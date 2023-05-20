 Skip to content
(CNN)   So, 2.5 Rhode Islands?   (cnn.com) divider line
23
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
3 floors of basement parking in the shade out of the elements.
Make it a new construction requirement.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yep, most building have a requirement for X many parking spots, just never where you work or shop.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no doubt that large businesses will endorse anti-parking requirements if they feel it will result in hefty profits from delivery fees.

In the mean time, what is the actual environmental impact? Are there less carbon emissions when you're stopping by the store on your way home? Or do we get more pollution and traffic congestion from the multiple fleets of retail delivery vehicles hiatting the streets?

Also, where do all the delivery trucks park when on their routes?
 
Olthoi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nothing reduces cars everywhere like forcing them to circle the block and angrily honk at each other.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Also, where do all the delivery trucks park when on their routes?


If past is prologue they'll double park in the street with their blinkers on.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
happily, that's less than i'd have guessed.

/no, not happily. still a sad state of affairs.
//hey maybe we could change city planning so everything isn't built around the personal automobi- *thrown out of window*
 
khatores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One of these days I'm going to create a Unit Converter excel spreadsheet that gives answers in washing machines, whales, school buses and Empire State Buildings.

Until then...

CT: 5,018 square miles
RI: 1,214 square miles

So CT is equivalent to 4.13 RI.

I'll just assume the average parking space in the US is 9 x 20 ft which is 180 sq ft.  This doesn't count landscaping, aprons, handicap spaces and other stuff in parking lots.  180*2 billion is 360 billion sq ft.

One square mile is equal to 27878400 square feet.

So 360 billion divided by 27,878,400 comes to 12,913 square miles which obviously is more than twice as large as Connecticut, or 10.6 Rhode Islands.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Putting a parking garage under a new building doesn't result in lower density as compared to a building without one. It does make it cheaper for the developer and result in more on street parking in the surrounding neighborhood, though.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More public transportation. What ever happened to Disney's People Mover plan?
Disney World PeopleMover History
Youtube O2FWm3dPkQg
 
hlehmann
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Around here any commercial development done since 1980 or so is like this.  You've all seen them, your town probably also has at least one just off the interstate exit.  A Best Buy, a Target, a Petco, a Staples, either a Home Depot or a Lowes, and maybe a Panda Express for that fine dining experience, all surrounded by acres and acres and acres of parking lot.  Don't even think of walking there.  Hell, it's not even feasible to get from the Home Depot to the Target without getting back in your car and driving across those acres.

Some cities pretend to call themselves pedestrian friendly, but by and large most of them are pedestrian hostile.
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I have no doubt that large businesses will endorse anti-parking requirements if they feel it will result in hefty profits from delivery fees.

In the mean time, what is the actual environmental impact? Are there less carbon emissions when you're stopping by the store on your way home? Or do we get more pollution and traffic congestion from the multiple fleets of retail delivery vehicles hiatting the streets?

Also, where do all the delivery trucks park when on their routes?


There's probably been studies done on this, but IMO the majority of items are bought during "combined trips" - ie, while someone is going home from work or school or whatever. It makes sense that most people plan things out somewhat and kind of align trips together.

However, most trips are probably not done as part of "combined trips".  So in other words, the majority of transits to a store are probably for one-off trips...to buy one or a few things that have run out, to pick up a pizza or other food, to get money from an ATM, etc.  Small errands which don't seem like much but ultimately add up. You might go to Starbucks in the morning to get coffee or whatever and it doesn't seem like much, but over time that mile or two adds up.

It probably depends somewhat on where people live; rural residents are far less likely to make a one-off trip and more likely to combine everything into one big trip when going to the nearest city once every so often.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Uh oh, somebody mentioned fewer cars and less driving. Few things bring out the crybaby whining thumbsuckers better than the idea of burning less gasoline.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

khatores: One of these days I'm going to create a Unit Converter excel spreadsheet that gives answers in washing machines, whales, school buses and Empire State Buildings.

Until then...

CT: 5,018 square miles
RI: 1,214 square miles

So CT is equivalent to 4.13 RI.

I'll just assume the average parking space in the US is 9 x 20 ft which is 180 sq ft.  This doesn't count landscaping, aprons, handicap spaces and other stuff in parking lots.  180*2 billion is 360 billion sq ft.

One square mile is equal to 27878400 square feet.

So 360 billion divided by 27,878,400 comes to 12,913 square miles which obviously is more than twice as large as Connecticut, or 10.6 Rhode Islands.


Wait until you discover sex (with someone else)
 
mr0x
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I have no doubt that large businesses will endorse anti-parking requirements if they feel it will result in hefty profits from delivery fees.

In the mean time, what is the actual environmental impact? Are there less carbon emissions when you're stopping by the store on your way home? Or do we get more pollution and traffic congestion from the multiple fleets of retail delivery vehicles hiatting the streets?

Also, where do all the delivery trucks park when on their routes?


Also if you put all the parking spots right by the door and make the speed limit 70mph, you can minimize travel time, increase shopping time and increase profits.

Seriously though, the parking lot can become another business and generate revenue and taxes for the city. They don't want your "stop by from work" people who stay there for 10 mins and buy $10 but need huge amounts of roads, parking spots to support you; they want high-density, social hubs who will walk around there, spend hours and spend $100s. They don't want you driving through at high speeds making their area unpleasant for people to be outside.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark cars, they are a bad thing. Where is transporter, where?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If there is one thing people in the city complain about is that there is just too much parking.
 
dogpause
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

khatores: One of these days I'm going to create a Unit Converter excel spreadsheet that gives answers in washing machines, whales, school buses and Empire State Buildings.

Until then...

CT: 5,018 square miles
RI: 1,214 square miles

So CT is equivalent to 4.13 RI.

I'll just assume the average parking space in the US is 9 x 20 ft which is 180 sq ft.  This doesn't count landscaping, aprons, handicap spaces and other stuff in parking lots.  180*2 billion is 360 billion sq ft.

One square mile is equal to 27878400 square feet.

So 360 billion divided by 27,878,400 comes to 12,913 square miles which obviously is more than twice as large as Connecticut, or 10.6 Rhode Islands.


I encourage you to instead make a website that performs said conversions. I have questions this was meant to answer!
 
mr0x
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: If there is one thing people in the city complain about is that there is just too much parking.


When I lived in the middle of the city, I would have to walk through seas of parking lots to go from my apartment to my work. There is too much parking. Instead of an apartment block, there is a parking lot.

However, not enough parking spaces compared to how many cars come in and not enough ways for people to come in without a car.
 
bdub77
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't have a problem with saying 'this city isn't parking friendly' but you realize that people still have to get around, and the public transportation infrastructure in most cities is absolute sh*t, expensive or plodding take your pick, there's no alternative.

Saying 'we're getting rid of parking' sounds nice until the people who want to visit decide to go elsewhere because it's become too much of a hassle. And then the retail centers reliant on tourists die.

It's a difficult problem but you have to start with building good, safe, affordable public transportation.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Example photo of what a lot of parking looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I bet Matt Gaetz would vote to abolish mandatory minimums
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We want public transportation and better infrastructure!

Sorry guys, a billionaire manchild with more money than sense decided that we weren't allowed to do that while he's selling cars. Better luck next generation.
 
