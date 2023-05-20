 Skip to content
(CNBC)   What's been going on for 15 yrs, has cost billions so far, is running out of money, and not a mile of track has been laid yet? California's high-speed rail project   (cnbc.com) divider line
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The project recently celebrated its 10,000th construction worker on the job

Achievements are wherever you can find them, I guess.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The cost is high, but once big projects like these are built, most people quit complaining.

As was mentioned in the video, no one alive today complains about the "Golden Gate Bridge boondoggle", or perhaps the "Transcontinental Railroad boondoggle". We enjoy them, and we use them to increase our mobility and commerce, that's it.

I agree that hindsight being 20/20 the construction should've begun in metro areas so more people can see progress. Few give a shiat that there's a significant segment just finished in Fresno, it means nothing to 95% of California right now. The visible part of it is a viaduct bridge seen traveling from Vegas to SF on the 99 and people think "What's that thing?" and then it's quickly forgotten. For 99% of the work being done, few will ever see much of anything until after it is completed. Plenty of progress can be observed driving out in the backroads south of Fresno, but unless you're a farmer or a rancher or a worker you won't go there.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: The cost is high, but once big projects like these are built, most people quit complaining.

As was mentioned in the video, no one alive today complains about the "Golden Gate Bridge boondoggle", or perhaps the "Transcontinental Railroad boondoggle". We enjoy them, and we use them to increase our mobility and commerce, that's it.

I agree that hindsight being 20/20 the construction should've begun in metro areas so more people can see progress. Few give a shiat that there's a significant segment just finished in Fresno, it means nothing to 95% of California right now. The visible part of it is a viaduct bridge seen traveling from Vegas to SF on the 99 and people think "What's that thing?" and then it's quickly forgotten. For 99% of the work being done, few will ever see much of anything until after it is completed. Plenty of progress can be observed driving out in the backroads south of Fresno, but unless you're a farmer or a rancher or a worker you won't go there.


Both of your examples were privately funded.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmmm.  Spent billions of dollars and hasn't gotten laid.

Um...what is Frank Purdue's dating history?

qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size



That's my final answer, Regis.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: make me some tea: The cost is high, but once big projects like these are built, most people quit complaining.

As was mentioned in the video, no one alive today complains about the "Golden Gate Bridge boondoggle", or perhaps the "Transcontinental Railroad boondoggle". We enjoy them, and we use them to increase our mobility and commerce, that's it.

I agree that hindsight being 20/20 the construction should've begun in metro areas so more people can see progress. Few give a shiat that there's a significant segment just finished in Fresno, it means nothing to 95% of California right now. The visible part of it is a viaduct bridge seen traveling from Vegas to SF on the 99 and people think "What's that thing?" and then it's quickly forgotten. For 99% of the work being done, few will ever see much of anything until after it is completed. Plenty of progress can be observed driving out in the backroads south of Fresno, but unless you're a farmer or a rancher or a worker you won't go there.

Both of your examples were privately funded.


Great, so the difference there is that privately funded construction projects pay dividends to the investors, and publicly funded construction projects pay dividends to taxpayers.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what do you expect?  It IS after all Commifornia ya know.  Billions spent, nothing done.  Politicians & contractors make 💰💵💲
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in Toronto...

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thestar.com/amp/news/gta/2023/05/16/the-colosseum-the-panama-canal-the-cn-tower-all-built-faster-than-the-eglinton-lrt.html
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Well, what do you expect?  It IS after all Commifornia ya know.  Billions spent, nothing done.  Politicians & contractors make 💰💵💲


Oh you sweet summer child.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: make me some tea: The cost is high, but once big projects like these are built, most people quit complaining.

As was mentioned in the video, no one alive today complains about the "Golden Gate Bridge boondoggle", or perhaps the "Transcontinental Railroad boondoggle". We enjoy them, and we use them to increase our mobility and commerce, that's it.

I agree that hindsight being 20/20 the construction should've begun in metro areas so more people can see progress. Few give a shiat that there's a significant segment just finished in Fresno, it means nothing to 95% of California right now. The visible part of it is a viaduct bridge seen traveling from Vegas to SF on the 99 and people think "What's that thing?" and then it's quickly forgotten. For 99% of the work being done, few will ever see much of anything until after it is completed. Plenty of progress can be observed driving out in the backroads south of Fresno, but unless you're a farmer or a rancher or a worker you won't go there.

Both of your examples were privately funded.


