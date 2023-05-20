 Skip to content
(Twitter)   We now have a photo of the UFO that closed down a Turkish airport for 12 hours   (twitter.com)
72
72 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hubcap
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like a Mylar balloon.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a Nike Air
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.sketchfab.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quit discus practice by the airport.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bu bir sokak lambası!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a pair of Nikes.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blurry smeared photo of something that was just hovering for hours, huh?  Yeah, that's a UFO, alright!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The caption appears to be Klingon.  Can anyone translate?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a streetlight.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a meatball sub wrapped in foil.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Balloon boy (probably balloon man by now? ) at at again!
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the original Turkish article

They have hours of radar recordings and pilot observations for two two flights that had visual. Altitude 9000ft

Airport closed 12 hours, 26 flights cancelled, 13 arriving/13 departing
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could read whatever the f*ck that is.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klaatu barada nikto!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember Jiffy-Pop.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The caption appears to be Klingon.  Can anyone translate?


This hovercraft is full of eels.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [media.sketchfab.com image 850x478]


SPACEKISSER ستار تريك
Youtube Y0z_7bKm258
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [media.sketchfab.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The caption appears to be Klingon.  Can anyone translate?


UFO was seen in Gaziantep. After being confirmed by the pilots, flights were stopped in Gaziantep.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scotty forgot to engage the cloak on the way to San Francisco.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was in Istanbul, not Constantinople.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Looks like a Mylar balloon.


nah pretty sure that's a streetlight.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


ITS STILL REAL TO ME
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: labman: Looks like a Mylar balloon.

nah pretty sure that's a streetlight.


did anyone catch falcon when he fell out?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have reality TV shows in Turkey too?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the red circles are evidence
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The caption appears to be Klingon.  Can anyone translate?


Worf is saying that although he remembers winning the bat'leth competition, he is holding the third place trophy and it appears he's banging counselor Troi.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That one's real - very traditional aliens, still far ahead of humans, but flying those trash-can style ships. In alienese, the species name roughly translates to: "Garbage People of Zorlac". Harmless, probably lost, a lot of aliens were told to come to this particular spot north of Aleppo a long time ago.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: [Fark user image image 251x201]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: It was in Istanbul, not Constantinople.


Why did Constantinople get the works?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: Here's the original Turkish article

They have hours of radar recordings and pilot observations for two two flights that had visual. Altitude 9000ft

Airport closed 12 hours, 26 flights cancelled, 13 arriving/13 departing


And neither of the pilots owns a smartphone or had any kind of imaging system (camera) available? If that thing was hovering for hours at 9000 ft any person on the ground with a halfway decent telephoto lens should have been able to get a good picture.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: Jake Havechek: It was in Istanbul, not Constantinople.

Why did Constantinople get the works?


That's nobody's business but the Turks.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: Jake Havechek: It was in Istanbul, not Constantinople.

Why did Constantinople get the works?


Nobody cares except the Turks.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they don't know what it is then how do they know it's a UFO
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging some_beer_drinkerto the thread...
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: If they don't know what it is then how do they know it's a UFO


Anything can be a UFO if you're brain-damaged enough.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Turkey not yet get the release of The Gendarme and the Extra-Terrestrials from 1979?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a flying Pide.

Do they hold Pide parades in Turkey?
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Singleballtheory: Klaatu barada nikto!


basicallysaid it!
 
calbert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
