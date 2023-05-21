 Skip to content
(CNN)   So, you thought converting Western countries to electric cars would cure global warming?   (cnn.com) divider line
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No. We're past that point. Right now it's just limiting the severity.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those countries would have gotten the cast-offs anyway, so if they're being replaced in the west by electrics, then it helps a little, not that it's addressing the real causes.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What if I wanted to buy one of those used cars for $4000? Now I cant because they are shipped to Africa.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No one thought that, subby.  And of course climate change is a global problem that needs global solutions.

But considering that the US is the largest per capita carbon emitter on the planet, and the largest single source (around 40%) of our carbon emissions are from transportation, and well over half of that is personal vehicles, then electrifying our vehicles is the single biggest thing we can do domestically, and it will have a big impact.

And a large number of used cars from rich Western countries make their way to lower-income countries and serve out the remainder of their useful lives there.  That has always been the case, and would be true whether we electrify or not.  But if we electrify, we are at least cutting our emissions right now, and also ensuring that future waves of used cars (wherever they wind up) will be electric.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Because before electric cars, gas-powered cars ran forever and were never disposed of.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No, stupid, nobody thought that.
Go F**k your stupid self in your stupid hole with a big stupid dildo, stupid.
 
