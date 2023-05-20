 Skip to content
Americans vote on the 10 most boring states in the US. You might need some coffee for this list to get through it, these places are pretty boring
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Without clicking, I'm going to guess they're mostly red flyover states. Mostly.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
List isn't wrong. I enjoy going to those places, especially for camping, and to kick back and relax. They reflect a time long ago. Kind of explains why some of the people there are living in the past.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1. Nebraska

I would have been disappointed if it wasn't #1.

I've been to Omaha, there's nothing to do but drink and screw.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wisconsin is a blast!
The New Glarus brewery is top notch
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oklahoma.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Best Dakota does not deserve 4th. We are Nebraska but colder and even further away from anything worth visiting.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry but Vermont is much more boring than Michigan.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You went to Idaho and expected cell phone connectivity? It's got mountains, a lake, and a bunch of Christian militias/neonazis.  Idaho is best for stopping to get gas just outside of Washington, then keep on driving.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The last 4 states on the list aren't really boring.  Especially when compared to such notable omissions as Indiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They feel that Michigan doesn't offer much natural beauty...

Posted right below a pic of natural beauty.  What a load of bollocks.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that this is just clickbait, but one or two thoughts...

I've driven through most states.  The only state I found boring was Iowa.  Went through there when corn was high.  It was like driving through a corn tunnel for hours upon hours.

Pennsylvania is not boring.  The occasional deer jumping out onto the highway adds that video-game level of excitement.

The Badlands of North Dakota is a great trip.  Just don't forget the necessary free drink of water at Wall Drug.

If the author is just referring to things to do in those states, she's an idiot.  Being from Cleveland, I can name lots of reasons to visit, including things like one of the five major orchestras of the world, one of the top metropolitan park systems in the country, and on and on.  My guess is she likes international travel, as exhibited in her profile.  Well, sorry Kansas doesn't have any pyramids.  But, just maybe try some great barbecue.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: They feel that Michigan doesn't offer much natural beauty...

Posted right below a pic of natural beauty.  What a load of bollocks.


I've been to Michigan.
I see no reason to return.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.digg.comView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: If the author is just referring to things to do in those states, she's an idiot.


It's dumber even than that - they're just regurgitating what people 'On an online platform' think without adding any thoughts of their own at all.

If they even have any.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

coffeetime: If the author is just referring to things to do in those states, she's an idiot.  Being from Cleveland....


You're from Ohio?

It's a trap!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Delaware ranks above Kansas. Delaware at least has beaches. Kansas has....wheat and corn. If you drive from Topeka to the Colorado border on I-70, there will be long periods of time will you will literally see no towns, no homes, nothing but corn or wheat fields.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Every state is boring once you get outside of the cities.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe the people that voted are the ones that are boring!
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Idaho... I dunno, man.  The northern part of that state is knock-you-on-your-ass gorgeous.

A weird thing I remember about Boise is how many Mexican restaurants it had considering its uh, demographics.

No comment on the cell phone connectivity.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Wisconsin is a blast!
The New Glarus brewery is top notch


The complaint: Flat.
Ok. Whatever.
'Writer' who apparently knows nothing of this state probably would hook a tree or their own backside while failing to fish.
 
Illuseion
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't read it, but its gotta have Delaware! (Wayne's World)🤣
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: They feel that Michigan doesn't offer much natural beauty...

Posted right below a pic of natural beauty.  What a load of bollocks.


I live 20 minutes from lake superior and there's numerous state parks less than an hour away.  it's farking gorgeous here.  Whoever said Michigan doesn't have natural beauty is an idiot or just trolling
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

coffeetime: I get that this is just clickbait, but one or two thoughts...

I've driven through most states.  The only state I found boring was Iowa.  Went through there when corn was high.  It was like driving through a corn tunnel for hours upon hours.

Pennsylvania is not boring.  The occasional deer jumping out onto the highway adds that video-game level of excitement.

The Badlands of North Dakota is a great trip.  Just don't forget the necessary free drink of water at Wall Drug.

If the author is just referring to things to do in those states, she's an idiot.  Being from Cleveland, I can name lots of reasons to visit, including things like one of the five major orchestras of the world, one of the top metropolitan park systems in the country, and on and on.  My guess is she likes international travel, as exhibited in her profile.  Well, sorry Kansas doesn't have any pyramids.  But, just maybe try some great barbecue.


My son goes to CWRU in Cleveland and I've enjoyed my time there during every visit. There's so much to see just around the campus, plus if you're a professional sports fan... that it pulls Ohio way off any 'boring' list.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This just in... almost all rural areas (with notable exceptions like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone) are boring to most people. News at 11.

/Personally, I think those people are unable to take in simple pleasures
//and have a child-like need for hyper-stimulation
///Few things better than a beer, a firepit, and good company
 
