"This beautiful custom firearm is the ultimate expression of American patriotism on the canvas of the mighty Desert Eagle magnum auto-loader"
75
    Firearm, Flag of the United States, IMI Desert Eagle, Pistol, United States, Desert Eagle pistol, Magnum Research  
•       •       •

75 Comments
maddog2030
5 hours ago  
I just cummed like a Piccolo Pete, all sparkles and crackling noises! Hey is that Lee Greenwood I hear in the background?
 
Albert911emt
5 hours ago  
To be bought by the same morons who buy those cheap gold-plated Trump coins advertized on late night TV.
 
NewportBarGuy
5 hours ago  

Albert911emt: To be bought by the same morons who buy those cheap gold-plated Trump coins advertized on late night TV.


I had to sell my late father's gun when I went down to see my mom last week. The shop I went to, the guy had Trump Coins, Trump Currency Trump guns..,

F*cking Florida, man.
 
Lady J
5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud
5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
urger
5 hours ago  
Isn't the Desert Eagle Israeli?
 
neongoats
5 hours ago  
Is there anyone out there anodizing rainbows onto firearms?

Here is AI image software's estimate of my detective special turned fabulous:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
4 hours ago  
Enjoy that cost per round, thumbd**k.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/for those who don't shoot, that's A LOT of money per round.
 
dr_blasto
4 hours ago  

Albert911emt: To be bought by the same morons who buy those cheap gold-plated Trump coins advertized on late night TV.


And the Trump 1911 .45 abomination
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo
4 hours ago  

dr_blasto: Albert911emt: To be bought by the same morons who buy those cheap gold-plated Trump coins advertized on late night TV.

And the Trump 1911 .45 abomination
[Fark user image image 425x312]


I hope that costs at least 50x what the normal version costs
 
Unobtanium
4 hours ago  

dr_blasto: Albert911emt: To be bought by the same morons who buy those cheap gold-plated Trump coins advertized on late night TV.

And the Trump 1911 .45 abomination
[Fark user image image 425x312]


Bloody hell.
 
offacue
4 hours ago  

urger: Isn't the Desert Eagle Israeli?


And a Desert Eagle that's one great big ol' pistol
I mean .50 caliber made by badass Hebrews

We're gonna have us a time.
 
vudukungfu
3 hours ago  

dr_blasto: Albert911emt: To be bought by the same morons who buy those cheap gold-plated Trump coins advertized on late night TV.

And the Trump 1911 .45 abomination
[Fark user image image 425x312]


But, do the bullets also have his name on them.???
 
AirForceVet
3 hours ago  
How tacky. Just like those giant American flags at used car dealerships. 🙄
 
AirForceVet
3 hours ago  

Albert911emt: To be bought by the same morons who buy those cheap gold-plated Trump coins advertized on late night TV.


I wonder if it'll go well with all their NACAR commemorative plates?
 
Jake Havechek
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg
3 hours ago  

offacue: urger: Isn't the Desert Eagle Israeli?

And a Desert Eagle that's one great big ol' pistol
I mean .50 caliber made by badass Hebrews

We're gonna have us a time.


If they can make lasers powerful and accurate enough to shoot from space, they've got the precision machining mastery to make a big handgun.

/Mazol-tough.
 
TwowheelinTim
2 hours ago  

urger: Isn't the Desert Eagle Israeli?


It was at one time manufactured by Israel Military Industries but is no longer. I've fired both .44 and .357 versions. They're heavy but very accurate and that additional heft combined with the gas operated action makes for a smooth shooting weapon even in the .44 version. I didn't know they made a .50.
 
TwowheelinTim
2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: dr_blasto: Albert911emt: To be bought by the same morons who buy those cheap gold-plated Trump coins advertized on late night TV.

And the Trump 1911 .45 abomination
[Fark user image image 425x312]

But, do the bullets also have his name on them.???


HEY I HAVE ONE OF THOSE!!!
 
jb66
1 hour ago  
shop.gafiringline.comView Full Size


I'll just roll with my Glock 19 Moo edition.
 
the voice of raisin
1 hour ago  

maddog2030: I just cummed like a Piccolo Pete, all sparkles and crackling noises! Hey is that Lee Greenwood I hear in the background?


psah.  that was The NUGE shredding while dry humping a 13 year old girl in the back of a 4x4 with a 6' lift rolling coal!!

YEAH BABY! YEAH!!
 
Monocultured
1 hour ago  
FARK Moonie Cultist Nazis.
 
fragMasterFlash
1 hour ago  
I don't want to own any gun, but I would love to spend a weekend dumping several Benjamin's worth of ammo out the business end of a .44 Deagle, so long as only paper targets are on the receiving end.
 
