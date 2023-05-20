 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Who could've guessed turning national parks into overcrowded tourist traps would make visitors miserable and lower the quality of life of local residents?   (dailyyonder.com) divider line
50
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

861 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2023 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not me.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who gets the privilege of visiting a limited resource?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Hey... It's Congaree!  We're a National Park too!  We're not just a swamp and a boardwalk... guys?  Hello...?  Anybody...?"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

EvilEgg: Who gets the privilege of visiting a limited resource?


random lottery every year.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's overpopulation. That's the problem right there. Maybe we should mandate that everyone carry AR 15s and drink a shot at each meal. Also, fentanyl over the counter. And shut down medicine and doctors. Maybe once we're at the carrying capacity of the planet we can bring some of the pleasures back.

And according to the article, "random lottery" was nixed by the local business community. And it would probably be run by TicketMaster and only scalpers could get tickets.

That's okay, in a few years we'll all be roasted to death anyway. The planet will go on.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thta's why they're properly known as tourrorists.

Get it?  GET IT?

\ok i'm outta here
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nobody goes to national parks anymore, they're too crowded.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP in Congress have a plan to do something about that.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't be mad at people wanting to visit national parks, but when did they start getting packed? My family went to quite a few in the 70s and 80s and the only time I ever noticed a crowd was at Mount Rushmore, if that even counts.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LadySusan: It's overpopulation. That's the problem right there. Maybe we should mandate that everyone carry AR 15s and drink a shot at each meal. Also, fentanyl over the counter. And shut down medicine and doctors. Maybe once we're at the carrying capacity of the planet we can bring some of the pleasures back.

And according to the article, "random lottery" was nixed by the local business community. And it would probably be run by TicketMaster and only scalpers could get tickets.

That's okay, in a few years we'll all be roasted to death anyway. The planet will go on.


Dang that's edgy
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  I've been to Capulin Volcano, Fort Union, Pecos, Bandelier, and Salinas Missions in the past five years, and none had those problems.  Maybe everybody is so obsessed with visiting the big-name parks that they miss out on the pleasant little ones.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National preserves remain a great idea.  The parks were always gonna have problems.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LadySusan: and drink a shot at each meal


Some people are going to be quite angry that you're making them cut down you know
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I visited a lot of them in the late 80's and they were crowded then. Can't imagine what they're like now.
Maybe building roads and paved trails to all the best bits wasn't the greatest idea?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, I know the rangers at a few of those NPS sites (by virtue of being a museum director and because I am a frequent flyer at a few of those parks for special events), and the greatest complaint is that there aren't enough visitors.  Partly why they stopped collecting admission fees, they couldn't justify paying someone to collect the fees.  The salary of dedicated fee collectors would be lower than anticipated revenue.  So no fee collectors on staff.

But White Sands and Great Sand Dunes were utterly overwhelmed and very crowded when I went there, because of all the people treating them like a visit to the beach.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody goes there anymore, they're too crowded.

And conversely, if they don't want to go there, you can't stop them.

And Yogi will steal your picnic basket, and tag you out at home plate
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just gotta open some more locations. Offer franchise opportunities or something.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We hate tourists!"

*tourists go somewhere else

"We're going broke!"
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The writer of this article has almost SLATE levels of whining.


/Also they do sell tickets tto limit the amount of visitors at one time
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... raise the fees?  Demand seems to be outstripping supply.
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem at Arches isn't new. The park was designed as a drive-through attraction from the beginning.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of room out in Joshua Tree National Park.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tourists are annoying. Living in a small town and depending on that revenue while dealing with them is also annoying.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: I can't be mad at people wanting to visit national parks, but when did they start getting packed? My family went to quite a few in the 70s and 80s and the only time I ever noticed a crowd was at Mount Rushmore, if that even counts.


What I noticed at Yellowstone a few years back was that the major arteries, the easy-to-reach loop area sights were packed with cars and RVs, but there was virtually no one 1 mile down any trail.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: So... raise the fees?  Demand seems to be outstripping supply.


I don't think seeing national parks should be an elitist privilege. Everyone should have an equal chance to see the wonders of public lands, regardless of their bank accounts. It's already $35 and more just to drive through the gates of some parks.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Tourists are annoying. Living in a small town and depending on that revenue while dealing with them is also annoying.


As long as they don't buy property and move in, they're a tolerable contribution to the local economy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Tourists are annoying. Living in a small town and depending on that revenue while dealing with them is also annoying.


It's true.  Years ago I went on a long weekend in Nantucket with my then girlfriend and some of the islanders are snooty with "mainlanders".  Most of them were nice though.  Martha's Vineyard is a whole different story.  It's mostly preppies and old rich people.  It's like a time warp.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm biased. This is why marketing is useful. Craft a narrative in media outlets that attracts a younger crowd that makes them feel like they're going someplace that's a bit gritty and underground. Places like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone are absolutely beautiful, but their history evokes a dad dragging their kids to an unwanted family bonding experience.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine used to be a supervisor of one of the national parks. She says that visitation has a significant impact on the preservation of the parks-but visitors are critical to the success of the National Park Service. The Organic Act of 1916 established the NPS for the enjoyment and preservation of America's natural wonders.

