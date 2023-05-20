 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   A three year old shot two people. But wait there's more   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
35
    More: Murica, Firearm, Injury, Ballistic trauma, Apartment, Indiana, Police, Major trauma, three-year-old  
•       •       •

997 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2023 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD GUY W/ A GUN!!!
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omg the kid killed Ron Popeil??
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too soon to talk about toddler control
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you need to stop a bad guy is a good baby with a gun.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: All you need to stop a bad guy is a good baby with a gun.


And two with one shot?  Nice aim, kid.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
images.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dbirchall: dyhchong: All you need to stop a bad guy is a good baby with a gun.

And two with one shot?  Nice aim, kid.


The 2nd one was mom though - so uhhh - you're gonna lose every argument with her for the rest of your life, kid

"Oh yeah?  Well remember when you farking SHOT ME?" is a pretty difficult trap card to handle
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A 3 yr. old got hold of a loaded gun, with one in the chamber. Good job parenting, there.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Success through incompetence is my life's motto.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: [images.gr-assets.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Heh - actual military types can only dream of recoil comp. that good
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We have three facts, and we're going to repeat them over and over again to pad out the article.
 
DiDGr8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA: Smith was arrested on an active murder warrant from neighboring Cook County, Illinois. The Lafayette Police Department said it is coordinating with police in Markham, Illinois, regarding the arrest.

In what world is Markham (and Cook Co.) "neighbors" with Lafayette?

/They are almost 100 miles apart.
//Different states.
///Oh, cop math. Never mind.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: dbirchall: dyhchong: All you need to stop a bad guy is a good baby with a gun.

And two with one shot?  Nice aim, kid.

The 2nd one was mom though - so uhhh - you're gonna lose every argument with her for the rest of your life, kid

"Oh yeah?  Well remember when you farking SHOT ME?" is a pretty difficult trap card to handle


Something tells me this kid's relationship with his parents is going to be awful either way.
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: dbirchall: dyhchong: All you need to stop a bad guy is a good baby with a gun.

And two with one shot?  Nice aim, kid.

The 2nd one was mom though - so uhhh - you're gonna lose every argument with her for the rest of your life, kid

"Oh yeah?  Well remember when you farking SHOT ME?" is a pretty difficult trap card to handle


But how did I get the gun, mom?
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Baby Momma should have chosen her friends wisely..
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow he shot a wanted man in Lafayette just to watch him die? Cold blooded toddler.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: We have three facts, and we're going to repeat them over and over again to pad out the article.


Better than making shiat up. Not by much...but still better.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: dbirchall: dyhchong: All you need to stop a bad guy is a good baby with a gun.

And two with one shot?  Nice aim, kid.

The 2nd one was mom though - so uhhh - you're gonna lose every argument with her for the rest of your life, kid

"Oh yeah?  Well remember when you farking SHOT ME?" is a pretty difficult trap card to handle


"Have you considered how shiatty a mother you have to be to get shot beside your murderer boyfriend by your three year old? I was just trying to take out the murderer you ungrateful biatch! So yeah I shot you. Wish I could do it again!"

It's like you never read the script.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You think you are bad?  I was dropping fools when I was 3
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
'murica.
 
olorin604
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: dbirchall: dyhchong: All you need to stop a bad guy is a good baby with a gun.

And two with one shot?  Nice aim, kid.

The 2nd one was mom though - so uhhh - you're gonna lose every argument with her for the rest of your life, kid

"Oh yeah?  Well remember when you farking SHOT ME?" is a pretty difficult trap card to handle

"Have you considered how shiatty a mother you have to be to get shot beside your murderer boyfriend by your three year old? I was just trying to take out the murderer you ungrateful biatch! So yeah I shot you. Wish I could do it again!"

It's like you never read the script.


Was it her boyfriend or client??
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like drag queens again!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Gun Safety
Youtube pBf4MyqW550
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jtown: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: dbirchall: dyhchong: All you need to stop a bad guy is a good baby with a gun.

And two with one shot?  Nice aim, kid.

The 2nd one was mom though - so uhhh - you're gonna lose every argument with her for the rest of your life, kid

"Oh yeah?  Well remember when you farking SHOT ME?" is a pretty difficult trap card to handle

But how did I get the gun, mom?


Logic is a non-starter in mom fights
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: You think you are bad?  I was dropping fools when I was 3


CSB: my wife took my son to Denny's with her mother when he was 2. My boy was hamming it up with the waitress, acting shy, giving her big grins, and the second her back was turned leering at her ass. At one point she was taking care of the table next to the table my wife, son, and mother-in-law were at. My son was trying to get her attention but she was busy with the other table. So he reached back and smacked her ass.

The waitress apparently shrieked, jumped, and turned around to see my son sitting there giving her the biggest shiat eating grin of his life.

My wife hastily apologized and told the toddler off (for what that mattered). The waitress was most careful to stay out of reach the rest of the meal.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: You think you are bad?  I was dropping fools when I was 3


Davy Crockett killed him a bear when he was only three.
You have to be old to remember that one.

/When I was little, I thought the song said, "killed in a bar" and I couldn't figure out why he was so famous if he died.
//but if he'd had a gun in a bar, maybe he wouldn't have been killed.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: You think you are bad?  I was dropping fools when I was 3

CSB: my wife took my son to Denny's with her mother when he was 2. My boy was hamming it up with the waitress, acting shy, giving her big grins, and the second her back was turned leering at her ass. At one point she was taking care of the table next to the table my wife, son, and mother-in-law were at. My son was trying to get her attention but she was busy with the other table. So he reached back and smacked her ass.

The waitress apparently shrieked, jumped, and turned around to see my son sitting there giving her the biggest shiat eating grin of his life.

My wife hastily apologized and told the toddler off (for what that mattered). The waitress was most careful to stay out of reach the rest of the meal.


So what's his Fark handle?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: We have three facts, and we're going to repeat them over and over again to pad out the article.


You tell them what you are going to tell them.  You tell them.  Then you tell them what you told them.
- old proverb.

You keep telling them until you have enough space for the number of ads you sold
- 20th century proverb

You can include arbitrary amounts of ads unconstrained by the size of a paper.  And you might sell ads after original publication.
- 21st century ammendum
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dbirchall: fortheloveof: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: You think you are bad?  I was dropping fools when I was 3

CSB: my wife took my son to Denny's with her mother when he was 2. My boy was hamming it up with the waitress, acting shy, giving her big grins, and the second her back was turned leering at her ass. At one point she was taking care of the table next to the table my wife, son, and mother-in-law were at. My son was trying to get her attention but she was busy with the other table. So he reached back and smacked her ass.

The waitress apparently shrieked, jumped, and turned around to see my son sitting there giving her the biggest shiat eating grin of his life.

My wife hastily apologized and told the toddler off (for what that mattered). The waitress was most careful to stay out of reach the rest of the meal.

So what's his Fark handle?


Hmmm... He did just turn 18. He's afraid though. He has seen the politics tab and knows he is not ready.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he has poor finger discipline.
 
Daer21
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Searched his name and this came up:

https://a.co/d/959nKLI
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: [images.gr-assets.com image 320x240]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.