ASTERISK! The Golden Gate Bridge was funded via the issuing of bonds and the investors were paid back by the tolls the bridge collects.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: toddalmighty: make me some tea: The cost is high, but once big projects like these are built, most people quit complaining.

As was mentioned in the video, no one alive today complains about the "Golden Gate Bridge boondoggle", or perhaps the "Transcontinental Railroad boondoggle". We enjoy them, and we use them to increase our mobility and commerce, that's it.

I agree that hindsight being 20/20 the construction should've begun in metro areas so more people can see progress. Few give a shiat that there's a significant segment just finished in Fresno, it means nothing to 95% of California right now. The visible part of it is a viaduct bridge seen traveling from Vegas to SF on the 99 and people think "What's that thing?" and then it's quickly forgotten. For 99% of the work being done, few will ever see much of anything until after it is completed. Plenty of progress can be observed driving out in the backroads south of Fresno, but unless you're a farmer or a rancher or a worker you won't go there.

Both of your examples were privately funded.

Great, so the difference there is that privately funded construction projects pay dividends to the investors, and publicly funded construction projects pay dividends to taxpayers.


No, publicly funded projects require ongoing subsidy, forever, from the taxpayers until ultimately requiring replacement funded by taxpayers.  A dividend is when something pays out more, or is worth more, than what you paid in.  There will never, in all of recorded time until th concrete it's made of literally turns to dust, be 100 billion in fares on that train, even if it was free to run.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing in the world frightens Americans more than public transportation.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Article fails to mention that this will never happen due to Not getting permissions and zoning changes and other necessary permits to build any new tracks up the San Jose to SF Peninsula ( via Palo Alto, Tedwood City and So. San Francisco, etc)!

But they will change their answer to have you switch to an Amtrak Bus ( and carry your own luggage to it $, then blame you for their failure!

High Speed always meant taking a bus from Stockton to Downtown San Fran!  You just misunderstood our plan!

PS:  sorry no discount on the overall cost!  We will still be screwed out of Billions!  Hell, it's just taxpayer money!

PSS:  This is the same dumb people who made/ voted for BART to Not go all the way around the Bay! ( thanks dumb ass San Mateo County)!

PSSS:  and for San Jose's Light Rail system to Not go directly to San Jose Airport!  ( let alone to either end of BART!). San Jose Light Rail might have been named Scat, at one time!  Oops, just missed stepping on a pile of Hobo Scat on the sidewalk!!!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

p51d007: Well, what do you expect?  It IS after all Commifornia ya know.  Billions spent, nothing done.  Politicians & contractors make 💰💵💲


How pithy.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The whole project is EXACTLY to plan.  Just not the published original plan.  The original published plan was just a teaser to get votes.  And that part of the actual plan worked.

Problem solved.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

alex10294: make me some tea: No, publicly funded projects require ongoing subsidy, forever, from the taxpayers until ultimately requiring replacement funded by taxpayers.  A dividend is when something pays out more, or is worth more, than what you paid in.  There will never, in all of recorded time until th concrete it's made of literally turns to dust, be 100 billion in fares on that train, even if it was free to run.


You mean like roads and schools? No wait, neither of those turn a profit.

The dividend comes in the form of increased economic output and efficency over time. Which generates tax revenue for use on other economic and quality of life improvements.
 
damonm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

p51d007: Well, what do you expect?  It IS after all Commifornia ya know.  Billions spent, nothing done.  Politicians & contractors make 💰💵💲


Tell me you've never been to California without saying you've never been in California.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did they remember to budget for graft?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

alex10294: make me some tea: toddalmighty: make me some tea: The cost is high, but once big projects like these are built, most people quit complaining.

As was mentioned in the video, no one alive today complains about the "Golden Gate Bridge boondoggle", or perhaps the "Transcontinental Railroad boondoggle". We enjoy them, and we use them to increase our mobility and commerce, that's it.

I agree that hindsight being 20/20 the construction should've begun in metro areas so more people can see progress. Few give a shiat that there's a significant segment just finished in Fresno, it means nothing to 95% of California right now. The visible part of it is a viaduct bridge seen traveling from Vegas to SF on the 99 and people think "What's that thing?" and then it's quickly forgotten. For 99% of the work being done, few will ever see much of anything until after it is completed. Plenty of progress can be observed driving out in the backroads south of Fresno, but unless you're a farmer or a rancher or a worker you won't go there.

Both of your examples were privately funded.

Great, so the difference there is that privately funded construction projects pay dividends to the investors, and publicly funded construction projects pay dividends to taxpayers.