How can we ensure future generations access to preserved parks, while allowing for fair and equitable usage of the parks for all Americans? Better funding helps. I used to work at one of the newer parks, and the creation of more high-quality national parks benefits us all. With more parks to visit, people will have more choices (and better access closer to home).

I've read a lot of articles which make the claim that "tourism is killing <insertplacehere>" but nearly every article has some kind of bias towards high-paying eco-tourists and against poorer tourists. Our national parks are for everyone, not just rich people. It's good to remember that when reading articles like these.
 
zbtop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is a problem for everything, any "live" experience. Natural parks, concert venues, museums, beaches, amusement parks, etc.

We've got more people with more means and more interest to partake in these things than ever before, a trend that will only continue, but the supply of these experiences is relatively fixed. As a result, either costs have spiked (e.g. Disney, concerts), or they're being overrun by hordes of crowds. Or both (Venice).
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I propose we send the misbehaving national park tourists to the Dry Tortugas
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: EvilEgg: Who gets the privilege of visiting a limited resource?

random lottery every year.


I would have a sign up/reservation system.  Reservations would be non-transferable, though you could cancel for a refund on park entry fee.  A certain number of reservations would be first come first served, another percent would be set aside for make-a-wish families, and the rest would be lottery.  Past troublemakers would be denied entry, as would people with histories of violent and/or sexual crimes, or who were on probation for a felony.  If you have a history of poaching, vandalizing parks, or ignoring noise ordinances while in a park, or have been cited for approaching or harassing wildlife, you don't get in.

I do believe in second chances in some cases, but enough time needs to have past so that you have had a time to cool your head.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrparks: Tourists are annoying. Living in a small town and depending on that revenue while dealing with them is also annoying.


The part that sucks most abou5 living in a tourist town, is the revulsion the city council has for real actual jobs.

Sorry, we don't want Big Thing here, that would stop Joe Crab Shack and Ice Cream Parlor off the interstate. And that's a home town classic. Sorry, we can't have 100 high paying jobs, here are 5 tip wage jobs instead.

Hey, why are all the kids leaving to never return?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: mrparks: Tourists are annoying. Living in a small town and depending on that revenue while dealing with them is also annoying.

The part that sucks most abou5 living in a tourist town, is the revulsion the city council has for real actual jobs.

Sorry, we don't want Big Thing here, that would stop Joe Crab Shack and Ice Cream Parlor off the interstate. And that's a home town classic. Sorry, we can't have 100 high paying jobs, here are 5 tip wage jobs instead.

Hey, why are all the kids leaving to never return?


Yep.  Or they can't approve more business licenses for 24-hour diners, because the guy who owns a diner in town already (that closes at 6:00 every day) has a lot of political weight.  Despite closing at 6:00 every day.  So there isn't anything open after midnight outside of gas stations.  Want to eat at midnight?  Your choices are hunger or Allsups.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I live in a non national park tourist area, winter season and summer season do get us pissed at the clueless and entitled folks who come up and expect us locals to guide them. While we're mostly helpful, the pushy ones get the local, um,spin on guidance. When it gets bad I'll give folks accurate directions 180 degrees off with a friendly smile in my face, " ya can't miss it!" Oh yes you will, lol... Or use long gone old local landmarks, I.e. " hang a left where Fred's sporting goods used to be, y'know, right where the sears was, if ya hit ronardo's old place ya went too far. Right next to the old western auto, ya can't miss it....
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Funny because the barber shop is literally the only place that's been there better than 50 years, that and one restaurant. " Send us more tourists, the last ones were delicious"...
 
indy_kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Who gets the privilege of visiting a limited resource?


Lottery system. Or park fees based on net worth.

Some billionaire wants to camp at Yosemite? He can cough up $10M per night.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: swahnhennessy: I can't be mad at people wanting to visit national parks, but when did they start getting packed? My family went to quite a few in the 70s and 80s and the only time I ever noticed a crowd was at Mount Rushmore, if that even counts.

What I noticed at Yellowstone a few years back was that the major arteries, the easy-to-reach loop area sights were packed with cars and RVs, but there was virtually no one 1 mile down any trail.


Yep, most places have a lot of people within a half mile of their cars, but once you go past that radius it's back to a normal amount.  That and the online ticket reservations have been effective at preventing overcrowding in my opinion.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I can't be mad at people wanting to visit national parks, but when did they start getting packed? My family went to quite a few in the 70s and 80s and the only time I ever noticed a crowd was at Mount Rushmore, if that even counts.


What was the US population in 1975?

What is it now?

/Growth, how does it work?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Maybe building roads and paved trails to all the best bits wasn't the greatest idea?


Us crippled folk would like to see Yosemite valley like everyone else.

