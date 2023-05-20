 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   Cool, now slalom all the orange barrels   (abc27.com)
9
    More: Stupid, New Jersey, State Police, Miles per hour, Pennsylvania Turnpike, State police, 23-year-old New Jersey man, Mile, Speed  
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A Hyundai? I didn't realize they could go that fast.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnryan51: A Hyundai? I didn't realize they could go that fast.


At the factory 147 HP, they cannot.  You'd need to soup it up just to break 100.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Trying to get away on a turnpike? That's a special kind of dumb.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
147MPH? Down a steep slope toward a magnet factory? Trapped in a F5 tornado?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he could do that with big rigs in all lanes going 58, 60, and 61mph.

At least his avoided the toll booth

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Alix Eugene from NJ tried burglarizing a home back in 2019.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Eugene is being charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, and speeding."

So, that kindof implies that there was nothing else found in the car (or even a DUI). Why on earth would you pull that then?
 
roostercube
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: johnryan51: A Hyundai? I didn't realize they could go that fast.

At the factory 147 HP, they cannot.  You'd need to soup it up just to break 100.


I've owned two different stock Hyundai Elantra GT models, and both drive 90mph+ so smoothly that's it's dangerous. The couple times I got over 120mph, the accelerator wasn't on the floor and the engine just purred while the chassis lightened up too much for my comfort. I don't think 140mph is impossible in a stock Elantra, but keeping it on the road at that speed would take skills.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
after allegedly leading State Police on a high-speed chase


Well, did they chase him or not?
 
