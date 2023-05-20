 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Day 451 of WW3: Ukraine's air force is going to get a lot more formidable soon, the G7 wants to "starve the Russian war machine", and Zelensky is urging the Arab world to start paying attention. It's your Saturday invasion conversation   (bbc.com) divider line
20
    More: News, Russia, Japan, BBC, United Kingdom, Arabs, Western world, China, Country  
•       •       •

85 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 May 2023 at 8:15 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GJEW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The faster we get Бойовий Сокіл to Ukraine the better.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overnight, 20 "Shaheds" were destroyed over Ukraine.

After midnight on May 20, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the north with 18 "Shahed-136/131" attack drones, which were directed to the Kyiv region.
All of them were destroyed by the forces and means of the air command "Center" of the Air Force.

Also, in the evening, two "Shahed" drones were destroyed in the eastern direction and another reconnaissance drone - in the southern direction.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Strikes on Kyiv were not allowed", - the KMVA told about the consequences of another attack by "shahedas".

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, gave information about the consequences of falling debris on the territory of Kyiv:
📍a residential building caught fire in the Dnipro district, the fire was extinguished, there were no casualties;
📍in Darnytsia district, service station buildings and parked cars were damaged;
📍windows of a residential building were damaged in the Pechersk district;
📍in the Solomyan district, the road surface and motor vehicles were damaged.

According to Popka, information about the victims has not yet been received.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today, peace will become closer - the President of Ukraine arrived in Japan for the G7 summit

"Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and strengthening cooperation for our victory. Today, peace will become closer," Zelenskyy wrote in a telegram.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Criminals continue to destroy Donetsk region: rocket attack on Slovyansk, air bombs on Vugledar

"At dawn, the Russians hiat Slovyansk with missiles - 1 house was destroyed, 9 more were damaged. On the Volnovasky direction, Vugledar was hiat by an air strike and 21 artillery shells. 2 houses were damaged in Bogoyavlenka. Prechistivka came under artillery fire 4 times, Novoukrayinka - twice," wrote Pavlo Kirylenko, head of the Donetsk OVA.

On the Horlivskyi direction, two people died in the Chasovoyarsk community. In Toretsk, one person was injured, 4 houses and an infrastructure object were damaged. 13 houses were damaged in Nikiforivka, Soledar community. Poltavka of the Illinivska community was hiat by a rocket, where the utility room was damaged. In addition, in the Lysychansk direction, a house in Zvanivka and two houses in Torsky and Zarichny of the Lymansk community were damaged.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia continues to withdraw additional forces to Bakhmut, - British intelligence

According to the assessment of British intelligence, over the past four days, Russia has probably transferred several battalions to strengthen the Bakhmut direction. This happened after Ukrainian troops gained tactical advantages on the flanks of the city, as well as after "publicly voiced doubts" about the readiness of the private military company "Wagner" to continue combat operations in this sector.

They add that the Russian leadership probably continues to consider the capture of Bakhmut as a key military goal in the near future, which will allow "to declare a certain success in the conflict."
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The occupiers in Crimea want to use children from different countries as human shields

The Russians are trying to lure children aged 12-13 to the Crimean Artek camp. The occupiers are offering tickets to the camp to the winners of international contests in which teams from Kazakhstan, Israel, Belgium, Morocco, Egypt, Tajikistan and Armenia participate, the head of the national security and defense committee of the Seimas of Lithuania reported, writes the Ministry of Reintegration.

According to him, the occupiers resort to such actions for two reasons. First, to create an impression about the legitimacy of the occupation of Crimea. Secondly, to turn children from other countries into human shields against a possible counteroffensive of the Armed Forces.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Russia's war against Ukraine is a serious violation of international law , G7 leaders

On Saturday, the leaders of the "Group of Seven" countries agreed on a joint communique based on the results of the summit in Japan - a day before its end. In the document, the G7 leaders emphasized that they are "more than ever united in their determination to address today's global challenges and pave the way for a better future" in compliance with the UN Charter and international partnership.

