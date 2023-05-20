 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   It was just another car crash headline, but then they put a word at the end that hinted a bakery may have also been involved   (ksl.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those crusty-outside-fluffy-inside rolls, I bet. Those will do damage.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh crepe!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ARE THE ROLLS OK?????
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No knead to tease us like that, subby.
 
bannerrefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This headline is half baked.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
JFC... they better not be Hawaiian rolls.
 
algman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's some proof that this happened on the west side, not the yeast.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They lost the complete day-old stock for the next day.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is the Rolls OK?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe they were on cruise control
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
More like....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Butter éclairs.
 
