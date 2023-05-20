 Skip to content
(AP News)   Russia claims to have captured city of Bakhmut. What's left of it anyway   (apnews.com) divider line
    Russia, Soviet Union, Vladimir Putin, 2014 pro-Russian unrest in Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Crimea, Donbass, Mercenary  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia claims lots of things.

And even in the extremely unlikely case that this particular claim is true (or at least not wholly false), they've merely TAKEN Bakhmut. Whether or not they can HOLD the city is an entirely different matter.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It only took them 10 months and thousands of lives. I read earlier today that for every Ukrainian life lost, Russia lost five. This is hardly a victory.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Moscow should be seized with 3 Minuteman 2A ICBMs.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

giantmeteor: It only took them 10 months and thousands of lives. I read earlier today that for every Ukrainian life lost, Russia lost five. This is hardly a victory.


A pyrrhic victory is a kinda victory...
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a country that is just protecting their own land and interests doing capturing foreign cities?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They followed artillery in. Took a picture. And ran back

But over the last 10 months they wasted ammo and convicts to get there.

Good job. You captured a unstrategic ruined city
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: It only took them 10 months and thousands of lives. I read earlier today that for every Ukrainian life lost, Russia lost five. This is hardly a victory.


"Another such victory, and we are lost."
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lots of countries will give you guys tacit approval, but literally no one else is happy for you. Read the room, you coonts.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Extreme - Hole Hearted
Youtube I-h4A7bF8wQ
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Another thread on how easy it will be to kick the Russians out.  451 days of how easy it will be.

451 days of "The Russians suck, they run, they will run out of gas, their equipment sucks, hundreds of thousands of them have been killed, the Kiev Independent totally swears it's true!"

I'm sure Russia's defeat will eventually come, same as when they got kicked out of Crimea.

Hope
Is
Not
A
Plan
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Isn't this the second time they've claimed that?  I could have sworn a couple months ago they said the same, Ukraine said "lol no" and then it disappeared into the ether and the news reports went back to being about 'normal' fighting there.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

King Something: And even in the extremely unlikely case that this particular claim is true (or at least not wholly false), they've merely TAKEN Bakhmut. Whether or not they can HOLD the city is an entirely different matter.


I've been saying that for months now.  The invasion of Iraq was easy, the US military was done with that part very quickly.  The subsequent occupation is where we fell apart, and that was with the Iraqi resistance basically standing on its own.  There was probably covert support from Iran and Saudi Arabia, but they kept any involvement quiet.  If Russia has taken this long and been this incompetent at the first part, how the absolute fark do they think they'll manage the second when there's an active resistance movement that's openly backed by the international community as a whole?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Probably not much left besides unexploded munitions, booby traps, rubble, and poisoned water and food.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Another thread on how easy it will be to kick the Russians out.  451 days of how easy it will be.

451 days of "The Russians suck, they run, they will run out of gas, their equipment sucks, hundreds of thousands of them have been killed, the Kiev Independent totally swears it's true!"

I'm sure Russia's defeat will eventually come, same as when they got kicked out of Crimea.

Hope
Is
Not
A
Plan


Flagrant propangandizing aside, "HINAP"?  Does that mean something in Russian?  Whenever I see vertical posting like that, I look for a message just out of reflex.  Past that, at least try to be subtle about rooting for the invaders here, maybe Vlad will give you a raise if you push hard enough.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It only cost them 150,000 casualties! I bet they hold that rubble heap for at least a week before the panicked retreat.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't they also have unstoppable, unmissable missiles that traveled 87x the speed of sound?
 
nartreb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Deep State map shows the whole town in red now.  I wonder if Prigozhin is entitled to his bonus.  (Assuming something was promised for taking Bakhmut, there may have been a time deadline or other conditions that weren't met.)  If he is, will Putin pay it even after Prigozhin openly antagonized the regular military?  Putin *wants* competition between his various armies, but he doesn't want Prigozhin getting too powerful either.  Now might be a convenient time to find a new leader for Wagner Group, or liquidate the group entirely.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [YouTube video: Extreme - Hole Hearted]


The Bruins jersey is the only thing cool in that video and they made it less cool.
 
