(WESH Orlando)   Praiseland demolished. Oakily Dokily   (wesh.com) divider line
33
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sad tag? Nay. There was much rejoicing.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
we've come a long, long way together
through the hard times and the good
I have to celebrate you, baby
I have to praise you like I should
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing of value was lost.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh goody, a whole theme park dedicated to telling me how much of a tewwible person i am!  How have i not heard og it before?

/s (duh)
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Last time I checked, the Coliseum was in Rome, not the Holy Land.  Isn't lying again one of those Commandment thingies they love so much?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
where is their god now?

/still in floreduh, obviously
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was there a Roman colosseum in a bible themed amusement park?

Reliving the glory days of Christians vs lions?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Repeat

I know because it's one of my greens

Stop copying me you f*ck
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Go woke go broke
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Why was there a Roman colosseum in a bible themed amusement park?

Reliving the glory days of Christians vs lions?


Go, lions!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Free Market SMASH
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Why was there a Roman colosseum in a bible themed amusement park?

Reliving the glory days of Christians vs lions?


Well...it was built with the spoils of the holy temple in Jerusalem. Thanks vespasian.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What will poor Republicans waste their money on now?
Guess it's just going to be crypto.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Why was there a Roman colosseum in a bible themed amusement park?

Reliving the glory days of Christians vs lions?


Why not? There's an Eiffel Tower just half an hour away from me in Cincinnati. There's apparently dozens of them around the world. So why not a Colosseum?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But in the land of theme parks, why couldn't this one make it?

Because it was dumb. We're Presbyterian. My wife insisted we go one time. The had some pretty cool dioramas of Jerusalem ("cool" in that they seemed to be well-crafted, and "cool" because they were in air-conditioned space).

Another problem it that it wasn't convenient to any of the theme parks. The closest was Universal, but if you weren't staying on property there and you wanted something else to do, there's plenty of stuff on International Drive that was cheaper and more fun.

It was also a tax dodge. They had to open one day for free each year to keep their "religious education" status, IIRC.

The Holy Land Experience opened in 2002 and told the story of Jesus through the eyes of Christianity and though it was revered by many, it was also mocked.

It deserved mockery. Other than the diorama, it was poorly done, poorly acted, and badly cast. The "Jesus" we saw was a bearded white guy. They had a stupid Jonah's Whale. I've said before the "gift shop" bazaar made me expect to see Eric Idle demanding I 'aggle. Most of the stuff made my eyes roll back enough to see my optic nerve.

This place deserved the same mockery that Ken Ham's Ark and Creation Museum get.

The Fundies that build and operate these places are largely preaching to the converted. They suffer from the delusion that a non-Christian is going to pay good money to come inside, and somehow suddenly become as Fundie as they are.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
how much money did the owners grift out of stupid marks?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Holyland Experience - Religous Theme Park
Youtube xlMuA2aaWaA


I can't imagine why this place didn't make it.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: BizarreMan: Why was there a Roman colosseum in a bible themed amusement park?

Reliving the glory days of Christians vs lions?

Well...it was built with the spoils of the holy temple in Jerusalem. Thanks vespasian.


The Colosseum was built from the sack of Jerusalem, which would have included spoiling the temple, but the real money would have been from all the citizens who got carted off into slavery.
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Colosseum - Elegy
Youtube FUyQZFeiF4c


The only Colosseum that matters.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: hoodiowithtudio: BizarreMan: Why was there a Roman colosseum in a bible themed amusement park?

Reliving the glory days of Christians vs lions?

Well...it was built with the spoils of the holy temple in Jerusalem. Thanks vespasian.

The Colosseum was built from the sack of Jerusalem, which would have included spoiling the temple, but the real money would have been from all the citizens who got carted off into slavery.


Don't get me wrong, this is a common conclusion, that the sacking of the temple paid for the colosseum, but when we make such statements, what we are saying is "look at this great tragedy, they destroyed this building we really liked" and not "those poor people who got sold into slavery." One tragedy is greater than the other, it just strikes me as strange that everyone focuses on the building.  Not your fault, it is just an observation I have made.
 
ongbok
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: But in the land of theme parks, why couldn't this one make it?

