(CBS News) Hero Homeless guy camping out saves 3 lives and 2 dogs from apartment fire   (cbsnews.com) divider line
14
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alwysadydrmr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs aren't alive?
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Dogs aren't alive?


Came to say this.  Also, what story did she toss the kids and puppers from?

Can't be the ground floor, since she could have just climbed out, but that's a pretty important piece of information.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give that homeless guy a steak - and an apartment.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: Alwysadydrmr: Dogs aren't alive?

Came to say this.  Also, what story did she toss the kids and puppers from?

Can't be the ground floor, since she could have just climbed out, but that's a pretty important piece of information.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Sober Alt: Give that homeless guy a steak - and an apartment.


And free mental health treatment and adult living assistant in-house until he can learn to live on his own again.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: Can't be the ground floor, since she could have just climbed out, but that's a pretty important piece of information.


Depends on the building. As an example my condo is such that my main door entrance and my front door are on the ground level out front. But my balcony at the rear looks out two storeys down due to the grading of the land.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Community members are now raising money to support the survivors."

Um...what about the homeless hero and his wife????
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And that's why America needs homeless people.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone should make a movie about that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murflette [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Omg news lady anchor banter. "Ironically their all homeless now"

Tone deaf f*cking moron.
 
Murflette [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*they're

Ugh
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When you have the training and are out in public 100% of the time, your hero stat will gain a natural bump. My three years of homelessness:

Lives directly saved- 3
* talked a stage 4 terminal patient off a cliff
* first responder for Christmas Eve drunken driver suicide attempt- she missed my dog and I by less than four feet and tried to launch off a beach cliff into the ocean
* blindly dove into icy winter 10 foot shorepound to snatch up a 6 year old boy as he was zipping by, being dragged underwater

First responder, medical- 7 (mostly fishermen that underestimated the swell and got thrown into the boulder seawall)

First responder, vehicular- 2 (Chistmas Eve and a couple weeks after during massive storms)

First responder, psychiatric- 9, six of them involved enraged individuals not in their right minds. Even a schizophrenic in full episode recognizes on a primal level not to engage with a large German Shepherd in his third stage of controlled aggression. Still had to take one to the ground until police arrived; I put my dog away for that one first

Crimes prevented, personal/violent- about a dozn

Crimes prevented, property- several dozens

Life changing advice given to random visitors over weed and sunset in the sand- too many too count, but I haven't had to pay for weed or food for several years  ;)))  I get handed an ounce of personal every week or so.

Average people call me crazy, smart people call me for advice  :)


You'd be surprised at the secret lives of homeless heroes
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's one of the good ones.

/Amidoinitrite?
 
