(Yahoo)   In 2022, a terrible movie, called "Land Shark" was made, and Subby earned a greenlight for posting the bonkers trailer. In 2023, that entertainment abortion became a documentary, as a shark attack occurred... on... land (⌐■_■)   (yahoo.com) divider line
6
•       •       •

Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Candygram, ma'am.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: Candygram, ma'am.


and the candygram can cos
he mixes it with love
and makes the world taste good
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: Candygram, ma'am.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
After millions of years, they've finally evolved feet and lungs.

And it's all Florida's fault.

Bastards.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fta: "He told the station he felt excruciating pain after being bitten."

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The culprit:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