Dr.Fey
1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: urger: Isn't the Desert Eagle Israeli?

It was at one time manufactured by Israel Military Industries but is no longer. I've fired both .44 and .357 versions. They're heavy but very accurate and that additional heft combined with the gas operated action makes for a smooth shooting weapon even in the .44 version. I didn't know they made a .50.


https://www.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3DxgZnfG-1gsY&ved=2ahUKEwi2uOKlv4X_AhWbIkQIHSjHAn8Qo7QBegQIBRAB&usg=AOvVaw0oGvm_f2NQ_DcqwVvYkUGh

(NSFW language)
 
urethra_franklin
1 hour ago  
But can it shoot food at poor people?

Fark user image
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
curiouschristians.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard
1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: vudukungfu: dr_blasto: Albert911emt: To be bought by the same morons who buy those cheap gold-plated Trump coins advertized on late night TV.

And the Trump 1911 .45 abomination
[Fark user image image 425x312]

But, do the bullets also have his name on them.???

HEY I HAVE ONE OF THOSE!!!


The TFG version? 😅
 
Yoeman
1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: Albert911emt: To be bought by the same morons who buy those cheap gold-plated Trump coins advertized on late night TV.

And the Trump 1911 .45 abomination
[Fark user image 425x312]


Ugh, You couldn't give me one of those.
 
Gordon Bennett
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
1 hour ago  

urger: Isn't the Desert Eagle Israeli?


No, it is manufactured there, it was designed in US but they didn't have the manufacturing to produce it.

Still an impractical and stupid gun.
 
dkulprit
1 hour ago  

Yoeman: dr_blasto: Albert911emt: To be bought by the same morons who buy those cheap gold-plated Trump coins advertized on late night TV.

And the Trump 1911 .45 abomination
[Fark user image 425x312]

Ugh, You couldn't give me one of those.


I'd take one just to destroy it with a Glock just to piss off the 1911 fanboys.
 
Por que tan serioso
1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Enjoy that cost per round, thumbd**k.

[Fark user image image 707x285]

/for those who don't shoot, that's A LOT of money per round.


.338 lapua is the real killer.
 
Por que tan serioso
1 hour ago  

offacue: urger: Isn't the Desert Eagle Israeli?

And a Desert Eagle that's one great big ol' pistol
I mean .50 caliber made by badass Hebrews

We're gonna have us a time.


My hands is too small to wield one comfortably.
 
vilesithknight
1 hour ago  
In the early days of TFGs reign I was at the local gun range & I was looking through the firearms they sell, & there was a 9mm with bad pro Trump etchings all over it. I burst out laughing, I couldnt help myself. The employee looked at me and chuckled & said, not a fan huh?
 
BunchaRubes
1 hour ago  
My Fark handle was made for threads like this.

An ad for a firearm that's over the top 'Murica that should be mocked but what does Fark do?  Posts a link to it and gives the company free advertising.  I'll bet some Farkers even shared the link on their own social media, for free, to mock it.

YOU HATE GUNS BUT PROVIDE FFREE ADVERTISING!  YIOOU BUNCHA GOODAM RUBES CRACK ME UP!.
 
Ivo Shandor
1 hour ago  

jb66: [shop.gafiringline.com image 450x289]

I'll just roll with my Glock 19 Moo edition.


arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim
1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: TwowheelinTim: vudukungfu: dr_blasto: Albert911emt: To be bought by the same morons who buy those cheap gold-plated Trump coins advertized on late night TV.

And the Trump 1911 .45 abomination
[Fark user image image 425x312]

But, do the bullets also have his name on them.???

HEY I HAVE ONE OF THOSE!!!

The TFG version? 😅


<<
>>

Ummm. Fif.
 
saturn badger
1 hour ago  

jb66: [shop.gafiringline.com image 450x289]

I'll just roll with my Glock 19 Moo edition.


Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
KRSESQ
1 hour ago  

Yoeman: dr_blasto: Albert911emt: To be bought by the same morons who buy those cheap gold-plated Trump coins advertized on late night TV.

And the Trump 1911 .45 abomination
[Fark user image 425x312]

Ugh, You couldn't give me one of those.


If I was given one of these you know I'd sell it to the first MAGAt I could at a handsome markup.
 
roofmonkey
1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: ShavedOrangutan: Enjoy that cost per round, thumbd**k.

[Fark user image image 707x285]

/for those who don't shoot, that's A LOT of money per round.

.338 lapua is the real killer.