Because it was dumb. We're Presbyterian. My wife insisted we go one time. The had some pretty cool dioramas of Jerusalem ("cool" in that they seemed to be well-crafted, and "cool" because they were in air-conditioned space).

Another problem it that it wasn't convenient to any of the theme parks. The closest was Universal, but if you weren't staying on property there and you wanted something else to do, there's plenty of stuff on International Drive that was cheaper and more fun.

It was also a tax dodge. They had to open one day for free each year to keep their "religious education" status, IIRC.

The Holy Land Experience opened in 2002 and told the story of Jesus through the eyes of Christianity and though it was revered by many, it was also mocked.

It deserved mockery. Other than the diorama, it was poorly done, poorly acted, and badly cast. The "Jesus" we saw was a bearded white guy. They had a stupid Jonah's Whale. I've said before the "gift shop" bazaar made me expect to see Eric Idle demanding I 'aggle. Most of the stuff made my eyes roll back enough to see my optic nerve.

This place deserved the same mockery that Ken Ham's Ark and Creation Museum get.

The Fundies that build and operate these places are largely preaching to the converted. They suffer from the delusion that a non-Christian is going to pay good money to come inside, and somehow suddenly become as Fundie as they are.


Also, the other parks in Orlando, not named Disney, survive off of the Disney overflow. The people who are Disney overflow are not going to go to Holy Land on their vacation.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How about we get some lions and return it to it's original use
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So i GIS'd "fark spiffy gif" hoping to find a sparkly spiffy tag gif or whatever.

This was like the 10th gif...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds about right i guess.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Using bean bags, guests could hit the devil with their best shot.

I guess that's why DeathSantis is flying all around the country on secretely funded private jets: to avoid the bean bags.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

make me some tea: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xlMuA2aaWaA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I can't imagine why this place didn't make it.


I'm pretty sure this sort of thing is now illegal in Florida.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: BizarreMan: Why was there a Roman colosseum in a bible themed amusement park?

Reliving the glory days of Christians vs lions?

Why not? There's an Eiffel Tower just half an hour away from me in Cincinnati. There's apparently dozens of them around the world. So why not a Colosseum?


Fark user imageView Full Size

I've been to the Parthenon in Nashville
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Fabric_Man: BizarreMan: Why was there a Roman colosseum in a bible themed amusement park?

Reliving the glory days of Christians vs lions?

Why not? There's an Eiffel Tower just half an hour away from me in Cincinnati. There's apparently dozens of them around the world. So why not a Colosseum?

[Fark user image image 425x318]
I've been to the Parthenon in Nashville


Memphis has a pyramid-shapes temple devoted to Bass Pro Shops.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The next place that should be demolished is the Ark Encounter.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When In Rome, Do As The Vandals

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ongbok: Also, the other parks in Orlando, not named Disney, survive off of the Disney overflow. The people who are Disney overflow are not going to go to Holy Land on their vacation.


Generally agree. The one trip we took to HLE was during a stop on our way to the east coast of Florida to visit my wife's aunt. When we went to Disney, we pretty much just did Disney, or stuff close by. Disney area to HLE would easily be a 30 - 40 minute drive, or worse, depending on traffic.

My brother's family preferred Universal because their kid was/is a huge Harry Potter fan. AFAIK, they never bothered with HLE.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Fabric_Man: BizarreMan: Why was there a Roman colosseum in a bible themed amusement park?

Reliving the glory days of Christians vs lions?

Why not? There's an Eiffel Tower just half an hour away from me in Cincinnati. There's apparently dozens of them around the world. So why not a Colosseum?

[Fark user image 425x318]
I've been to the Parthenon in Nashville


QI | They Say Of The Acropolis Where The Parthenon Is...
Youtube GdvD4Fhc_K8
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

magneticmushroom: [YouTube video: Colosseum - Elegy]

The only Colosseum that matters.


>sad California noises<
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Closed? It's a MIRACLE!

Maybe not exactly a miracle. Blessing? Statement of fact? Curse?
 
