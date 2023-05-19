 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSMV Nashville)   Metro Nashville Public Schools upset some students photographed waiting for their school buses at adult toy store because they don't sell guns there   (wsmv.com) divider line
11
    More: Stupid, Toy, School bus, Bus driver, Parking lot, School, Bus, young Nashville students, adult toy store  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2023 at 3:35 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They sell Love Guns, baby.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The only potential danger is that Giuliani might show up and start talking
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's nothing in TFA about parents being upset.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: There's nothing in TFA about parents being upset.


There's also nothing about that in TFH. So never mind and stuff. Insert joke about dildos and Iron Man lunchboxes.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There are two "Jenna's Adult Toy Box" locations in Nashville. One appears to be in a on a road with a bunch of strip malls. It's probably safer to wait for the bus in a parking lot rather than what looks like a commuter road.

The proximity of other establishments around the second location amuses me

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: There are two "Jenna's Adult Toy Box" locations in Nashville. One appears to be in a on a road with a bunch of strip malls. It's probably safer to wait for the bus in a parking lot rather than what looks like a commuter road.

The proximity of other establishments around the second location amuses me

[Fark user image image 425x460]


The kids are probably standing at the dildo shop since it's less shocking than listening to the auto repair guys.
 
bannerrefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe if you start with the penis pump young enough you can be the next John Holmes?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
easy fix: let them walk to school. uphill, both ways.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's more space in the parking lot than on the sidewalk, plus the building's roof overhang provides shade.

I looked on Street View in front of the auto shop. It should qualify for a "worst bus stop" nomination - though of course there are far worse in this country, if you Google that phrase.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There's more space in the parking lot than on the sidewalk, plus the building's roof has an overhang that provides shade.

That stop down the street could be nominated for a "worst bus stop" contest, but there are far worse examples on Google.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.