"We are taking concrete steps to support Ukraine for as long as it needs against the background of the illegal aggressive war on the part of Russia," the communique emphasized.

The leaders of the Group of Seven confirmed Russia's condemnation of its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, which undermines the fundamental norms, rules and principles of the international community.

"We confirm our unwavering support for Ukraine as long as it will be necessary to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," they said.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ukraine, we are not going anywhere - Prime Minister of Great Britain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak in Hiroshima, where the summit of the leaders of the "Group of Seven" is ongoing.

At the meeting, the leaders hugged, after which the British prime minister patted the Ukrainian visage on the back and said: "I'm glad to see you. You managed to (arrive - ed.)!"

Asked by journalists whether this day was successful for Ukraine, Zelensky smiled, nodded and said: "Thank you very much."

On his Twitter, the British Prime Minister also posted a joint photo with Zelenskyi and wrote: "Ukraine, we're not going anywhere."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukrainian pilots look forward to training on F-16, - Reznikov

"A new jet coalition was born today! Ukrainian pilots look forward to training on F-16 fighters. Now they will be able to support their brothers and sisters in arms on land and at sea, to win this war. The F-16s were built to beat the bad guys. Their time has come!" the defense secretary tweeted.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The occupiers launch fake news about the alleged death of Ukrainian military commanders

"Over the past two weeks, we have recorded three enemy fake news about the "death" of our commanders. In chronological order: Tansyura, Syrskyi, Zaluzhnyi. On the one hand, it is easy to verify and refute. Actually, what and it was done. On the other hand, it is necessary to understand that the Russians are prone to false starts and often employees of their information front release information without receiving confirmation from the direct executors," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on the air of the telethon.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Road weary, sharp knees. She needed a toilet, a shower, a meal, a phone charge, a bed to lay in, and some other etc. stuff. I've been distracted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's got some heartbreaking pictures, but you should really check out the album from my visit to the Ukraine House last weekend if you haven't already. My only regret is that I didn't buy the morning star.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They are not at a resort, but at a closed regime facility, - the wife of "Redis" told how the commanders of "Azov" live in Turkey

. the man is at a resort." This is not true. They are in a closed regime facility. Even we do not know where exactly. They are not at a resort and not at sea. They have a certain regime, regulated calls, a schedule. They are not tortured, as in Russia, but, nevertheless, they are not completely free. We all understand that if they remained in captivity longer in those conditions, inevitable processes would occur with their condition," said the founder of the Association of Defenders' Families "Azovstali" " Kateryna Prokopenko, wife of the Redis fighter.

Prokopenko assured that the fighters have access to information, they are aware of everything that is being done in Ukraine. At the same time, she said that the leaders of "Azov" refused to be visited by their relatives, calling it "male military solidarity" - they want to be morally on a par with their rank-and-file.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fasahd: Ukrainian pilots look forward to training on F-16, - Reznikov

"A new jet coalition was born today! Ukrainian pilots look forward to training on F-16 fighters. Now they will be able to support their brothers and sisters in arms on land and at sea, to win this war. The F-16s were built to beat the bad guys. Their time has come!" the defense secretary tweeted.


Wait, what's that I hear? Bah Gawd, that's Dark Brandon's music!

Farking finally!
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Zelenskyy deplaning.. .like a bawz

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1659858982280876033
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fasahd: Ukrainian pilots look forward to training on F-16, - Reznikov

"A new jet coalition was born today! Ukrainian pilots look forward to training on F-16 fighters. Now they will be able to support their brothers and sisters in arms on land and at sea, to win this war. The F-16s were built to beat the bad guys. Their time has come!" the defense secretary tweeted.


I hope the west supplies all the other things that make NATO air power so formidable.  Th F-16 is a fine aircraft but we use it as part of a layered force.  Strike fighters have AWACS coverage, combat air patrol coverage and some of them have electronic warfare capabilities.  We also use cruise missiles to take out enemy SAM sites before strike aircraft go in.  I don't think Ukraine will get the wild weasel version with their delivery.  Maybe someone with first hand knowledge can expound on how the planes are likely to be used.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.