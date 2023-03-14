 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "Feminist" outraged at Himalayan Women   (mpnews.com.au) divider line
30
    More: Stupid, Boat, Misogyny, Yacht, Woman, MORNINGTON Yacht Club, Sexism, Club spokesman Peter Davey, boat name policies  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2023 at 6:25 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was with subby and the "stupid" tag until I read the article.  Having a boat named "BBC" does seem a bit classless and outdated.  It took me three tries and a Hooked-on-Phonics lesson to see why "Himalayan Women" was offensive.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait till they find out about the Snu Snu...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a yacht club, correct?  And it's the names of these things that is offensive?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I was with subby and the "stupid" tag until I read the article.  Having a boat named "BBC" does seem a bit classless and outdated.  It took me three tries and a Hooked-on-Phonics lesson to see why "Himalayan Women" was offensive.


Care to share?
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harlee: LordBeavis: I was with subby and the "stupid" tag until I read the article.  Having a boat named "BBC" does seem a bit classless and outdated.  It took me three tries and a Hooked-on-Phonics lesson to see why "Himalayan Women" was offensive.

Care to share?


Him a laying women
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Offensive, maybe, oafish, certainly, but I don't think it's sexist nor misogynist.

Saying you enjoy having sex and genitals isn't the same as saying you hate women or they're beneath you.

Same as a boat named "Huge Clitoris" or "Cock Sucker" isn't misandry.
 
covalesj
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I was with subby and the "stupid" tag until I read the article.  Having a boat named "BBC" does seem a bit classless and outdated.  It took me three tries and a Hooked-on-Phonics lesson to see why "Himalayan Women" was offensive.


You'll take me big black cock away over my dead body, Ya land lubber!  YARRRRR.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bingethinker: What's her Fark handle?


SeaNexTuesday
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Welcome to FARK Mornington.
 
reign424
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She needs join the motorboat club instead
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TFA: MORNINGTON Yacht Club is reviewing its boat name policies

After careful consideration, they have decided to change their name to the Morningwood Yacht Club.
 
deffuse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: "MYC is developing a policy to ensure no boats can be named that degenerates anyone, particularly on the basis of gender or ethnicity."

Is that meant to be deingrates?  Which is also the wrong word?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Woke by Daddy
 
deffuse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Or in fact, denigrates, which is still the wrong word, even when I spell it write.
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But I just had my Seaward waxed.

It's the big one, right over there.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Vansthing: Harlee: LordBeavis: I was with subby and the "stupid" tag until I read the article.  Having a boat named "BBC" does seem a bit classless and outdated.  It took me three tries and a Hooked-on-Phonics lesson to see why "Himalayan Women" was offensive.

Care to share?

Him a laying women


Ah.

Need moar coffee.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: It's a yacht club, correct?  And it's the names of these things that is offensive?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Offensive, maybe, oafish, certainly, but I don't think it's sexist nor misogynist.

Saying you enjoy having sex and genitals isn't the same as saying you hate women or they're beneath you.

Same as a boat named "Huge Clitoris" or "Cock Sucker" isn't misandry.


Exactly. The other examples from the club are more overt. Definitely unclassy but not misogynistic.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Club spokesman Peter Davey said the club had been made aware of the offense taken at some of the names and was currently revising its boat name policy to ensure it reflected public thinking.

Seems like it would be easier to review your policy for accepting new members.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Writing articles to mock busybody "feminists" is so 2015.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The existence of yacht clubs is the obscenity. She'd be perfectly fine with the name "Almost Heaven," which is the yacht Joe Manchin lives on in Washington DC while he's representing West Virginia Coal.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My dad is a retired gynecologist.  he wanted to name his boat catman but my mother wouldn't let him
 
sandbar67
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Someone, and I'll go out on a limb here and guess they are white, named their yacht "BBC"?  Maybe a woman owner?
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CSB: I worked 15+ years in fishing industry in Nova Scotia,
This is extremely common.
It's never been problem.
Talk a walk in a marina or wharf, some of the names are really funny. And a lot are actually pretty cleaver.
One of the best names I've seen, was on a kinda rundown lobster boat called "Well Sea, We'll See".
 
Bslim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Big Black Cock is the name of my moderately priced line of of regular sized condoms for the Asian market.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Wait till they find out about the Snu Snu...


the large women, then the petite women, then the large women, then the Himalayan Women!

/spirit is willing but the flesh is bruised and spongy
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: Big Black Cock is the name of my moderately priced line of of regular sized condoms for the Asian market.


if your store could use some metal klezmer music, I have a BBC cover band...
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.