No, publicly funded projects require ongoing subsidy, forever, from the taxpayers until ultimately requiring replacement funded by taxpayers.  A dividend is when something pays out more, or is worth more, than what you paid in.  There will never, in all of recorded time until th concrete it's made of literally turns to dust, be 100 billion in fares on that train, even if it was free to run.


You and many others are looking at this backward, and that's because it's often portrayed in terms of business rather than service. Passenger rail is not a for-profit business, no more than a highway would be. Both highway and passenger rail lines are public infrastructure which facilitate mobility and commerce and are a public service. The ROI is are paid in terms of increased economy by having these services available to allow people to move around more easily.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: make me some tea: The cost is high, but once big projects like these are built, most people quit complaining.

As was mentioned in the video, no one alive today complains about the "Golden Gate Bridge boondoggle", or perhaps the "Transcontinental Railroad boondoggle". We enjoy them, and we use them to increase our mobility and commerce, that's it.

...

Both of your examples were privately funded.


The transcontinental railroad was subsidized to at least $16k per mile.  And was only built for that purpose as it immediately fell apart afterwards (it may have lasted a couple years, but really bad).  It was more grift than boondoggle.

/bridge engineering/manufacture was particularly shiatty at the time as well (don't ask about parallels between 19th century US and 21st century China.  Just expect a lot).
//you didn't want to be on one of the first few trains going over a bridge
///and you often were, because they fell down at an alarming rate
 
Bslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

alex10294: make me some tea: toddalmighty: make me some tea: The cost is high, but once big projects like these are built, most people quit complaining.

As was mentioned in the video, no one alive today complains about the "Golden Gate Bridge boondoggle", or perhaps the "Transcontinental Railroad boondoggle". We enjoy them, and we use them to increase our mobility and commerce, that's it.

I agree that hindsight being 20/20 the construction should've begun in metro areas so more people can see progress. Few give a shiat that there's a significant segment just finished in Fresno, it means nothing to 95% of California right now. The visible part of it is a viaduct bridge seen traveling from Vegas to SF on the 99 and people think "What's that thing?" and then it's quickly forgotten. For 99% of the work being done, few will ever see much of anything until after it is completed. Plenty of progress can be observed driving out in the backroads south of Fresno, but unless you're a farmer or a rancher or a worker you won't go there.

Both of your examples were privately funded.

Great, so the difference there is that privately funded construction projects pay dividends to the investors, and publicly funded construction projects pay dividends to taxpayers.

No, publicly funded projects require ongoing subsidy, forever, from the taxpayers until ultimately requiring replacement funded by taxpayers.  A dividend is when something pays out more, or is worth more, than what you paid in.  There will never, in all of recorded time until th concrete it's made of literally turns to dust, be 100 billion in fares on that train, even if it was free to run.


Did you post that nonsense from your lifted RAM? You seem angry, try not to beat the shiat out of your wife tonight, Bro..
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The project recently celebrated its 10,000th construction worker on the job


Total working at one time, or number that have cycled through employment on the job?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They could reduce cost by removing weird stops.  Do you need high speed stops in Bakersfield, Merced, Madera and Gilroy?  Those four stops would be about 20 people max a week.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

make me some tea: "Golden Gate Bridge boondoggle", or perhaps the "Transcontinental Railroad boondoggle"


Those weren't funded through theft from taxpayers.

The bridge was funded by bonds (bought by one bank) and railroads the same.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: They could reduce cost by removing weird stops.  Do you need high speed stops in Bakersfield, Merced, Madera and Gilroy?  Those four stops would be about 20 people max a week.


HSR puts jobs in LA and Bay Area within commute reach of residents of Merced and Madera.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: make me some tea: "Golden Gate Bridge boondoggle", or perhaps the "Transcontinental Railroad boondoggle"

Those weren't funded through theft from taxpayers.

The bridge was funded by bonds (bought by one bank) and railroads the same.


See above.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bakersfield to Stockton in nothing flat! I mean JFC. To do what? Sell meth in Gilroy? It never made any sense to the majority of Californians but yet here we are. The say the have 422 miles of the 500 total "cleared environmental review"! Big deal. They will basically have to tunnel the remaining miles to link it all up which will never happen. Stupid.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
First it was 9 billion and now it is upwards of 128B. You expect cost overruns on a project like this but cmon.
First it was super duper high speed rail.
Then it was slowed to higher speed than normal, now it is a normal train.
LA to OC to Vegas would have been the money maker and private enterprise would have supported it. Food service and cocktails on a train to sin city everyone on earth would ride that at least once.
What we have here is a clusterfark of corruption and greed.

