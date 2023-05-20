 Skip to content
(KOAT Albuquerque)   Tow truck driver towing a car shocked when car owner reacts in the American Style   (koat.com) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What happened next is unthinkable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because of the video camera attached to the tow truck, and the fact an ID and Social Security card were left in the vehicle, it didn't take long for police to identify a suspect, and arrest 44-year-old Antwan Woods.

The only way this could have been easier for the cops is if he'd showed up at a police station to claim someone towed his car, but he managed to take a few shots at the guy when he found him.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats Antwan. You lost your car and your freedom. Enjoy prison.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I swear I've had a DnD campaign in Antwan Woods before.
 
Ray44512
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are they sure it wasn't the cops?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If the Founders knew this was going to be a regular thing, they would've re-thought the Second Amendment. They had a lot of assumptions about people that just aren't in evidence these days.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not a tow truck driver, but even I would not be shocked that the owner pulled a gun and opened fire.

It's a Chrysler 300.  That car has a reputation.  Or maybe I should say that the people who own a Chrysler 300 have a reputation.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"What happened next is unthinkable."

Really?  What happened next was the same kind of crap we see reported every day.
 
khatores
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I'm not a tow truck driver, but even I would not be shocked that the owner pulled a gun and opened fire.

It's a Chrysler 300.  That car has a reputation.  Or maybe I should say that the people who own a Chrysler 300 have a reputation.


It's a lot like a Challenger or a jacked-up truck with Truck Nutz on the back. It's practically a bumper sticker that says "The Owner of This Vehicle Makes Bad Decisions. Interact Accordingly."
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I'm not a tow truck driver, but even I would not be shocked that the owner pulled a gun and opened fire.

It's a Chrysler 300.  That car has a reputation.  Or maybe I should say that the people who own a Chrysler 300 have a reputation.


In college, I was classmate to Tahj Holden one summer - a 3-hour class, usually with a 20-minute break in the middle, so we'd often go to the nearby 7-11. Tahj gave me a ride one day in his Chrysler 300, and I (at 6'4) asked how in the hell he (at 6'8ish) even fit in cars. He smiled and said "Not usually."

So... you mean college basketball players, right?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
LOL. Imagine the fees he will have to pay to get that car out of the lot once he gets out of prison!!!!
LMFAO
 
