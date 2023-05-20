 Skip to content
(Independent)   Ice cream. Ice cream. Get ya Death Gate ice cream here   (independent.co.uk) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 425x425]


MAGA approved
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Dusty road sundae one of the choices?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a repeat, unless this is a new ice crematory.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The frogurt is also cursed.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that Ice Cream is Kosher.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a wacky sit-com "He's Ben, a rabbinical school drop-out with a passion for ice cream, and he's Jerry, an ex-Afrika Korp tank commander trying to rebuild the family dairy farm"
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Sounds like a wacky sit-com "He's Ben, a rabbinical school drop-out with a passion for ice cream, and he's Jerry, an ex-Afrika Korp tank commander trying to rebuild the family dairy farm"


and their pet can be a Blue Bunny
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEVER AGAIN WITH THE ICE CREAM!  FACACTA!!!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Sounds like a wacky sit-com "He's Ben, a rabbinical school drop-out with a passion for ice cream, and he's Jerry, an ex-Afrika Korp tank commander trying to rebuild the family dairy farm"


Quit stealing my ideas!!!

\back to trying to come up with a winning tv show formula
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like when they mounted sprinklers at the Deathgate to cool people down during a heatwave. Somehow it reminded the relevant organisations of another kind of showers that happened 80 years ago.

I don't really get it though. If you make it as miserable as possible, people won't come, because now adays they have a choice.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You go where the people are. Were?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this was a mechanical issue and not a matter of them running out of gas
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They knew what they were doing.

Wearing away, bit by bit.
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Sounds like a wacky sit-com "He's Ben, a rabbinical school drop-out with a passion for ice cream, and he's Jerry, an ex-Afrika Korp tank commander trying to rebuild the family dairy farm"


I can see the promo now... arms folded, back to back, both with a 'this guy!' expression ?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The hand that guides the wave...

... Chooses chocolate vanilla swirl
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
An ice cream van displaying the logo "Ice Love" and a portable toilet was set up near the entrance to one of the camp's entrances, known as the "Death Gate".

But I was hungry and had to go to the bathroom. Is that a crime now?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a BBQ stand
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The ice cream there tastes like ashes. No matter what flavour you get. It always does.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

