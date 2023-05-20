 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Faculty from two schools get the vapors and evacuate students from play using "cuss" words. Fark: The delicate flowers had been warned that the play contained occasional strong language   (inquirer.com) divider line
14
    More: Awkward, School of Rock, Facebook, Music, Audience, Performance, Theatre, Teacher, School  
•       •       •

654 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2023 at 1:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biz Markie - Vapors (Official Video) [Explicit]
Youtube WpQjN7yQ_8c
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should have put out a fucking swear jar.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faculty can't read. Duh.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the 5-lettered B___ word was uttered in a kid friendly production. Hmm
Yeah, I think Baron Trump is old enough to criticize now. You are free to go brine, bagel and broad.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teachers should've done their homework.

They could have read the play beforehand to determine if the language met their criteria for acceptability and decided whether to attend or not, instead of wasting everyones time.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What ever happened to a good old fashioned public ass kicking? If you can get 12 witnesses who swear under oath that the possessor of the backpfeifengesicht  deserved a good beating, it should be a defense against being sentenced by 12 people who weren't even there.

Disrupting a high school play should put you at risk of a high-school fight.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
evacuate students from play using "cuss" words

What I was thinking:

"C'mon, kids.  Let's get the fark out of here!"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park - Kyle's Mom's a Bitch
Youtube i9AT3jjAP0Y
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size

It's not that hard to find a popular musical where the strongest profanity is "dammit" it's literally playing everywhere all the time
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What school aged kid hasn't heard those words and worse?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Clutching the Pearls: The End of Discourse in America"
 
Rob4127
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Too $hort - CussWords (Official Audio)
Youtube JSmWAY4TCWA


EXCEPTIONALLY NSFW
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My god! By third grade it was a competition for who could spew out the most, over the top cuss words when I was a kid. I do t know how we didn't all spout off in class since we'd spent every recess and lunch sweating like sailors.
My pint is: Third graders know these words and a LOT worse
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PirateKing: What ever happened to a good old fashioned public ass kicking? If you can get 12 witnesses who swear under oath that the possessor of the backpfeifengesicht  deserved a good beating, it should be a defense against being sentenced by 12 people who weren't even there.

Disrupting a high school play should put you at risk of a high-school fight.


Thank you! Not for the sentiment(but that deserves thanks too) but for Backpfeiffengesicht. I lived in Germany a thousand years ago and never heard that one. I love it (I had to look it up)
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.