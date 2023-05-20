 Skip to content
(Vox)   That's a nice catalytic converter you have there. Be a shame if something where to happen to... oh, wait... too late, sorry   (vox.com) divider line
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trick here is to weld, or have a body shop weld, some heavy steel over it. Rebar or a plate. This can't totally protect it but it's meant so that what was two minutes of quiet work becomes an hour of hard noisy grinding. GEICO covered both the cat replacement and the theft deterrent fully, minus deductible. Not sure if insurance would cover a preventative measure, but you could call and find out.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory and Josy - whose last names are being withheld to protect their privacy

Okay, but why choose those particular names for a lesbian couple?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Every story like this increases the number of catalytic converter thieves.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

covfefe: The trick here is to weld, or have a body shop weld, some heavy steel over it. Rebar or a plate. This can't totally protect it but it's meant so that what was two minutes of quiet work becomes an hour of hard noisy grinding. GEICO covered both the cat replacement and the theft deterrent fully, minus deductible. Not sure if insurance would cover a preventative measure, but you could call and find out.


I like the guy who put a somewhat flimsy deterrent over his resonator. Got stolen, but not the cat.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How's that old song go, every thing old is new again?

This was "new" like 15 years ago.

Thank you for the chance to biatch.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I got a cat cover on mine after mine was sawed off at the inner city hospital garage.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Last year three asshats tried to steal a neighbor's CC, I heard the angle grinder and got out of the house and asked them to leave.

Turns out that if three asshats see a large naked person telling them "you must leave, it is not safe for you here" in a loud monotone on repeat, they leave. I even got the license plate.

Anyway, I got a hydraulic jack out of it. The cops said to keep it.

My neighbor made me some weird jell-o recipe from the 50s that I took a bite of and then dumped quietly.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can't steal a catalytic converter if your car doesn't have one!
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait till the tweakers figure out charging station cables are copper.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Farkers must be the best educated catalytic converter theft enthusiasts in the world with so many articles explaining 'why,' as have been greened.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Can't steal a catalytic converter if your car doesn't have one!


Advice from Richie-Rich here; rubbing our noses that he owns a Car!

Sheesh; half the country would be so lucky!
 
Farkage
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if more of these a-holes got shot.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: andrewagill: Can't steal a catalytic converter if your car doesn't have one!

Advice from Richie-Rich here; rubbing our noses that he owns a Car!

Sheesh; half the country would be so lucky!


I'll hold judgment until I hear if he owns a refrigerator
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just cut out your own cat and have a bypass tube welded in. They can't steal it then.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It's a real shame" said Dave, owner of Dave's Recycling. "By the way, my new Mercedes GLS has built-in converter protection. So does my wife's Audi"
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where catalytic converter.?
Where???
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey, Subby, 2019 called; they want their headline back.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good thing I don't have a car.

/username checks out
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Every story like this increases the number of catalytic converter thieves.


The tweakers all know about cat theft by now.

/Start putting the recyclers in prison for a quick fix.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The real trick here is to require manufacturers to engrave the VIN on the cats and provide a database to allow legal transfer of ownership.  But since the manufactures and organized crime are both making a huge profit off the thefts that will never happen.  So, instead people will just say we need more cops and more prisons to arrest the bottom of the chain. Which also want change because cops, prisons and your local news are all making huge profits off the thefts.
 
Valter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: Turns out that if three asshats see a large naked person telling them "you must leave, it is not safe for you here" in a loud monotone on repeat, they leave. I even got the license plate.


I am extremely interested in this pornography.
 
huma474
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The cops need to start arresting the junk dealers who are buying them. until that happens it won't stop.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Target who's buying them.


This stupid shiat makes no sense.  You can't extract the raw metals out of your garbage to sell on eBay, someone is processing these things to make money, and they are the people to target.  But their dad probably owns a car dealership and votes MAGA.
 
aseras
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

covfefe: The trick here is to weld, or have a body shop weld, some heavy steel over it. Rebar or a plate. This can't totally protect it but it's meant so that what was two minutes of quiet work becomes an hour of hard noisy grinding. GEICO covered both the cat replacement and the theft deterrent fully, minus deductible. Not sure if insurance would cover a preventative measure, but you could call and find out.


