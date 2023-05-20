 Skip to content
(WVLT 8 Knoxville)   And thats wen I telled that ther teechin' lady the only lettrs I need to no are U-S-A   (wvlt.tv) divider line
    Tennessee, third-graders, retake test  
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is anyone surprised by this?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Reeding is fundumentle
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

johnryan51: Is anyone surprised by this?


The locals are not surprised.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're just disappoited.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, but don't worry; Tennessee has passed at least two anti-LGBTQ laws in the past two months, so even if they can't read, they're at least safe from teh gay.

// Still vulnerable to pastors, priests,  and child marriages.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Parents and guardians of students who qualified were notified this evening and will have until the evening of Sunday, May 21 to opt-in for a retake test," Harrington said. "While KCS did not receive testing data from TDOE until late today, we are grateful for the hard work and preparation of our staff to be able to process the information and communicate with our third-grade families as quickly as possible."

If a student does not retake the test or fail it again, they will be legally required by the state to go to summer camp and get tutoring or repeat the grade, according to Harrington.

They gave them a couple days notice spanning a weekend with a SUNDAY due date? Some people going to mighty pissed before they even get to thinking about their kid failing. Seriously, if that's the mental approach being used within the administration, it's also the mental approach that ends up being taught to children. No wonder they have problems.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Haha, this county sucks on rye and will never be any better.

/I'm sure wrestlemayor is trying to rack his brain to find out if he can hit the problem with a chair
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if they had the words,"biatch,"ass" and "douchebag", those third graders would have done better!

(See previous pearl-clutching thread)
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a student does not retake the test or fail it again, they will be legally required by the state to go to summer camp and get tutoring or repeat the grade

Good.   NCLB was a mistake and should be repealed.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but on the plus side, they done burned all them books, so suck it, libs.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're growing our own generations of Orcs.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not surprising, standardized test scores are in the gutter everywhere.  Embracing a brain destroying virus will do that.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only book I remember reading in third grade was Star Man's Son by Andre Norton.  I convinced the teacher to read it to the rest of the class.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But!  I bet you than CAN tell you that there are an, infinite number of genders, socialism is great & Biden knows, what he is doing. 🤣
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: But!  I bet you than CAN tell you that there are an, infinite number of genders, socialism is great & Biden knows, what he is doing. 🤣


Your comma choices are infuriating.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than a thousand KCS third-graders fail ELA TCAP

IDK, my BFF Jill?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: But!  I bet you than CAN tell you that there are an, infinite number of genders, socialism is great & Biden knows, what he is doing. 🤣


Knoxville County Schools is highly conservative, and one of the parties to a federal lawsuit because they explicitly discriminate against transgender students.

And you are a fahcking moron.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Haha, this county sucks on rye and will never be any better.

/I'm sure wrestlemayor is trying to rack his brain to find out if he can hit the problem with a chair


The solutions:
1. Cut teacher pay
2. Blame drag queens
3. More guns
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: hardinparamedic: Haha, this county sucks on rye and will never be any better.

/I'm sure wrestlemayor is trying to rack his brain to find out if he can hit the problem with a chair

The solutions:
1. Cut teacher pay
2. Blame drag queens
3. More guns


You joke - but we're short nearly 300 teaching positions because of how low the pay is in Knox County, Glenn Jacobs has publically called for the closing of businesses that accomidate drag queens, and believes teachers should replace resource officers and be armed in schools.

You actually hit his positions head on.
 
p51d007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: p51d007: But!  I bet you than CAN tell you that there are an, infinite number of genders, socialism is great & Biden knows, what he is doing. 🤣

Your comma choices are infuriating.


Sorry... Fat finger Ed on my phone.  Comma & space bar right next to each other. 😉
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I accept your apology.

Now, if I could only figure out WTF your point is.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is a feature, not a bug.  An uneducated population is more likely to embrace theocratic fascism.   The end goal of the Republican party...
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damn you DONALD  TRUMP!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How on earth do over a third of third (ha!) graders fail?  Did the GQP up the minimum lead content in their water?  I remember third grade pretty well and it wasn't rocket surgery.  We didn't even do multiplication and division back then.  That started in 4th grade.  I know because the handful of us doing the advanced math problems had just gotten to multiplication at the end of the year and neither the teacher or assistant felt like getting into the concept with us when there were just a couple weeks left.  That was literally the extent of my "advanced placement" learnding.  :P

I got to go to the pizza reward in 4th grade for getting 100% on multiplication.  3 kids and the teacher drove to the pizza place in the next town over in her Chevette during school.  It was neat and weird.  First time I ever experienced a teacher in the wild.  I guess I thought they lived at the school and never left.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Is anyone surprised by this?


Only those with empathy and a sense of shame.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Welcome to costco. I love you
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Education is not valued highly here in the buckle of the Bible  Belt. "That's your education talking," is considered a withering remark when made by a parent or a Pastor.
 
