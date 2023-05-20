 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Tesla drives off freeway into house. Sheriff claims 'nothing to see here, it's a DUI, and I'll see my wife is punished when she is out of the hospital'   (ktvu.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary  
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn! That thing is lodged right in!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Damn! That thing is lodged right in!


Tesla feature
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Welp, the Sheriff's failwife has been revealed I guess.

Drunk driving is a huge problem in that area. A friend was born and raised there and she's experienced two accidents with drunk drivers. One of them injured her husband pretty badly.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, I'd say he handled it about as well as you can.  Not a fun edge to be walking when it's your own that done farked up - but he isn't trying to hide it or be a complete cock about it.  As modern policing goes that's a win
 
slantsix
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Well, I'd say he handled it about as well as you can.  Not a fun edge to be walking when it's your own that done farked up - but he isn't trying to hide it or be a complete cock about it.  As modern policing goes that's a win


Came here to say this. His statement was clear, honest, and transparent. And because of that, blowback will be moderate at most. THIS is how you handle such a tough situation.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

