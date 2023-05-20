 Skip to content
(ABC News)   The F18 plane falls mainly on the plain in Spain; but got a little on the tarmac   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Associated Press, Air force, United States, Spain, Fighter aircraft, Atmosphere of Earth, News agency, air force  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Glad the pilot managed to eject.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The F-18 accidentally the WHOLE thing!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Glad the pilot managed to eject.


Username checks out.

Any odds on the pilot being Ukrainian?
 
