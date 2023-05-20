 Skip to content
(CNN)   Austrian town erects wooden barrier to deter selfie-takers in front of view that inspired movie Frozen. They could have just let it go   (cnn.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fake news.  There were no Koalas in Frozen.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Frozen is based on The Snow Queen by Hans Christian Andersen, who is Danish.  Maybe that's why the Austrians are pissed off.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is it unwelcome?  Is it blocking traffic, or causing some other menace? Or are they just going all angry chess kid?
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EvilEgg: Why is it unwelcome?  Is it blocking traffic, or causing some other menace? Or are they just going all angry chess kid?


The "town" is literally a main street that's about a half-mile long, a decent-sized square, and two short side streets. I've been there in the off season and it still felt like an open-air rock concert walking down the road.

It's the textbook definition of overtourism.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not a very impressive erection.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: That's not a very impressive erection.


Sometimes erections only exist to disappoint.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: That's not a very impressive erection.


I dunno, it's pretty stiff wood.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: TwowheelinTim: That's not a very impressive erection.

I dunno, it's pretty stiff wood.


And you know this because...
 
mattj1984
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe they could have built a little area where people could take pictures instead of just erecting a fence? Weirdos.
 
Azz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hehe. Erects.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Spite fence

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've never seen Frozen and I never will.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: That's not a very impressive erection.


Ugh! You sound like your mom!
 
untoldforce
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So the town wants to focus on "quality tourism." What is that? Rich people only?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I've never seen Frozen and I never will.


Not with an Austrian wooden wall you won't!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: foo monkey: I've never seen Frozen and I never will.

Not with an Austrian wooden wall you won't!


From the looks of it you just need to walk five feet to the left.
 
olorin604
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Creepy Lurker Guy: foo monkey: I've never seen Frozen and I never will.

Not with an Austrian wooden wall you won't!

From the looks of it you just need to walk five feet to the left.


Yah, I'm really trying to figure out what this accomplishes.
 
radinator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I've never seen Frozen and I never will.


No need to be so militant about it. Let it go.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Desert Eagle is super gay.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Loucifer: The Desert Eagle is super gay.


wrong thread, lol
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So stepping 10 feet to the left or the right completely circumnavigates this imaginary anti-tourism tactic that no city on the planet would ever enact?  Interdasting.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Why is it unwelcome?  Is it blocking traffic, or causing some other menace? Or are they just going all angry chess kid?


A town of eight hundred getting ten thousand tourists a day is something I would personally consider a menace.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Why is it unwelcome?  Is it blocking traffic, or causing some other menace? Or are they just going all angry chess kid?


Probably all of the above an far more.

Villages of 800 people aren't designed to have 10,000 tourists per day.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

untoldforce: So the town wants to focus on "quality tourism." What is that? Rich people only?


Rich Nazis
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Creepy Lurker Guy: foo monkey: I've never seen Frozen and I never will.

Not with an Austrian wooden wall you won't!

From the looks of it you just need to walk five feet to the left.


But it excludes people too dumb to figure that out.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I dunno , seems like a small fence for the view they're trying to block.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Why is it unwelcome?  Is it blocking traffic, or causing some other menace? Or are they just going all angry chess kid?


Literally every tourist taking the photo (as in holding the camera itself) there would be in the traffic lanes.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Visited Hallstatt well before it was getting 10,000 a day, and god damn am I grateful. Such an amazing place.
 
