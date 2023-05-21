 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Guy who choked Jordan Neely to death says he can't be racist because he was planning trip to Africa, loves to hug all his Black friends   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who was also planning a trip to Africa?
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may be a part of his defense.

"Your honor, my entire life I was taught to hug exclusively around the neck for extended periods of time to show my love and respect for others."
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bruce Bickford's CAS'L' (excerpt)
Youtube tkEV14A9KWw
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen bits and pieces, but if you're going to apply restraint you might need the training to not go all the way. I'm a tall person and I worry that if I have to apply any force I might go too far, so I try to not get involved. If I have to get involved, things might go badly. I broke a student's arm by accident back in high school. If I have to put my knee on your back, it will not be pretty.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: [YouTube video: Bruce Bickford's CAS'L' (excerpt)]


The Chemical Brothers - Star Guitar
Youtube 0S43IwBF0uM
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: I've seen bits and pieces, but if you're going to apply restraint you might need the training to not go all the way. I'm a tall person and I worry that if I have to apply any force I might go too far, so I try to not get involved. If I have to get involved, things might go badly. I broke a student's arm by accident back in high school. If I have to put my knee on your back, it will not be pretty.


But how are you with a howitzer
 
untoldforce
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As I've said in other threads about this, being in a confined space with someone off their rocker is a very frightening experience.

I've had the misfortune of being the target of a NYC homeless dude. He got right up to me and started screaming at me. I knew that it was a very dangerous situation and he could go off for any reason or no reason at all. If he had a knife he could have stabbed me a dozen times before anyone could react.

This young homeless man clearly needed help and didn't get it, and it's terrible that this happened. I hope that NYC will stop flushing money into transit consultants and spend it on better mental health services.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I've seen bits and pieces, but if you're going to apply restraint you might need the training to not go all the way. I'm a tall person and I worry that if I have to apply any force I might go too far, so I try to not get involved. If I have to get involved, things might go badly. I broke a student's arm by accident back in high school. If I have to put my knee on your back, it will not be pretty.


No matter what kind of training he may or may not have had, rule #1 of any blood choke is that when your opponent goes limp, you farking let go.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bruce bickford will be remembered next to Salvador Dali
 
Toxophil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EJ25T: wildcardjack: I've seen bits and pieces, but if you're going to apply restraint you might need the training to not go all the way. I'm a tall person and I worry that if I have to apply any force I might go too far, so I try to not get involved. If I have to get involved, things might go badly. I broke a student's arm by accident back in high school. If I have to put my knee on your back, it will not be pretty.

No matter what kind of training he may or may not have had, rule #1 of any blood choke is that when your opponent goes limp, you farking let go.


I thought it was 2 seconds after.
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

untoldforce: As I've said in other threads about this, being in a confined space with someone off their rocker is a very frightening experience.

I've had the misfortune of being the target of a NYC homeless dude. He got right up to me and started screaming at me. I knew that it was a very dangerous situation and he could go off for any reason or no reason at all. If he had a knife he could have stabbed me a dozen times before anyone could react.

This young homeless man clearly needed help and didn't get it, and it's terrible that this happened. I hope that NYC will stop flushing money into transit consultants and spend it on better mental health services.


My sentiment aligns with yours.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Still murder, though.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I've seen bits and pieces, but if you're going to apply restraint you might need the training to not go all the way. I'm a tall person and I worry that if I have to apply any force I might go too far, so I try to not get involved. If I have to get involved, things might go badly. I broke a student's arm by accident back in high school. If I have to put my knee on your back, it will not be pretty.


If you're restraining someone for several minutes, while the person goes limp and shiats themselves and onlookers are telling you to get the fark off because you're killing him, then training is not the issue.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EJ25T: wildcardjack: I've seen bits and pieces, but if you're going to apply restraint you might need the training to not go all the way. I'm a tall person and I worry that if I have to apply any force I might go too far, so I try to not get involved. If I have to get involved, things might go badly. I broke a student's arm by accident back in high school. If I have to put my knee on your back, it will not be pretty.

No matter what kind of training he may or may not have had, rule #1 of any blood choke is that when your opponent goes limp, you farking let go.


By the time they go limp it's probably too far. Better a writhing problem than a still corpse.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: EJ25T: wildcardjack: I've seen bits and pieces, but if you're going to apply restraint you might need the training to not go all the way. I'm a tall person and I worry that if I have to apply any force I might go too far, so I try to not get involved. If I have to get involved, things might go badly. I broke a student's arm by accident back in high school. If I have to put my knee on your back, it will not be pretty.

No matter what kind of training he may or may not have had, rule #1 of any blood choke is that when your opponent goes limp, you farking let go.

By the time they go limp it's probably too far. Better a writhing problem than a still corpse.


Yep - limp may well equal dead.  You don't use lethal holds for crowd control - that shiat's only for situations where dead is acceptable or desirable
 
EJ25T
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Toxophil: EJ25T: wildcardjack: I've seen bits and pieces, but if you're going to apply restraint you might need the training to not go all the way. I'm a tall person and I worry that if I have to apply any force I might go too far, so I try to not get involved. If I have to get involved, things might go badly. I broke a student's arm by accident back in high school. If I have to put my knee on your back, it will not be pretty.

No matter what kind of training he may or may not have had, rule #1 of any blood choke is that when your opponent goes limp, you farking let go.

I thought it was 2 seconds after.


It sure as shiat isn't 15 minutes.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EJ25T: wildcardjack: I've seen bits and pieces, but if you're going to apply restraint you might need the training to not go all the way. I'm a tall person and I worry that if I have to apply any force I might go too far, so I try to not get involved. If I have to get involved, things might go badly. I broke a student's arm by accident back in high school. If I have to put my knee on your back, it will not be pretty.

No matter what kind of training he may or may not have had, rule #1 of any blood choke is that when your opponent goes limp, you farking let go.


You never know, they could be faking it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Terry Bozzio - Reality Tour Drumset Performance
Youtube p4NraBAIEXs
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: You know who was also planning a trip to Africa?


Elijah Muhammad?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Streets - The Irony of It All (HQ + LYRICS IN VIDEO!) MUST SEE
Youtube EZx5OgKQNrA
 
