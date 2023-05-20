 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   You're about to jump off a perfectly good building, Johnny. How do you feel about that?   (ktla.com) divider line
14
    More: Stupid, Yosemite National Park, San Francisco, Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco Chronicle, Apartment, Golden Gate, BASE jumping, Parachute  
•       •       •

671 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2023 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. Let me think... No, Sir. I didn't like it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a hobby.   The only downside is clean-up if it fails.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self-correcting issue
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The erstwhile stuntman landed safely on the ground, where he was met by law enforcement authorities and beaten into submission."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skydiving is on my bucket list. I was checking into it, and I asked the guy "if my chute fails, do I get a full refund?" He's quiet for a second and says "Uh, yeah. Sure. Why not?"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not very CSB/

A couple months ago a BASE jumper was killed jumping off of a high rise apartment building in La Jolla just next to the UTC mall. I went there for something the next day and the whole damn place was wrapped up in police tape. Apparently his chute partially opened and he lived long enough to die in the hospital. Apparently his 12 year old daughter watched the whole thing.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The word "Geronimo..." is now stuck in my head..
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Not very CSB/
A couple months ago a BASE jumper was killed jumping off of a high rise apartment building in La Jolla just next to the UTC mall. I went there for something the next day and the whole damn place was wrapped up in police tape. Apparently his chute partially opened and he lived long enough to die in the hospital. Apparently his 12 year old daughter watched the whole thing.


I hope she learned her lesson about stupid thrill-seeking behavior.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Kalyco Jack: Not very CSB/
A couple months ago a BASE jumper was killed jumping off of a high rise apartment building in La Jolla just next to the UTC mall. I went there for something the next day and the whole damn place was wrapped up in police tape. Apparently his chute partially opened and he lived long enough to die in the hospital. Apparently his 12 year old daughter watched the whole thing.

I hope she learned her lesson about stupid thrill-seeking behavior.


That sounds about right for you
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I know that high rise complex, twas completed about 2001-2002, right around the corner from where I worked. Precious little airspace between the towers, power lines, streetights and the street. I'm a little surprised he didn't get shot down, Santa Ana is kinda that way. Does gang turf involve airspace too?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Kalyco Jack: Not very CSB/
A couple months ago a BASE jumper was killed jumping off of a high rise apartment building in La Jolla just next to the UTC mall. I went there for something the next day and the whole damn place was wrapped up in police tape. Apparently his chute partially opened and he lived long enough to die in the hospital. Apparently his 12 year old daughter watched the whole thing.

I hope she learned her lesson about stupid thrill-seeking behavior.


she'll think twice about having an irresponsible dad in the future!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: I know that high rise complex, twas completed about 2001-2002, right around the corner from where I worked. Precious little airspace between the towers, power lines, streetights and the street. I'm a little surprised he didn't get shot down, Santa Ana is kinda that way. Does gang turf involve airspace too?


I worked in a shiat Santa Ana neighborhood next to a junkyard, across the street from a crack house that routinely caught fire. As a middle aged white guy, no one cared where I was from. Never felt unsafe there, and i walked to Ace, tacos and 7/11 all the time. Now, I will say, the security guard at that 7/11 got hacked to death with a machete in the middle of the afternoon.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Flat
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.