From 2015 NYT
The actual project being celebrated is the start of a mere 29-mile stretch of railway that will run from Madera to Fresno, which is more than three hours by car from Los Angeles and San Francisco. Mr. Brown, a Democrat, has identified just $14 billion of funding for the $67 billion project, which he hopes will be a 520-mile train line by 2029.

Here we are 2023 and even that stretch is not completed.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: They could reduce cost by removing weird stops.  Do you need high speed stops in Bakersfield, Merced, Madera and Gilroy?  Those four stops would be about 20 people max a week.


They could be flag stops.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

make me some tea: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: They could reduce cost by removing weird stops.  Do you need high speed stops in Bakersfield, Merced, Madera and Gilroy?  Those four stops would be about 20 people max a week.

HSR puts jobs in LA and Bay Area within commute reach of residents of Merced and Madera.


Fair enough, I'll give you that.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Bakersfield to Stockton in nothing flat! I mean JFC. To do what? Sell meth in Gilroy? It never made any sense to the majority of Californians but yet here we are. The say the have 422 miles of the 500 total "cleared environmental review"! Big deal. They will basically have to tunnel the remaining miles to link it all up which will never happen. Stupid.


Environmental review, utilities and land acquisition have been the biggest barriers to construction. Once those are done it's mostly a grading job, and some tunnels, overpasses and viaducts here and there.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well it was more of a Shelbyville idea anyway
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: First it was 9 billion and now it is upwards of 128B. You expect cost overruns on a project like this but cmon.
First it was super duper high speed rail.
Then it was slowed to higher speed than normal, now it is a normal train.
LA to OC to Vegas would have been the money maker and private enterprise would have supported it. Food service and cocktails on a train to sin city everyone on earth would ride that at least once.
What we have here is a clusterfark of corruption and greed.

From 2015 NYT
The actual project being celebrated is the start of a mere 29-mile stretch of railway that will run from Madera to Fresno, which is more than three hours by car from Los Angeles and San Francisco. Mr. Brown, a Democrat, has identified just $14 billion of funding for the $67 billion project, which he hopes will be a 520-mile train line by 2029.

Here we are 2023 and even that stretch is not completed.


They are going to have to tunnel 80 something miles. That will take 25 years and a half trillion dollars.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's OK, Oregon is going to pay for it.
 
cSquids
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

make me some tea: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: They could reduce cost by removing weird stops.  Do you need high speed stops in Bakersfield, Merced, Madera and Gilroy?  Those four stops would be about 20 people max a week.

HSR puts jobs in LA and Bay Area within commute reach of residents of Merced and Madera.


That is actually the biggest win I can see, the number of cars commuting across pacheco pass everyday is insane, this makes it more likely that at least some of them can take rail and live somewhere the cost of a house is merely insane instead of ruinous.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

make me some tea: HSR puts jobs in LA and Bay Area within commute reach of residents of Merced and Madera.


That's nice.  WFH puts those jobs within commute reach of residents of Tallahassee and Fargo and Bangalore.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: LA to OC to Vegas would have been the money maker and private enterprise would have supported it. Food service and cocktails on a train to sin city everyone on earth would ride that at least once.


That's a separate projected called Brightline and it's been proposed, canceled, reproposed etc ad nausem for about 30 years. It might get built.

farkitallletitend: What we have here is a clusterfark of corruption and greed.


If you have any specific knowledge of contractor corruption, I'm sure there are plenty of journalists who would love to report such an expose. But I expect you have no idea what you're talking about and just shiatposting here.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: make me some tea: HSR puts jobs in LA and Bay Area within commute reach of residents of Merced and Madera.

That's nice.  WFH puts those jobs within commute reach of residents of Tallahassee and Fargo and Bangalore.


Lots of jobs are not WFH, and lots of WFH jobs require office time (such as mine).

I personally would use the HSR after phase 2 is built to commute from Sacramento to our OC office once a week. I may be retired by then, which is unfortunate.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Man On Pink Corner: make me some tea: HSR puts jobs in LA and Bay Area within commute reach of residents of Merced and Madera.

That's nice.  WFH puts those jobs within commute reach of residents of Tallahassee and Fargo and Bangalore.

Lots of jobs are not WFH, and lots of WFH jobs require office time (such as mine).

I personally would use the HSR after phase 2 is built to commute from Sacramento to our OC office once a week. I may be retired by then, which is unfortunate.


