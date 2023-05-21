 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NewsNation)   Man finally gets high school diploma nearly 60 years after school told him to either ditch his long hair or leave   (newsnationnow.com) divider line
11
    More: Sappy, High school, Otis Taylor, Long hair, Hair, High school diploma, high school diploma decades, Student, leather jackets  
•       •       •

399 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2023 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authoritarian **sholes
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, why didn't they just change the sign that said long-haired freaky people need not apply?
 
Congo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They didn't change the policy, he just went bald.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now he has to get a real job.
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My father's side of the family used to do a big weeklong vacation in Ocean City, MD every year with the cousins and aunts and uncles etc. It was always my favorite event of the year. The year I turned 13, they told me I had to get a haircut beforehand or I wasn't allowed to go.

Now, I went to Catholic school, so my hair was already conservative enough; summer was the time I got to enjoy it a little by letting it get (gasp) about 3 inches long. I told them I thought that was ridiculous but they were adamant.

So I didn't cut it, and they didn't take me. I never went to OC with them again, and in the end, I spent less and less time with them until my grandfather died in 2000 and then my grandmother's passing in 20.... 11, maybe?

They never expressed regret at the sharp turn our relationship took, but I made sure that when I DID visit, it was with increasingly long hair, which I still have today (thank you genetics) because I look like a lumpy potato with two satellites on either side with it cut.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My (dinky little religious) high school had a dress code, including my hair not being more than halfway down my ears, and not touching the collar of my shirt - oh, and yes, my shirt having a collar.  I could never get my hair to do anything that didn't look stupid.

After graduation, I stopped getting haircuts, and my hair grew fast, so soon it was long enough to pull back.  My concerned parents asked if I was worried about getting jobs, given my long hair, and I told them that I expected people to hire me based on what I could do with computers, not what length my hair was.  Within a few years it looked like this:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


So I went through life, worked at a reasonably high level in three entirely different career fields, eventually met my wife who married me despite my long hair... until one day I realized that it had been 25 years, I had sufficiently proved my point to my parents, and long hair was hot in the summer, and got in my face when I went swimming, and like my wife said, pulling back the gray in the front made it cover the brown in the back.

Around the same time, I noticed that Al Pacino wore his hair slicked back, and put two and two together.  Lose the length, use a little gel, problem solved.  So I can also say it took me 25 years after high school to figure out what style worked for my hair.
 
smokewon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had long hair my whole life....until I woke up in jail with a fractured orbital socket and blood matted in it. I've cut my own hair every couple of months ever since.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image 600x758]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Guardians of the Permanent Record:

assets.voxcinemas.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Almost Cut My Hair
Youtube 4Lk2KHajp4Y
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.