukraine's newest NATO toys? Did the ZSU sneak a Patriot missile battery up to the front lines? Special forces or partisans behind enemy lines with MANPADS? Shot down by ZSU pilots in Polish Super MiG-29's with full NATO integration? Glorious Saint HIMARS? Nobody knows! But those birds and fancy VIP helos definitely got taken out by AA in a real short window despite being in ostensibly friendly skies. All we can say for now is that an awful lot of Russian soldiers and equipment have gotten smashed this past week in exchange for not much. Oh, and those super duper missiles, the Kinzhals? Patriots can take them outRaytheon supercame but the Russian missile techs need a change of pants for a different reason. And in return, the Patriot batteries suffered only minor damage that's not keeping them out of the fight. God so help the poor bastards getting sent to the front in T-54s.

On the other side, NATO aid continues to trickle in (reminder: $3 billion is a rounding error for the US DoD, at least we're finally showing Russia why the US doesn't have free healthcare) with delightfully vague language about what finicky German tech is getting sent. Still no farking F-16s yet, but they did get Storm Shadows which has led to some Russian pants shiatting. Are we trying to get rid of every old MiG and Su still in NATO inventory first? Imagine what they could do if we sent Apaches! Not gonna happen, but jump on it! Wait? What's that I hear? Bah gawd, that's Dark Brandon's music! Ukraine has been holding back 20 brigades (on top of about 8 brigades of up to 40k we heard about already) for whatever breakthroughs their probing attacks achieve. Hard to say how many troops that is, but 60k-100k is a reasonable estimate based on Russian and American unit sizes. Russia's losses for comparison, which are Somme-levels of horrificThe ZSU just need to make sure they don't get complacent, but now that Storm Shadow has entered the chat Russia doesn't have anywhere to hide.

Battle for the Cowshed update: Bakhmut counterattacks! Starting last weekend, Ukraine flipped the momentum. The ZSU began retaking a nearly flattened city, meter by meter, mile by mile, which took 10's of thousands of Russian deaths and almost a year for Wagner to take. That's gotta be a blow to your morale. The push has continued throughout the week with Prickgoeswhere's Wagnerites being left out to dry in the center as the poorly trained, low morale RAF units on the flanks collapse and Ukraine threatens Russian supply lines into the city. Perhaps it's just according to keikaku for Prigozhin [Translator's note: "Keikaku" means "plan"]? Fortunately Ukraine was happy to help him out with his ammo shortage. Maybe that explains this rumor? Could be window time for Priggy as he looks to extract himself from the meat grinder. Not sure how far he'd have to run to get away from danger, though, since Sevastopol sure as hell isn't safe. Or really anywhere in Crimea for that matter.

Only the best people. Seems like all the worst people you know are involved in an ouroboros like this. Don't let the door hit you in the ass on your way out! Speaking of, Elmo strikes again. Turns out "free speech absolutist" means "speech for me, not for thee." And the ninny with the nanny says what? Sadly I wasn't in the thread for this burn. Guess I need to chase after it harder?

I've heard that if you have a bad knee, drink some teaBad back? I'm sure Vlad can give you his acupuncturist's card. No matter what way you slice it, Lukashenka's not looking too hot. Putin chuckles Sovietly.

RT propagandist claims she has explosive orgasms.
 
bertor_vidas
1 hour ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 1:

A request from rue_in_winter. And a primer on some choice pieces of Russian education.

A press release from tintar"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger." Also, he sends McButt pics but not lately. Any sightings?

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is aliveEx is fuming now. Not sure who's more abusive, her or the Swiss government's "neutrality."

Tracianne's on new meds that make her queasy. At least she got a day on the bay. (Etsy link, for if and when she's able)

Father_Jack's in rehab finally. For his foot. What did you think I meant? He met some Ukrainian refugees last week and had a couple rounds.

TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Great to ctrl+f the threads for if you want to see the oafishal party propaganda. And occasionally he channels Roy Batty/Rutger Hauer when discussing what he reads there.

Public Call Box is standing in with daily press releases, assuming no booms. Same things as above. Occasionally his posts are eaten by a grue.

Bob Able's Wall-E watercolor and Scooby Doo scribble.

Medic Zero's in Mykolaiv enjoying the selection good beers. Turns out knowing how to drive stick is a godsend for his buddy's medical aid charity. This goat he saw has a face that reminds me of memes making fun of satanic panic nonsense.
 
bertor_vidas
1 hour ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 2 (many of these are old, tag me with updates):

indy_kid now able to offer stiff-necked resistance. I make no apologies for my terrible pun.

BadCosmonaut's friends got arrested by Lukashenka's NKVD. BC has been busy...doing things...and stuff. Like preparing for a new job in his field.

Mederu's brother is making good progress recovering from his wounds.

GardenWeasel with a reminder.

Fluffybunny found a great github with some visualizations and analysis.

Tembaarmswide's shoulder surgery went well but now there's also thyroid cancer.

Esion Modnar's joined the list of Farkers with heart problems (new update).

Cobere's gotten even better news from the doctor and the SSA.

Juc proving that we as a group can't stay healthy.

TommyDeuce's poor pup.
 
bertor_vidas
1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: A press release from tintar: "The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger." Also, he sends McButt pics but not lately. Any sightings?


We have a new McButt sighting.
 
rpoche
55 minutes ago  

fasahd: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_PaTFjydwN8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


The last word 'Oy', that I believe, as in Oy, . . .as he was thinking to himself, "I can't believe I got soo much BS out of my mouth in one monologue without vomiting and did Putin have asparagus again for dinner or is that the chemo?"

/slava ukraine
 
bertor_vidas
48 minutes ago  
"Due to a mix-up in shipping, instead of receiving shells we received this in a package addressed to 'Paige'."

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Muta
17 minutes ago  
730 orc 'liquidated' or vaporized.
30 military vehicles taken out
30 artillery destroyed.

It was a good day.
 
Flab
8 minutes ago  

Muta: 730 orc 'liquidated' or vaporized.
30 military vehicles taken out
30 artillery destroyed.

It was a good day.


*Raises hand*

There was a picture yesterday of a tank where the gun barrel asploded due to overuse (or Bugs Bunny plugging it with a carrot stub).

Does it count in your stats?
 
tembaarmswide
8 minutes ago  

fasahd: [YouTube video: Russian propagandist challenges Zelensky to a duel]


fasahd - I appreciate your dedication to this thread.  Thank you for taking the time to do what you do to keep good (better, best?) information easily accessible for the rest of us.
 
Harlee
7 minutes ago  

Flab: Muta: 730 orc 'liquidated' or vaporized.
30 military vehicles taken out
30 artillery destroyed.

It was a good day.

*Raises hand*

There was a picture yesterday of a tank where the gun barrel asploded due to overuse (or Bugs Bunny plugging it with a carrot stub).

Does it count in your stats?


Good question. Who knows?
 
aungen
7 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: "Due to a mix-up in shipping, instead of receiving shells we received this in a package addressed to 'Paige'."

[pbs.twimg.com image 828x597]


Wow.  AVATAR 3 is gonna be way different.
 
aungen
4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Russians skip straight to the bottom, and exercise "Find it with your hit points."
 
Flappyhead
2 minutes ago  
I don't know if this has been brought up before but a good source of on the ground reporting can be found here.  He's been all over Ukraine conducting interviews and filming daily life around the battle lines.  He recently covered efforts to remove and dispose of the thousands of land mines Russia has planted or air dropped.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