Maybe federal prisoners as litter bearers for those who can't walk?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fastball The Way (Official Video) www.fastballtheband.com
Youtube X5jlTlUTWfQ
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The trouble at Arches National Park starts at the entrance during the spring and summer, when visitation is at its highest.  First, there's a 40-minute queue of idling traffic to reach the fee booth, which is a quarter-mile off busy U.S. Route 191. When I visited in May 2021, I asked the boothkeeper, a middle-aged woman in Park Service green and flat hat, how she felt about the crowds.
"Oh, god," she said. "I don't want to talk about it. Let's just say I'm very tired."

Yeah, Edward Abbey is going to rise from his unmarked grave in the desert around Tucson and scream for all to hear: "I TOLD you so, motherfarkers! I told you so!".

Because this scene up above is the plot of Desert Solitaire. Arches is even where Abbey was working when he wrote it. He was pissed that they were even planning to pave that road...
 
indy_kid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: Izunbacol: So... raise the fees?  Demand seems to be outstripping supply.

I don't think seeing national parks should be an elitist privilege. Everyone should have an equal chance to see the wonders of public lands, regardless of their bank accounts. It's already $35 and more just to drive through the gates of some parks.


It's not elitist to charge a fee, but it should be based on the amount a person is able to pay.

Average Joe: $25
Millionaire Joe: $2500
Billionaire Joe: $25000

If the fraction of disposable income being spent is the same, them those with more disposable income should pay more.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: I live in a non national park tourist area, winter season and summer season do get us pissed at the clueless and entitled folks who come up and expect us locals to guide them. While we're mostly helpful, the pushy ones get the local, um,spin on guidance. When it gets bad I'll give folks accurate directions 180 degrees off with a friendly smile in my face, " ya can't miss it!" Oh yes you will, lol... Or use long gone old local landmarks, I.e. " hang a left where Fred's sporting goods used to be, y'know, right where the sears was, if ya hit ronardo's old place ya went too far. Right next to the old western auto, ya can't miss it....


"You want to turn a mile before you get to the old mill, but it's pretty easy to miss so pay attention."
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Poor cupcakes.  Now let me tell you about the beach when summer starts.......

Can't find a place to live?  What about the 60% of local condos that are owned by LLCs and used for weekly rentals?  Same as everywhere except Utah doesn't have condos.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm taking the family to see some of the National Parks in Colorado and Utah next month. We had to make a reservation for entry at Arches. Two and a half months in advance, and the earliest time available was 10 am. Hopefully it's not a total shiat show. Best part is, they're all free because my oldest kid is in 4th grade. Saved us eighty whole dollars!
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
P.S. There is no old mill.
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

indy_kid: testosteronephobe: Izunbacol: So... raise the fees?  Demand seems to be outstripping supply.

I don't think seeing national parks should be an elitist privilege. Everyone should have an equal chance to see the wonders of public lands, regardless of their bank accounts. It's already $35 and more just to drive through the gates of some parks.

It's not elitist to charge a fee, but it should be based on the amount a person is able to pay.

Average Joe: $25
Millionaire Joe: $2500
Billionaire Joe: $25000

If the fraction of disposable income being spent is the same, them those with more disposable income should pay more.


That doesn't do much to tamp demand. There are more poor than rich, after all.

It doesn't even have to be across the board. Just make the top tier parks more expensive.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: indy_kid: testosteronephobe: Izunbacol: So... raise the fees?  Demand seems to be outstripping supply.

I don't think seeing national parks should be an elitist privilege. Everyone should have an equal chance to see the wonders of public lands, regardless of their bank accounts. It's already $35 and more just to drive through the gates of some parks.

It's not elitist to charge a fee, but it should be based on the amount a person is able to pay.

Average Joe: $25
Millionaire Joe: $2500
Billionaire Joe: $25000

If the fraction of disposable income being spent is the same, them those with more disposable income should pay more.

That doesn't do much to tamp demand. There are more poor than rich, after all.

It doesn't even have to be across the board. Just make the top tier parks more expensive.


If you are going to segregate public land to the rich only, you might as well sell it to the oil and logging companies. It's not like the wealthy have a lack of tax-payer funded paradises to visit.

The tragedy of the commons is just that. If the poors get in, that's what happens. Either deal with it, or stop trying to run every damn thing at a profit. A public good/service is just that. Let's pretend half of the country is made of grown-ups.
 
jmr61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maudibjr: The writer of this article has almost SLATE levels of whining.


/Also they do sell tickets tto limit the amount of visitors at one time


Agreed. And I was in Arches three weeks ago on a Friday afternoon and all day Saturday. Had no issues driving in at 5pm and parking at Park Avenue. Great two mile hike. Got to the park with timed entry at 7am Saturday. Went straight to Delicate Arch, parked in one of the many available spots and enjoyed a great visit there.

Spent the day visiting most of the major sites and had zero issues. But I would want no part of Moab and Arches in the height of summer. I'm sure it's a nightmare but visiting in April was near perfect.

I was also in Glacier late In August last year. Stayed at Lake MacDonald Lodge and Many Glacier Hotel. Hiked a number of mountains. Plenty of people but not onerous.

These places can be visited despite what the author and his subjects say.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.