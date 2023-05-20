 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   More evidence that time travel is real: 'Nike shoes' spotted in 17th-century portrait of eight-year-old boy (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because of a white stripe accent on a pair of shoes in an old painting, people are convinced time travel is real.

People are idiots.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buster Brown caught wearing Nike shoes in latest scandal.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem isn't stupid people; it's stupid people with broadcast capabilities. Intelligent people at some point learn to shut the fark up. And stay out of the politics tab. And the STEM tab. And the business tab.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the famous wooden heeled, boxy toed, frilly laced Nike Air Fauntleroys.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like a buckle to me.

'1, 2, 3, buckle my Nike'.

No?
/not sorry
 
brainscab
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That website is cancer
 
buntz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

August11: The problem isn't stupid people; it's stupid people with broadcast capabilities. Intelligent people at some point learn to shut the fark up. And stay out of the politics tab. And the STEM tab. And the business tab.


"It's better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt"

-Mark Twain, quoted in 2234 A.D. (transmitted back in time through my 1998 Civic's cigarette lighter)
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I saw the white spot on the boots and thought it was light reflecting off a shiny surface like a buckle or a polished bit of boot. Or someone might have overdid it during a restoration. The idea it might be a Nike Swoosh never crossed my mind.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
People used buckles on their shoes? Are they too rich to use shoe laces?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a f*cking buckle.

Or a streetlight.
 
