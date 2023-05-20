 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Hey, kids, look at what your dearly departed grandpa brought home from the "BOOM"
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bill Engvall (or one of his writers) should write the guy's headstone epitaph.  And end it with, 'Here's Your Stone"
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB time: We had a hand grenade from WW2 buried in our backyard and my dad found it when he was digging up the area for our garden. We called the police and they sent out the bomb technician, who defused it. Basically, they said the only risk was the explosives in the cap, and the rest of the explosive material was inert due to age. /csb time
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's this grenade from grandpa.  Wonder what would happen if we pull the pin?

Let's find out.

FO
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.....there is so much wrong in this story.  Fwiw, I my grandmas' brother had a pineapple he brought back from ww2 as well, but it was drilled out.  Used to keep it on his desk as a paperweight.

He had been a pilot (b17), he had taken his entire dining room and made it into an incredibly detailed Eighth Air bomber base.  I think he dd it to hrlp with his PTSD.  That and tons of whiskey.  At least he died three years sober.  RIP Carson Hughes.......
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Chicka.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And the Lord spake, saying, "First shalt thou take out the Holy Pin. Then, shalt thou count to three. No more. No less. Three shalt be the number thou shalt count, and the number of the counting shall be three. Four shalt thou not count, nor either count thou two, excepting that thou then proceed to three. Five is right out. Once the number three, being the third number, be reached, then, lobbest thou thy Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch towards thy foe, who, being naughty in My sight, shall snuff it."
 
TacoConsumer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gee, I'm real sorry your dad blew up, Ricky.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Grenade trifecta in *BOOM*
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is there a Hallmark card for this?
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: And the Lord spake, saying, "First shalt thou take out the Holy Pin. Then, shalt thou count to three. No more. No less. Three shalt be the number thou shalt count, and the number of the counting shall be three. Four shalt thou not count, nor either count thou two, excepting that thou then proceed to three. Five is right out. Once the number three, being the third number, be reached, then, lobbest thou thy Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch towards thy foe, who, being naughty in My sight, shall snuff it."


They're probably protestants
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
causing it to detonate inside the Lakes of the Four Three Seasons residence

FTFG😢
 
munko
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
this will make for great stories for future generations of the family.  Hey, remember when grandpa thought it was a good idea to detonate?

maybe he thought it would not blow up, since he saw on the internet that old ones don't detonate anymore.  Misinformation spread on the internet is to blame.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Wow.....there is so much wrong in this story.  Fwiw, I my grandmas' brother had a pineapple he brought back from ww2 as well, but it was drilled out.  Used to keep it on his desk as a paperweight.

He had been a pilot (b17), he had taken his entire dining room and made it into an incredibly detailed Eighth Air bomber base.  I think he dd it to hrlp with his PTSD.  That and tons of whiskey.  At least he died three years sober.  RIP Carson Hughes.......


There's an Armed Services Recruiting Center in a strip mall near a Mexican restaurant I like. I had lunch there the other day and got to watch a few teenagers and their parents walk in.

The poor fools.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Is there a Hallmark card for this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Wow.....there is so much wrong in this story.  Fwiw, I my grandmas' brother had a pineapple he brought back from ww2 as well, but it was drilled out.  Used to keep it on his desk as a paperweight.

He had been a pilot (b17), he had taken his entire dining room and made it into an incredibly detailed Eighth Air bomber base.  I think he dd it to hrlp with his PTSD. That and tons of whiskey.  At least he died three years sober.  RIP Carson Hughes.......


I'd have tried to trick out the local wimmin into standing around looking like Piccadilly Commandos, but YMMV.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Monty Python-Holy Hand Grenade
Youtube xOrgLj9lOwk
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My soldier dad had two WWII grenades made into bookends. Plus we had an old WWII mortar shell, practice grenades, cannon shells, bullets. No guns though. A plumber saw the grenades and told the police. One raid later, and... all gone. All where empty and defused of course, and they were WWII souvenirs so my dad wasn't charged with anything. All that was left were some Army lighters, and strangely...a throttle from an F-100 Super Saber.

Still though, there are probably not a lot of kids under 10 whose dad showed them how to throw a real hand grenade. I had a strange childhood. lol
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: SpaceMonkey-66: Wow.....there is so much wrong in this story.  Fwiw, I my grandmas' brother had a pineapple he brought back from ww2 as well, but it was drilled out.  Used to keep it on his desk as a paperweight.

He had been a pilot (b17), he had taken his entire dining room and made it into an incredibly detailed Eighth Air bomber base.  I think he dd it to hrlp with his PTSD.  That and tons of whiskey.  At least he died three years sober.  RIP Carson Hughes.......

There's an Armed Services Recruiting Center in a strip mall near a Mexican restaurant I like. I had lunch there the other day and got to watch a few teenagers and their parents walk in.

The poor fools.


Yea it can get bad, he was shot down and spent a couple of years as a POW.  Told me a story about how, several missions before that, he had to fly back from France with his copilots' head and upper body splattered all over the cockpit from a flak burst near the plane.   War is hell.......
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Poor kid.  I used to feel unlucky about being exposed to what "grandpa's grenade" was a euphemism for.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
maybe don't keep explodey things around.
 
