(National Post)   Ford becomes the latest target for conservatives after an old commercial showing a rainbow-wrapped Raptor went viral. The Horror   (nationalpost.com) divider line
56
    More: Murica, Anheuser-Busch, Politics, United States, Manufacturing, Advertising, LGBT, Republican senators, Gay pride  
posted to Main » on 20 May 2023 at 6:35 PM



56 Comments     (+0 »)
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They only care now because they're whiny little biatches.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No derpwads, our history remains unchanged. Sorry you're disturbed when you learn some of it.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're just mad Ford is trying to hide the fact that the Raptor is just a prosthetic phallus.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
they should boycott Ford. extra bonus points if they announce it at a rally in Ford country, like that time in Ohio when dumbdumb* whined about boycotting Goodyear!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

runs with mutts: They're just mad Ford is trying to hide the fact that the Raptor is just a prosthetic trans phallus.


they'd love that evan moar, I think!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christo-fascists will be going after their God next, as He created the rainbow, and Christ invented 'woke.'
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mofa: Christo-fascists will be going after their God next, as He created the rainbow, and Christ invented 'woke.'


plus, while the abrahamic god incited dozens of genocides, it never once demanded the Hebrews kill all LGBTQIA+

/sad, low energy!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(protip: if your culture's demonym ends in "-ites" you are all going to die!)
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if a truck is too expensive for the fools to go out and shoot. I'm guessing there will be at least a couple bullet holes in some non-critical locations by the end of the month.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

tintar: they should boycott Ford. extra bonus points if they announce it at a rally in Ford country, like that time in Ohio when dumbdumb* whined about boycotting Goodyear!

...when dumbdumb* whined...


You're going to have to be more specific
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: tintar: they should boycott Ford. extra bonus points if they announce it at a rally in Ford country, like that time in Ohio when dumbdumb* whined about boycotting Goodyear!

...when dumbdumb* whined...

You're going to have to be more specific


true, true!


but I think it was in re either the time they released a line of rainbow tires, or when they banned maggats from the workplace ;-)

even better, it was during airing of grievances in front of an audience including more than a few of the 2000+ Goodyear employees who'd all lose their livelihoods if the local plant closed due to boycott actually working!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: I wonder if a truck is too expensive for the fools to go out and shoot. I'm guessing there will be at least a couple bullet holes in some non-critical locations by the end of the month.


just waitll kid rock, Nugent, and Peanut all buy new Ford trucks and post shooting videos on Twitter!
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're everywhere, like bugs. You squash one, and three more appear

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GOP:  we can't win on real issues, so let's try to win with bullshiat culture war crap instead.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"What gay person is walking in when you want to buy a car... 'Well which one of these trucks is gayer? Do you have this in rainbow?' None of it makes any sense," he continued.

Real thinker this guy is. Can't wait for his TED Talk.

cdn.theplaylist.netView Full Size


Also, I'm pretty sure these guys drove a truck. There's gay people everywhere, and many of them drive trucks.

Also, I just got a pic of you and your car:

img.craiyon.comView Full Size


Meet ya at the TED Talk.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mjjt: They're everywhere, like bugs. You squash one, and three more appear

[Fark user image image 850x637]


I'm starting to see more and more bumper stickers and whatnot here in Utah that flat-out say the driver is gay. Nothing like the "fag bug" (pretty sure the filter will eat that up), but pretty brave for Utah. One said "Follow Me to the Gay Bar".  Another said "Turns out Mr. Right was a Woman".

The "=" thing has been around for a long time, and simple rainbows, but I'm enjoying the semi-proliferation of adornments that are much more direct.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three Crooked Squirrels:

I'm starting to see more and more bumper stickers and whatnot here in Utah that flat-out say the driver is gay. Nothing like the "fag bug" (pretty sure the filter will eat that up), but pretty brave for Utah. One said "Follow Me to the Gay Bar".

Gay Bar? What about

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: "What gay person is walking in when you want to buy a car... 'Well which one of these trucks is gayer? Do you have this in rainbow?' None of it makes any sense," he continued.

Real thinker this guy is. Can't wait for his TED Talk.

[cdn.theplaylist.net image 850x545]

Also, I'm pretty sure these guys drove a truck. There's gay people everywhere, and many of them drive trucks.