Yeah. You probably will be retired in 2070 by the time Sacramento to orange county is finally done. They have that already btw.  It's called the Pacific Surfliner.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

make me some tea: toddalmighty: make me some tea: The cost is high, but once big projects like these are built, most people quit complaining.

As was mentioned in the video, no one alive today complains about the "Golden Gate Bridge boondoggle", or perhaps the "Transcontinental Railroad boondoggle". We enjoy them, and we use them to increase our mobility and commerce, that's it.

I agree that hindsight being 20/20 the construction should've begun in metro areas so more people can see progress. Few give a shiat that there's a significant segment just finished in Fresno, it means nothing to 95% of California right now. The visible part of it is a viaduct bridge seen traveling from Vegas to SF on the 99 and people think "What's that thing?" and then it's quickly forgotten. For 99% of the work being done, few will ever see much of anything until after it is completed. Plenty of progress can be observed driving out in the backroads south of Fresno, but unless you're a farmer or a rancher or a worker you won't go there.

Both of your examples were privately funded.

Great, so the difference there is that privately funded construction projects pay dividends to the investors, and publicly funded construction projects pay dividends to taxpayers.


Private ventures have someone held accountable. Public projects have no accountability what so ever and end up as expensive, delayed, and over budget.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: make me some tea: The cost is high, but once big projects like these are built, most people quit complaining.

As was mentioned in the video, no one alive today complains about the "Golden Gate Bridge boondoggle", or perhaps the "Transcontinental Railroad boondoggle". We enjoy them, and we use them to increase our mobility and commerce, that's it.

I agree that hindsight being 20/20 the construction should've begun in metro areas so more people can see progress. Few give a shiat that there's a significant segment just finished in Fresno, it means nothing to 95% of California right now. The visible part of it is a viaduct bridge seen traveling from Vegas to SF on the 99 and people think "What's that thing?" and then it's quickly forgotten. For 99% of the work being done, few will ever see much of anything until after it is completed. Plenty of progress can be observed driving out in the backroads south of Fresno, but unless you're a farmer or a rancher or a worker you won't go there.

Both of your examples were privately funded.


That is a gross oversimplification bordering on outright lie. Both of those projects involved major legislation, public funds, massive bonds, land grants, and an overall massive expense on the government's part to make happen.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Public projects have no accountability what so ever


False
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: make me some tea: Man On Pink Corner: make me some tea: HSR puts jobs in LA and Bay Area within commute reach of residents of Merced and Madera.

That's nice.  WFH puts those jobs within commute reach of residents of Tallahassee and Fargo and Bangalore.

Lots of jobs are not WFH, and lots of WFH jobs require office time (such as mine).

I personally would use the HSR after phase 2 is built to commute from Sacramento to our OC office once a week. I may be retired by then, which is unfortunate.

Yeah. You probably will be retired in 2070 by the time Sacramento to orange county is finally done. They have that already btw.  It's called the Pacific Surfliner.


That's not a HSR, it's 11hrs one way from SF to LA.

I'd take it for a vacation ride only.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Huevos Rancheros - What A Way To Run A Railroad
Youtube V0rVrwibSTg
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Nothing in the world frightens Americans more than public transportation.


there's an aweful lot of americans that would love to see more widespread public transit.

the problem is, too much monied interest in too few hands, with a vested interest in ensuring that personal vehicles remain the dominant mode of transport.

the obvious is the likes of elon, and auto manufacture.

the less obvious are automotive insurance, secondary manufacture, oil and gas production (and oil will still be needed for moving parts (not to mention tires, panels, assorsement of parts), gas market will just shift a bit as population shifts to electric), long haul trucking (i'm guessing here, that road maintanance are largely taxpayer + personal auto subsidized, cut out personal vehicles, it may force long haul onto rails again....)
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All 3 of these are in TFA:

"But 15 years later, there is not a single mile of track laid, and executives involved say there isn't enough money to finish the project. "

"In California's Central Valley, 119 miles are under construction."

"422 out of 500 miles have been environmentally cleared "

So they cleared a strong majority of the 500 mile path and 1/4 of it is under construction, there's just nowhere the final, actual track has been laid.

TFA also points out that this is a long-ass project, and that the "clearing the path" part of it is labor-intensive, but relatively cheap. Also that the "rail budget" was both affected by the massive inflation of the last few years, and that it's the rail budget, not the this specific project budget.

Get past the "ZOMGTHEYHAVEN'TPUTTRACKDOWNYET" and read the actual details of what's going on, and it really doesn't sound that bad. Slower than expected sure, but a worthwhile project that IS making progress.
 
