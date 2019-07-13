 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KQED San Francisco)   Okay, who left the chute open on the bottom of the hopper car? Now a thousand miles of railroad will either grow more weeds or blow up   (kqed.org) divider line
15
    More: Facepalm, Fertilizer, Rail transport, Ammonium nitrate, Public utility, Explosive material, Hopper car, Covered hopper, Public utilities commission  
•       •       •

966 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2023 at 1:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a railroad guy but the bulk cars I've seen have multiple hoppers. How would they arrive "empty" unless all the slide gate things were faulty/not closed/tampered with.
 
SR20DEN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking Bad Season 5: Episode 5: The heist HD CLIP
Youtube XUdS-S-3fX4
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

These are not brainy prize-winning guys, and things got out of hand
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm not a railroad guy but the bulk cars I've seen have multiple hoppers. How would they arrive "empty" unless all the slide gate things were faulty/not closed/tampered with.


More than you or I probably wanted to know about hoppers, but here we go;

Modern Hopper Car Unloading
Youtube 02mwgh2WvPk


According to the comments a 24V signal is applied to pickup panels to trigger opening/closing of the hoppers by way of solenoids. Which also sound pneumatic based upon the sounds here, and makes sense as there is a pneumatic feed from the brake system.

If there was a faulty solenoid, or a stray 24V signal from something else either when the car was loaded or from passing systems in any given railyard, maybe that could explain things.

But then that opens up another three questions:
1. Are there not any additional locking mechanisms to prevent failed solenoids or situations like this?
2. Did absolutely no one notice the leaking cargo during the 2 weeks this cargo was in transport?!
3. Does the railroad have scales somewhere to measure the weight variances of the car going through yards, if not to confirm there was even any cargo loaded in the first place? Could this be fraud?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Whats the worst that could happen?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Company in question: Dyno Nobelnamed without a hint of irony.
Somebody should give out a prize in their honor for that level of creativity
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: edmo: I'm not a railroad guy but the bulk cars I've seen have multiple hoppers. How would they arrive "empty" unless all the slide gate things were faulty/not closed/tampered with.

More than you or I probably wanted to know about hoppers, but here we go;


legendary-digital-network-assets.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SR20DEN: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XUdS-S-3fX4]


First thing I thought of.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 474x316]
Whats the worst that could happen?


Then this was the second thing I thought of.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you apply occam's razor,
You end up with farmer and a full year's worth of free ammonium nitrate, not oklahoma city.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yea, probably dropped at a certain ranch in Nevada and they're busy packing the pipes getting ready for the next 'lection
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 474x316]
Whats the worst that could happen?


Since it hasn't been noticed in a month, on a track that runs 50 trains a day, it probably leaked slowly over a long ways, which means it's almost certainly not concentrated enough to cause any problems.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm not a railroad guy but the bulk cars I've seen have multiple hoppers. How would they arrive "empty" unless all the slide gate things were faulty/not closed/tampered with.


Same way blue poop-ice falls from airplanes? Closed means they went through the motions, but didn't necessarily check to see if anything leaked when they refilled the car. Although, if this were a multi-compartment car with separate gates for each one, it does seem odd that more than one compartment was empty. 

I'd retrace their route, and look for evidence of a continuous leak / trail If none is found, but it appears it was only spilled on one place, you'd best assume someone stole the contents.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

qlenfg: edmo: I'm not a railroad guy but the bulk cars I've seen have multiple hoppers. How would they arrive "empty" unless all the slide gate things were faulty/not closed/tampered with.

Same way blue poop-ice falls from airplanes? Closed means they went through the motions, but didn't necessarily check to see if anything leaked when they refilled the car. Although, if this were a multi-compartment car with separate gates for each one, it does seem odd that more than one compartment was empty. 

I'd retrace their route, and look for evidence of a continuous leak / trail If none is found, but it appears it was only spilled on one place, you'd best assume someone stole the contents.


I'm sure one of the FOUR investigations will do that. Field trip! Fancy hotels and meals on the expense sheet. Are there any fancy hotels where they're going?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.