Imma gonna stick with .308/7.62 for the obvious reasons: reliable, ubiquitous, cheap, and more than sufficient for any creature native to North America. Expensive ammo is expensive.
 
Monocultured
1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: My Fark handle was made for threads like this.

An ad for a firearm that's over the top 'Murica that should be mocked but what does Fark do?  Posts a link to it and gives the company free advertising.  I'll bet some Farkers even shared the link on their own social media, for free, to mock it.

YOU HATE GUNS BUT PROVIDE FFREE ADVERTISING!  YIOOU BUNCHA GOODAM RUBES CRACK ME UP!.


What's more offensive is the company in question. Korean psyop/con, masquerading as a church, masquerading as a gun company.

They also use slave labor, were instrumental in getting Ronald Reagan elected and have contributed aggressively to evangelical radicalization.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/rod-of-iron-ministry-jan-6-sean-moon-moonie-1398447/
 
Prof. Frink
1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Enjoy that cost per round, thumbd**k.

[Fark user image image 707x285]

/for those who don't shoot, that's A LOT of money per round.


Cost in dollars, yes. But can you really put a value on stigginit?
 
BunchaRubes
1 hour ago  

roofmonkey: Por que tan serioso: ShavedOrangutan: Enjoy that cost per round, thumbd**k.

[Fark user image image 707x285]

/for those who don't shoot, that's A LOT of money per round.

.338 lapua is the real killer.

Imma gonna stick with .308/7.62 for the obvious reasons: reliable, ubiquitous, cheap, and more than sufficient for any creature native to North America. Expensive ammo is expensive.


Not that I don't agree with both of you for different reasons, but you're comparing a pistol round to a rifle round.

Although I have shot a .30-06 pistol.  That was over 13 years ago and the memory still makes me rub my wrists, that shiat hurt.  I believe the name of it was Thompson "something," and to me the "something" was loosely translated to WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT.

But goddamed right I wanted to shoot it.  Once.  Lol
 
Prof. Frink
1 hour ago  

jb66: [shop.gafiringline.com image 450x289]

I'll just roll with my Glock 19 Moo edition.


Is the pink danlgy-bit an udder or a penis?
 
liquidsiphon
1 hour ago  

jb66: [shop.gafiringline.com image 450x289]

I'll just roll with my Glock 19 Moo edition.


Amatuer.. I'll stick with my Block-19 thank you very much.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
55 minutes ago  

urger: Isn't the Desert Eagle Israeli?


The IMI one is.  This is Magnum Research.

Still pathetic.
 
billygeek
55 minutes ago  
nothing more 'murican that this fatso in orange

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim
54 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: roofmonkey: Por que tan serioso: ShavedOrangutan: Enjoy that cost per round, thumbd**k.

[Fark user image image 707x285]

/for those who don't shoot, that's A LOT of money per round.

.338 lapua is the real killer.

Imma gonna stick with .308/7.62 for the obvious reasons: reliable, ubiquitous, cheap, and more than sufficient for any creature native to North America. Expensive ammo is expensive.

Not that I don't agree with both of you for different reasons, but you're comparing a pistol round to a rifle round.

Although I have shot a .30-06 pistol.  That was over 13 years ago and the memory still makes me rub my wrists, that shiat hurt.  I believe the name of it was Thompson "something," and to me the "something" was loosely translated to WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT.

But goddamed right I wanted to shoot it.  Once.  Lol


Was it a single shot breach load weapon? That was probably a Thompson Center Contender. They make it in .30-06. I have one that I have .223 and .30-30 Winchester barrels for.
 
cyberspacedout
53 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Enjoy that cost per round, thumbd**k.

[Fark user image image 707x285]

/for those who don't shoot, that's A LOT of money per round.


Soon...

Chris Rock -- Bullet Control (HD)
Youtube VZrFVtmRXrw
 
BunchaRubes
52 minutes ago  

Monocultured: BunchaRubes: My Fark handle was made for threads like this.

An ad for a firearm that's over the top 'Murica that should be mocked but what does Fark do?  Posts a link to it and gives the company free advertising.  I'll bet some Farkers even shared the link on their own social media, for free, to mock it.

YOU HATE GUNS BUT PROVIDE FFREE ADVERTISING!  YIOOU BUNCHA GOODAM RUBES CRACK ME UP!.

What's more offensive is the company in question. Korean psyop/con, masquerading as a church, masquerading as a gun company.

They also use slave labor, were instrumental in getting Ronald Reagan elected and have contributed aggressively to evangelical radicalization.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/rod-of-iron-ministry-jan-6-sean-moon-moonie-1398447/


Again, Fark if providing free advertising for it.

Maybe I am making the assumption it's free.
 
