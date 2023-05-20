 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Gasoline taxes go to road upkeep and repairs. EVs use the roads but don't pay gasoline taxes. Texas fixed the glitch   (fox59.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have to pay for roads, and it seems unfair to charge people without a car.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still no sin tax for literally torching the Earth's future? I think we need a "you're dooming future humans to a burning hellscape" surcharge when you fill up your Canyonero. And then you should be punched in the genitals.
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It only makes sense to add a registration fee/tax for EVs to offset what would normally be collected via gas taxes. However, the crazy extreme of $400 on first registration and $200/year after nowhere near reflects the ~$80 the average Texan pays in gas taxes. It's ridiculous.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MonstarMike: It only makes sense to add a registration fee/tax for EVs to offset what would normally be collected via gas taxes. However, the crazy extreme of $400 on first registration and $200/year after nowhere near reflects the ~$80 the average Texan pays in gas taxes. It's ridiculous.


EVs are subsidizing the huge trucks. Same thing in my state.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the "road tax" we pay was actually spent on the roads, they'd all be perfectly smooth and freshly paved.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this a story like a week ago? Mods on top of everything as usual.

Anyway, Lets penalize people for not using enough petroleum.
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MonstarMike: It only makes sense to add a registration fee/tax for EVs to offset what would normally be collected via gas taxes. However, the crazy extreme of $400 on first registration and $200/year after nowhere near reflects the ~$80 the average Texan pays in gas taxes. It's ridiculous.


Ohio did the same BS, they set the EV tax at what an average truck would use in 20k miles a year. Rethuglicans stiggin it to the libs and helping the world burn.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bingethinker: If the "road tax" we pay was actually spent on the roads, they'd all be perfectly smooth and freshly paved.


It sounds like (1) gas taxes should be decoupled from road maintenance budgets, and (2) more needs to be spent on road maintenance.  Just make it funded through general ledger, like everything else.
 
olorin604
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I thought this was a good faith effort to share the burden of road upkeep I might give them some credit. But it isn't, it is more stigginit, loyalty to petrol, and pants shiatting fear of change.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: Wasn't this a story like a week ago? Mods on top of everything as usual.

Anyway, Lets penalize people for not using enough petroleum.


Those people need to pay for the roads they're using. It's not a penalty, it's how things work.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Subby is an idiot that's either an elected official in Texas or works for an oil company.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Mugato: Wasn't this a story like a week ago? Mods on top of everything as usual.

Anyway, Lets penalize people for not using enough petroleum.

Those people need to pay for the roads they're using. It's not a penalty, it's how things work.


You can't math. Or RTFA. Maybe both.
 
pjkraatz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Mugato: Wasn't this a story like a week ago? Mods on top of everything as usual.

Anyway, Lets penalize people for not using enough petroleum.

Those people need to pay for the roads they're using. It's not a penalty, it's how things work.


They need to pay nearly 3 times as much for the roads they're using because why now? And you don't see that as a penalty?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Subby is an idiot that's either an elected official in Texas or works for an oil company.


The "Spiffy" tag, linking Fox News, and saying this was a "glitch" says all we need to know about why we never need to take subby seriously.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Texas targets an enivronmentally friendly industry for destruction by punishing consumers who purchase that industrys' product. Even the supporters of the law admit that EV owners will pay a higher amount of money toward highway maintenance than non-EV users.

How does the submitter define "spiffy?" Is this new slang akin to when "bad" means "cool" in that "spiffy" in this context actually means "farked?"
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bingethinker: If the "road tax" we pay was actually spent on the roads, they'd all be perfectly smooth and freshly paved.


.....in gold.......
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If users paid their fair share of fuel taxes versus road damage, the taxes on diesels would need to be almost tripled. "Big rigs" do 98 percent of the damage to the roads, yet pay only 35% of the fuel taxes towards repairs.
 
ippolit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: MonstarMike: It only makes sense to add a registration fee/tax for EVs to offset what would normally be collected via gas taxes. However, the crazy extreme of $400 on first registration and $200/year after nowhere near reflects the ~$80 the average Texan pays in gas taxes. It's ridiculous.

Ohio did the same BS, they set the EV tax at what an average truck would use in 20k miles a year. Rethuglicans stiggin it to the libs and helping the world burn.


When you write "truck" do you mean pickup or 18 wheeler?  I read that a standard electric vehicle weighs as much as an SUV/small truck
 
Bruscar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Mugato: Wasn't this a story like a week ago? Mods on top of everything as usual.

Anyway, Lets penalize people for not using enough petroleum.

Those people need to pay for the roads they're using. It's not a penalty, it's how things work.


You didn't read the article.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Once again, my suggestion

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: Wasn't this a story like a week ago? Mods on top of everything as usual.

Anyway, Lets penalize people for not using enough petroleum.


I can only do so much.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: We have to pay for roads, and it seems unfair to charge people without a car.


We have to pay for schools, and it seems unfair to charge people without a kid.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mikey1969: Mugato: Wasn't this a story like a week ago? Mods on top of everything as usual.

Anyway, Lets penalize people for not using enough petroleum.

Those people need to pay for the roads they're using. It's not a penalty, it's how things work.


I'm guessing you're not serious.
 
Avigdore
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bucket_pup: bingethinker: If the "road tax" we pay was actually spent on the roads, they'd all be perfectly smooth and freshly paved.

.....in gold.......


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So just reg your ev in ND or VT or one of the other states you don't actually have to live in and pay those TX farkers nothing.
 