The trick is to completely cut off the money. Ban selling a used cat unless you are buying a new one. Require a system where the used cat and the new cat serials are tracked and are married together. Ban recyclers, smelters and exporters from possessing or accepting used cats without a proof of purchase of a new one, with positive serial number identification of the new and used cat and tracking throughout the entire supply chain. The serials are one time use only and once in the system are unalterable. New cats sold without a used cat have their serials numbers "killed" so they can't be used. Require the used cat being sold to match the model and use of the new cat.

Get rid of the money and people won't steal them.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The random hits seem hard to battle.  The sale of stolen goods and embezzlement of the money however...
 
tuxq
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Outlaw the resale of catalytic converters without a license. Requirements become a government issued ID to sell a used converter, proof of prior ownership (VIN inscribed on cat and required to sell, match title in seller's name, records kept for 10 years). Penalties begin at 10,000$ per violation, business permit is revoked at 3 charges. Remember, it takes $ to buy cats, it is legit mechanic shops and scrap metal businesses that buy them.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can't you just put an airbag behind the converter? Guy pulls out the converter... air bag smashes the back of his head against the pavement. That is... unless someone stole your cat converter airbag.
 
Murflette [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aseras: covfefe: The trick here is to weld, or have a body shop weld, some heavy steel over it. Rebar or a plate. This can't totally protect it but it's meant so that what was two minutes of quiet work becomes an hour of hard noisy grinding. GEICO covered both the cat replacement and the theft deterrent fully, minus deductible. Not sure if insurance would cover a preventative measure, but you could call and find out.

The trick is to completely cut off the money. Ban selling a used cat unless you are buying a new one. Require a system where the used cat and the new cat serials are tracked and are married together. Ban recyclers, smelters and exporters from possessing or accepting used cats without a proof of purchase of a new one, with positive serial number identification of the new and used cat and tracking throughout the entire supply chain. The serials are one time use only and once in the system are unalterable. New cats sold without a used cat have their serials numbers "killed" so they can't be used. Require the used cat being sold to match the model and use of the new cat.

Get rid of the money and people won't steal them.


In a nation that cant agree how to integrate national firearm tracking or registration, how in tarnation do you expect what would be an entire national agency to spring up around tracking a single car part? You do realize how absolutely impossible a thing that is, yes?

Cat theft is a real thing. People suck and are always going to steal. Amoral folks will always find a way to profit.

Why not mandate car manufacturers actually reinforce this incredibly expensive and frequently stolen part instead of dangling it out mid chassis for all to see?
 
Murflette [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tuxq: Outlaw the resale of catalytic converters without a license. Requirements become a government issued ID to sell a used converter, proof of prior ownership (VIN inscribed on cat and required to sell, match title in seller's name, records kept for 10 years). Penalties begin at 10,000$ per violation, business permit is revoked at 3 charges. Remember, it takes $ to buy cats, it is legit mechanic shops and scrap metal businesses that buy them.


Wont solve a damn thing.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if "a half century of wiping out the economy for those not in the top 10% of earners" is in any way related to crime?

/no, an economy's performance must be unrelated to crime rates. i am very intelligent.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Has Rick Romero reported on this yet?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Murflette: tuxq: Outlaw the resale of catalytic converters without a license. Requirements become a government issued ID to sell a used converter, proof of prior ownership (VIN inscribed on cat and required to sell, match title in seller's name, records kept for 10 years). Penalties begin at 10,000$ per violation, business permit is revoked at 3 charges. Remember, it takes $ to buy cats, it is legit mechanic shops and scrap metal businesses that buy them.

Wont solve a damn thing.


Seems like a lazy response of an addict tbh man. See me personally, I keep my truck in the driveway. It's only a wall away from my head when I sleep. I would rather catch them red-handed.
 