There is a perfectly logical explanation

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tintar: mofa: Christo-fascists will be going after their God next, as He created the rainbow, and Christ invented 'woke.'

plus, while the abrahamic god incited dozens of genocides, it never once demanded the Hebrews kill all LGBTQIA+

/sad, low energy!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: They only care now because they're whiny little biatches.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's true. This pickup is against everything Henry Ford stood for: hating Jews and Blacks, outrageous conspiracy theories, and his mutual respect for Adolph Hitler.

/maybe it's OK that we learn from and move on from our pasts, hmmm?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: It's true. This pickup is against everything Henry Ford stood for: hating Jews and Blacks, outrageous conspiracy theories, and his mutual respect for Adolph Hitler.

/maybe it's OK that we learn from and move on from our pasts, hmmm?


No wonder American and Canadian conservatives like him
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am going to start an outrage mutual fund that buys stock of companies who are the object of conservative outrage when it falls, and sells it when they inevitably forget what they were even mad about.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only this had some rainbows.  It already has the right shape 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i kinda pride myself on not being a violent guy but it's nice knowing i could kick the ass of every self-proclaimed "alpha male" on earth without breaking a sweat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gay raptors can't get you... unless they've learned how to open doors.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope these idiots never rewatch the Muppet Movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Republicans being mad is one of the funniest things.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What do Richard Grenell and Tammy Bruce think?
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a bunch of overly sensitive morons
 
proton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I swear to god if I read any more references to the word "woke" used in a grammatically incorrect way I'm going to lose my shiate.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: I am going to start an outrage mutual fund that buys stock of companies who are the object of conservative outrage when it falls, and sells it when they inevitably forget what they were even mad about.


I'd drop some hot cash in that.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You call that a gay truck?!  That's not a gay truck.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Now THAT is a gay truck!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Send your concerns to

Roy G Biv
c/o The Internet
1313 Database Superhighway  Ste 69
Center City, Erehwon 23456-7890

Please include SASE
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It is really exhausting watching half the country foam at the mouth 24 hours a day because they just hate you so f*cking much.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It makes me think more of a prism than a rainbow.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

runs with mutts: They're just mad Ford is trying to hide the fact that the Raptor is just a prosthetic phallus.


Not that I'd ever have the use for one, but the Raptor is a feat of engineering. I like it when any car company stretches the limits of what a platform can do. That probably 95% of people that buy one don't ever take it off-roading at 60 mph makes it a prosthetic phallus. But that it CAN go off-roading at 60 mph from the factory? That's still impressive.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From:
People: "Hey, don't say bigoted things."
Republicans: "YOU'RE CANCELLING ME!"
People: "You're farking stupid."

To:
Republicans: "ANYTHING THAT ISN'T BIGOTRY NEEDS TO BE CANCELLED"
People: "You're still farking stupid."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I hope these idiots never rewatch the Muppet Movie.

[Fark user image 425x241]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WTF is a Drexel: [Fark user image 425x306]


today i learned libertarians farking suck at memes too.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ford Commercial Features LGBT Colored "Very Gay Raptor" Truck
Youtube jePaNcppRDU
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is just part of why I don't consider right wingers people. Just bestial hate animals whose only guiding morality is foaming at the mouth rabid hatred of anything not nazi. No, they won't ever criticize a nazi, but they will sure foam at the mouth about a farking rainbow.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some obviously gay cars and bonus Henry Ford

Kids In The Hall - Car Bangers
Youtube rHfZz3AE-ss


nsfw strong language, at least as much as School of Rock, so escort your schoolkids out
 
replacementcool
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jePaNcppRDU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=86&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


are you mad about the gay truck because it doesn't want to fark you?
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If they're getting this upset about even milder-than-usual displays of LGBTQ 'support' from corporations, I look forward to how insane Republicans get during Pride month.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: No derpwads, our history remains unchanged. Sorry you're disturbed when you learn some of it.


Oh my, yes, so much this.

Those who don't learn history are doomed to repeat it. And many of those who do learn history are pissed off about it or go to great lengths to rewrite it.
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

replacementcool: i_dig_chicks: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jePaNcppRDU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=86&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

are you mad about the gay truck because it doesn't want to fark you?


You have to assume a username like that is either a parody or deeply in the closet.
 
